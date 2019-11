Sundfatafyrirsæta opnar sig: „Ég verð stundum svo ótrúlega einmana“

View this post on Instagram

Sorry I’ve been a bit absent with ‘realness’ on here guys, I’ve honestly had such a mix of emotions lately. Beyond the views, big city’s, cute outfits, the hair and makeup, honestly, I just get super lonely sometimes. Loneliness I feel is still associated with a stigma, a feeling we are ashamed of and don’t really talk about, I often feel that stupid ego cringe when I openly admit it. No one really shows you that side of what I do and sometimes when I am travelling I find it really hard to share myself naturally on here with all of you. I grew up in Perth, Western Australia, I see my family sometimes twice a year which I know so many of you understand & moving around a lot means it gets hard to nurture precious friendships too. So, despite how grateful I am to live the life I do I just wanted to share with you, that if you scroll instagram and see everyone sharing moments and laughs with each other and wonder if it’s just you that feels lonely, I often feel lonely too. ❤️ #DitchTheStigma