Mánudagur 20.október 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Glæsilegar gellur á Bridgerton-viðburði og hitað upp fyrir hrekkjavöku

Fókus
Mánudaginn 20. október 2025 09:30

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva og Birta Líf héldu Bridgerton viðburð með Nyx og mættu allar dömurnar í sínu fínasta pússi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Ástrós Trausta lét einnig sjá sig:

Og Lilja Gísla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Og að sjálfsögðu Brynja Bjarna og Patrekur Jaime:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Ekki gleyma Guggu:

Embla Wigum byrjuð að hita upp fyrir hrekkjavökuna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Tara Sif fór út að borða:

Auður Gísla birti nokkrar myndir úr „uppáhalds“ möppunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Brynhildur Gunnlaugs hefur það náðugt í sólinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Birgitta Líf fagnaði 33 ára afmæli í New York:

Katrín Kristrúnar í öllu hvítu:

Hulda rifjaði upp gamla takta:

Simmi Vill gerði sér japanskar pönnukökur, sjáðu hvernig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigmar Vilhjalmsson (@simmivill)

Hafdís Björg skemmti sér vel í brúðkaupi frænku sinnar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Kristbjörgu fannst gott að taka æfingu eftir veikindi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Hrafnhildur varði helginni í Bangkok:

Jón Jónsson sá falleg norðurljós um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Svala alltaf glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Guðrún Helga glæsileg í fallegum kjólum frá Sage by Saga Sif:

Fanney Dóra alltaf flott í tauinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Eva Ruza skellti í skvísuspeglamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Andrea Röfn fékk sér góðan kaffibolla í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Helgi Ómars bíður spenntur eftir að geta hafið framkvæmdir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Unnur fékk sér fallegt tattú á handarbakið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Steinunn Ósk glæsileg í hvítu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Selma Soffía fékk gott að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Sara Davíðs er flutt heim til Íslands:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Sara Jasmín tók stökkið og klippti á sig topp:

Hera Gísla og Ásgeir héldu hrekkjavökupartý:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Svona er dagurinn hjá Begga Ólafs:

Brynja Dan skemmti sér konunglega úti í BNA:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Kristín og Stebbi elska að vera veislustjórar:

Hanna Rún og Nikita lentu í 5. sæti á heimsmeistaramótinu:

Jóhanna Helga fékk sér góða drykki og kjaftaði við vinkonurnar:

Katrín Edda hljóp rúmlega 24 kílómetra um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Eva Laufey átti ljúfa helgi í Osló:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Nadía Sif lætur smáatriðin um að tala:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

