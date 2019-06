Margrét Gnarr er ólétt – „Hlakka til að hitta litla engilinn okkar“

View this post on Instagram

The secret is out!🙈🙉 . I have been wanting to tell everyone for over a month now but I promised myself to wait until I did the 12 week sonogram😇 . We went this morning and everything looked perfect!😍 . For many years I thought I couldn’t get pregnant… I thought I had destroyed my chances because of my eating disorder but after over a year in recovery this miracle happened!!☺️ It was not planned but it was such an awesome surprise💞 . Excited to meet our little angel in january 2020👶🏼💞 . . . #12weekspregnant #12weeks #babybump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnant #pregnantbelly #momtobe #parentstobe