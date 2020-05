Ekki trúa öllu sem þú sérð á samfélagsmiðlum

View this post on Instagram

STOP COMPARING YOURSELF AGAINST IMAGES THAT ARE FILTERED 🌻 ⠀ ⠀ In a world full of Facetune, try and remember that ‘just your face’ is more than good enough ❤️ ⠀ ⠀ I don’t judge anyone for using these apps. We all have insecurities and blemishes that we can easily just blend away with a few taps. ⠀ ⠀ The problem comes when we’re on the receiving end and viewing these photos. We are so overexposed to unrealistic standards set by celebrities and influencers who are altering their bodies and faces for a certain image. I saw this image of Khloe Kardashian (swipe) and was a little taken aback by just how different she looked. ⠀ ⠀ Let this serve as a reminder that what you see on social media is someone else’s highlight (and often altered) reel, and it doesn’t make you any less perfect 💘🦋 ⠀ ⠀ It’s ok to have acne, scarring, texture, and blemishes 🍒❤️