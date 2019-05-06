fbpx
Mánudagur 06.maí 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal: „Sjáðu fyrir þér markmiðin þín og tengstu þeim tilfinningaböndum“

Elín Kára

Elín Kára: „Hvenær ætlar þú að hafa efni á því?“

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram: „Skellti mér aðeins niður á Reykjavíkurhöfn til að leyfa strákunum að hafa eitthvað til þess að horfa á“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 6. maí 2019 10:30

Enn önnur vika liðin.

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Rúrik mætti í galaveislu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Arriving at a gala charity dinner. Thanks for having me 🙏

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Alda Coco tjáði ást sína á Mötley Crüe:

Christel Ýr fór á klúbb:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

when i see bae arriving the club 😏 @dadiskadi #tb

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Gunnar Nelson fór á snjósleða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ólafsfjörður ❤

A post shared by Gunnar Nelson (@gunninelson) on

Annie Mist og Katrín Tanja börðust:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🔥 ★ ᴛʜɪs.ɪs.ᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ ★🔥⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Moments captured by @liljaphotography

A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on

Arna Bára sýndi flúrið á bakinu:

Alexandra Helga fór á bát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

BoatDay⚓️☀️ #bridesquad

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Dóra Júlía deildi einlægri færslu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Maí er uppáhalds mánuðurinn minn, svo mikið vor og von í lofti!! 1.maí markar líka merkileg tímamót hjá stelpunni hehe en fyrir nákvæmlega tveimur árum ákvað ég að hætta öllu sem ég hafði verið að gera (mastersnámi, annarri vinnu etc) og fara full force í það að vera DJ. Rest is history 💅 Allavega besta ákvörðun sem ég hef tekið hingað til og í þessi tvö ár hef ég ekki í eina sek séð eftir því, enda er lífið í alltof grilluðu flæði til þess að hika eða lifa í eftirsjá. Það hefur ansi margt gerst og breyst, ég er meðal annars búin að spila á rooftop bar í glampandi sól í London, helluðu Winter Wonderlandi líka í London, á Eurosonic í Hollandi, á Airwaves, Sónar og Solstice, á beach club í Grikklandi, útskriftarpartýi á Krít, undir berum himni á svartri strönd í íslenskri náttúru, Moschino partýi í Osló, á tveimur stöðum í Rússlandi og á einkaeyjunni hans Richard Branson. Svo hef ég líka þroskast helling flestum til mikillar hamingju 🧚‍♂️ Fagna þessum lífs áfanga með 9 giggum þessa vikuna! Hlakka til að halda áfram að skapa skemmtilegt líf og leggja hart að mér. Doldið lit. S/O á vini mína sem að peppa semí allt sem ég geri. 1 luvvv. 💖

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Það gerði Ernuland líka:

Daði beit í epli og tilkynnti um nýja plötu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Epli. Plata 31. maí? Held það bara! 📷 @arnyfjola

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Herra Hnetusmjör fór út í á:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🆘🆘🆘 bokanir@kopbois.com 🆘🆘🆘 NÝTT BÓKUNARMAIL.

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

María Birta sólaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A great attitude becomes a great day which becomes a great month which becomes a great year which becomes a great life 🙏🏼

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Sara Sigmunds slakaði á:

Tanja Ýr birti mynd frá Tenerife:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Still can’t believe that this is in Tenerife 😍

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva Einars pósaði á nærfötunum:

Beggi Smári spilaði síðasta blúsinn á Dillon:

Jóhanna Helga fór í sund:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🧖🏾‍♀️

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Miss Universe Iceland keppendur hittust:

Kara Kristel talaði við sex ára sjálfa sig:

Gurrý Jóns birti mynd af vinahópnum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mínar konur❤️

A post shared by Gurrý Jóns (@gurryjons) on

Sóli Hólm brenndi hamborgarabrauð þegar hann tók þessa mynd:

Ísold Halldórudóttir opnaði sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I used to go on these diets when I was younger. I would tell myself that by next year I’d be skinny and hot, and then everything would be okay. But of course that never happened because I wasn’t taking care of myself. If anything it just brought up more problems with my eating habits, and now I struggle with severe food guilt. It’s hard, and some days my self love seems barely there, but that’s okay. It takes time, patience, and practice to love yourself, truly love yourself. And you’re allowed to take your time, there’s no rush. I believe in you. ➖ #isoldhalldorudottir #fatgirloncam #selflove #selfcare #effyourbeautystandards #breakingstandards #foodguilt #girlgaze #girlboss #gurlstalk #curatedbygirls #bodydismorphia #body #fat #patience #time #takeyourtime #beauty #beautybeyondsize #bodypositive

A post shared by Isold (@isoldhalldorudottir) on

Guðrún Veiga verslaði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Má maður aðeins? Bjórinn kostaði ekki nema tvö pund. Við áttum inni. #peningavitið

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85) on

Berglind Festival í Hatara-galla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

fekkings þungavigt í Vikunni næsta föstudag 🥵

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Alda Karen talaði fyrir fullum sal af fólki:

Fanney Dóra birti rassamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My body to bootylicious for ya, babe

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Birgitta Líf fór á æfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Púllupp’í gym 🏋🏼‍♀️

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts braut áramótaheitið:

Katrín Bjarkadóttir sat fyrir á undirfötunum:

Sölvi Tryggva var glerharður við Goðafoss:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Glerhardur vid Godafoss #Iceland

A post shared by Sölvi Tryggvason (@solvitrygg) on

Nafni hans Sölvi Fannar fór á ströndina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Before catching the big wave. #florida #actor #actorslife #happiness #beach #sun #tgif #adventure

A post shared by Sölvi Fannar (@solvifannar) on

Fanney Ingvars fór til Barselóna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Friðrik Ómar fór í drag og veislustýrði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hafdís Alda in the making! Djöfuls puð er etta! #diddastur

A post shared by Friðrik Ómar (@fromarinn) on

Einar Bárðar fór í afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@yesmineo whipped up a birthday party this afternoon for my little nephew Oliver.

A post shared by Einar Thor Bardarson (@einarbardar) on

Guðrún Sortveit var jákvæð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Positive vibes only ✨

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín Kristins fór til Glasgow:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Afterhours 🥂🍾 – #glasgow #scotland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on


Emmsjé Gauti sendi pillu á Neytendastofu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🦋 . . . . #audi_samstarf #neytendastofa

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Eva Laufey hélt upp á þrítugsafmæli:

Hildur María birti gamla mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That day, that weekend 💥 One year ago 🥂 #batabano #caymanislands #carnival

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Steiney Skúlasdóttir sló í gegn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Find someone that looks at you the way @emmsjegauti looks at me ❤️

A post shared by Steiney Skúladóttir (@steineysk) on

Thelma Guðmunds fór í tennis:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sólbrennd, með sólarexem og skít tapaði í tennis. Annars er ég góð✌🏻

A post shared by ᵀᴴᴱᴸᴹᴬ ᴳᵁᴰᴹᵁᴺᴰˢᴱᴺ (@thelmagudmunds) on

Sara Heimis fór út að borða:

Kristín Björgvins var sveitt og hamingjusöm:

Bára Jóns teygði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Being flexible is more fun.🙏🏼 TB when I was getting pretty good at it! Never forget to stretch, that’s the key to painless & healthy body! I’m sure as hell gonna get my shit together again 😅 . . For those that are interested, @polesport.is has stretch classes where u learn how to stretch the right way without injuring your self and to get real progress🙌🏼 I always thought I knew how to stretch.. that it was just common sense but when I started training at pole sport I realised I was sooo wrong!😳 . Also make sure you’re taking the right nutritions and vitamins to maintain good health. I always take CLA fatty acids, fish oil, magnesium, Opti woman multi vitamin and B12 👉🏻 @perform.is . . . . . . . . . . #flex #flexible #stretching #pole #poletraining #gym #fitness #fitnesstraining #npcbikini #fitnesscompetitor #polefitness #polesport #poledancer #stretching #healthy #healthyliving #stayhealthy #strong #bodybuildingmotivation #fitnessmotivation #fitnessgirl #fit #girlswhotrain #girlswholift #poleathlete

A post shared by Bára Jóns🌹BáraBeauty makeup (@barabeautymakeup) on

Svala óskaði kærastanum til hamingju með afmælið:

Hanna Rún birti sæta mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My Endless Love🥰❤️#myboy#myendlesslove#myson#mybigboy#myeverything @nikitabazev

A post shared by Hanna Rún Bazev Óladóttir (@hannabazev) on

Elísabet Gunnars var stolt af dótturinni:

Skógarhöggsmaðurinn Bubbi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#timberland

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Binni Love var á ferð og flugi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Feðgar á ferð og flugi ✈️

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Donna Cruz fór á djammið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Koddu í pottinn 👅 #novadjamm

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis) on

Snædís Yrja fór niður á höfn:

Salka Sól var í sætu skapi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Felt cute, never delete 💙

A post shared by 🔸S A L K A 🔸 S Ó L 🔸 (@salkaeyfeld) on

Margrét Gnarr var djúp að vanda:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

– All you can change is yourself, but sometimes that changes everything – . . I was so lost today… thinking about what I want to do in life & just being pretty dramatic🤪 What I loved about competing was the fact I had a goal in life. I was always working towards something but after I stopped competing I felt lost. I didn’t know who I was anymore…. . I am still often struggling with this but the best thing to do is to let go & allow the universe to be in charge😇 . Today I am spending more time with family & friends💖 My work involves helping others which I love!💞 I am for the first time happy with the way I look & I don’t care about how much I weight anymore🤩 . I don’t know what’s next for me but I’m excited to find out! . . #whoami #bodypositive #selflove #selfcare #letgoandletgod #tattoo

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Auddi og Sveppi voru í góðum fílíng:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hverjum er ekki drullusama? Sú setning sem ég öfunda Sveppinn mest af..

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal) on

