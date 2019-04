Vinsælustu myndir íslenskra áhrifavalda á Instagram árið 2019

View this post on Instagram

“Confidence comes from within” . I used to think that if I was just a little bit leaner I would be more confident & more happy🤦🏻‍♀️ The photo on the right shows my body at its leanest last year & can you see how happy I am?🙈😂 The photo on the right was taken today☺️ I have learned to accept my body as it is🙏🏻 As long as I take good care of my body it will look the way I’m suppose to look☝🏻 . Hope you are all having a wonderful day!!💞💞💞💞💞 . . #bodypositive #edwarrior #loveyourself #recovery #mentalhealthawareness