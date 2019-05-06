Vikan á Instagram: „Skellti mér aðeins niður á Reykjavíkurhöfn til að leyfa strákunum að hafa eitthvað til þess að horfa á“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
By @olihardar how do you like my rock n roll outfit i think the guys from @motleycrue are one of the best who do you like the most 👌🏻✌🏻️🤘🏻#rocknroll#motleycrue#tommylee#rock#leather#bombshell#blonde#photography#photoshoot#studio#studiophotography#topmodel#babe#modelsearch#fishnets#hothothot#busty#instagram#instafashion#model#modelling#modelsearch#modelo#lingerie#📸
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
🔥 ★ ᴛʜɪs.ɪs.ᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ ★🔥 Moments captured by @liljaphotography
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Maí er uppáhalds mánuðurinn minn, svo mikið vor og von í lofti!! 1.maí markar líka merkileg tímamót hjá stelpunni hehe en fyrir nákvæmlega tveimur árum ákvað ég að hætta öllu sem ég hafði verið að gera (mastersnámi, annarri vinnu etc) og fara full force í það að vera DJ. Rest is history 💅 Allavega besta ákvörðun sem ég hef tekið hingað til og í þessi tvö ár hef ég ekki í eina sek séð eftir því, enda er lífið í alltof grilluðu flæði til þess að hika eða lifa í eftirsjá. Það hefur ansi margt gerst og breyst, ég er meðal annars búin að spila á rooftop bar í glampandi sól í London, helluðu Winter Wonderlandi líka í London, á Eurosonic í Hollandi, á Airwaves, Sónar og Solstice, á beach club í Grikklandi, útskriftarpartýi á Krít, undir berum himni á svartri strönd í íslenskri náttúru, Moschino partýi í Osló, á tveimur stöðum í Rússlandi og á einkaeyjunni hans Richard Branson. Svo hef ég líka þroskast helling flestum til mikillar hamingju 🧚♂️ Fagna þessum lífs áfanga með 9 giggum þessa vikuna! Hlakka til að halda áfram að skapa skemmtilegt líf og leggja hart að mér. Doldið lit. S/O á vini mína sem að peppa semí allt sem ég geri. 1 luvvv. 💖
View this post on Instagram
My Body…..is a work of art. My Body…..is a temple. My Body…..is beautiful. My Body…..changes. My Body…..will never define my worth. My Body…..deserves all the love. Your Body…..should have the same. ❤️ #jákvæðlíkamsmynd #bodypositive #selflove #mybody
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The final blues jam at Dillon. I have hosted this weekly event for almost 3 years now, roughly 150 gigs. So many good memories. #guitarplayer #suhrguitars #musician #guitarporn #icelandicmusic #iceland #bluesguitarist #blues #musiciansofinstagram #stratocaster #guitarporn #guitargod #bluesmusic #alphamale #singersongwriter #guitar #male #guitarshredding #electricguitar #fitnessaddict #livemusic #guitarnerd #rocknroll #virtuoso #jamsession #fenderamp #indiemusic #improvisation #guitarsolo #heavymetal
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ef ég gæti boðið 6 ára sjálfri mér út að borða myndi ég láta hana vita að ég muni alltaf elska hana, ég muni alltaf hugsa um hana, hún sé mikilvæg. Myndi segja henni að alveg sama hversu mikið af fólki ætti eftir að koma inn í lífið hennar bara til að labba út úr því stuttu seinna mætti hún ekki gleyma því að lífið er stutt og við höfum nóg að gera, það komi alltaf birta á eftir myrkrinu og ég muni leiða hana um ókomna tíð, hún væri aldrei alein🖤 Hvað myndir þú segja við 6 ára þig?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I used to go on these diets when I was younger. I would tell myself that by next year I’d be skinny and hot, and then everything would be okay. But of course that never happened because I wasn’t taking care of myself. If anything it just brought up more problems with my eating habits, and now I struggle with severe food guilt. It’s hard, and some days my self love seems barely there, but that’s okay. It takes time, patience, and practice to love yourself, truly love yourself. And you’re allowed to take your time, there’s no rush. I believe in you. ➖ #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #selflove #selfcare #effyourbeautystandards #breakingstandards #foodguilt #girlgaze #girlboss #gurlstalk #curatedbygirls #bodydismorphia #body #fat #patience #time #takeyourtime #beauty #beautybeyondsize #bodypositive
View this post on Instagram
Má maður aðeins? Bjórinn kostaði ekki nema tvö pund. Við áttum inni. #peningavitið
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
They love you or they’re hatin’ I can be a little spoiled sometimes 😼 Wearing my NEW lingerie set from @lindexiceland . . . #ootd#lindexiceland#lingerie#lingerieparty#tuesdaymotivation#badthaughts#sexystyle#model#influencer#bossbabe#actress#swaggersouls#tanonpoint#longdarkhair #shopping#beautyaddict#kkwbeauty#shopaholic#instaglam#fitmom#fitmomlifestyle#icelandicgirl#girlswithtattoos#femalemodel#fashion
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Before catching the big wave. #florida #actor #actorslife #happiness #beach #sun #tgif #adventure
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
@yesmineo whipped up a birthday party this afternoon for my little nephew Oliver.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
That day, that weekend 💥 One year ago 🥂 #batabano #caymanislands #carnival
View this post on Instagram
Find someone that looks at you the way @emmsjegauti looks at me ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Sólbrennd, með sólarexem og skít tapaði í tennis. Annars er ég góð✌🏻
View this post on Instagram
Being flexible is more fun.🙏🏼 TB when I was getting pretty good at it! Never forget to stretch, that’s the key to painless & healthy body! I’m sure as hell gonna get my shit together again 😅 . . For those that are interested, @polesport.is has stretch classes where u learn how to stretch the right way without injuring your self and to get real progress🙌🏼 I always thought I knew how to stretch.. that it was just common sense but when I started training at pole sport I realised I was sooo wrong!😳 . Also make sure you’re taking the right nutritions and vitamins to maintain good health. I always take CLA fatty acids, fish oil, magnesium, Opti woman multi vitamin and B12 👉🏻 @perform.is . . . . . . . . . . #flex #flexible #stretching #pole #poletraining #gym #fitness #fitnesstraining #npcbikini #fitnesscompetitor #polefitness #polesport #poledancer #stretching #healthy #healthyliving #stayhealthy #strong #bodybuildingmotivation #fitnessmotivation #fitnessgirl #fit #girlswhotrain #girlswholift #poleathlete
View this post on Instagram
Þessi ótrúlega fallega persóna á afmæli í dag 😍mér finnst ég svo heppin að hafa kynnst honum. Til hamingju með daginn þinn ástin mín 💕ég elska þig @gautisigurdarson This beautiful human being has his birthday today 😍I feel so lucky to have met him 💕happy birthday my love 💜I love you 💕
View this post on Instagram
My Endless Love🥰❤️#myboy#myendlesslove#myson#mybigboy#myeverything @nikitabazev
View this post on Instagram
🎭 Alba er búin að telja niður í margar vikur í frumsýningu á skólaleikriti sem við fengum loksins að sjá í kvöld. Það féllu nokkur tár hjá undirritaðri á fremsta bekk með þessa dönsku dúllu fyrir framan sig. Það var ekki að sjá á henni að hún hafi aðeins búið í nýju landi í 8 mánuði 🇩🇰 svoleiðis var innlifunin og öryggið. Takk fyrir að vera þú, svona sterk og flott á svo mörgum sviðum. Mamma og pabbi eru mjög stolt af þér ♥️ // Min lille skuespiller 🤩
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
– All you can change is yourself, but sometimes that changes everything – . . I was so lost today… thinking about what I want to do in life & just being pretty dramatic🤪 What I loved about competing was the fact I had a goal in life. I was always working towards something but after I stopped competing I felt lost. I didn’t know who I was anymore…. . I am still often struggling with this but the best thing to do is to let go & allow the universe to be in charge😇 . Today I am spending more time with family & friends💖 My work involves helping others which I love!💞 I am for the first time happy with the way I look & I don’t care about how much I weight anymore🤩 . I don’t know what’s next for me but I’m excited to find out! . . #whoami #bodypositive #selflove #selfcare #letgoandletgod #tattoo
View this post on Instagram
Hverjum er ekki drullusama? Sú setning sem ég öfunda Sveppinn mest af..