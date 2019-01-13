fbpx
Sunnudagur 13.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Landsliðið

Þýskt stórlið semur við Söndru sem kemst ekki í íslenska landsliðið: Sár og svekkt

Pepsi-deild

Kristófer Sigurgeirs í þjálfarateymi Vals

433
433Sport

Það besta á Twitter eftir ótrúlega frammistöðu De Gea: ,,Hann gæti bjargað þessu öllu“

Victor Pálsson
Sunnudaginn 13. janúar 2019 19:06

Manchester United vann sterkan sigur í ensku úrvalsdeildinni í dag er liðið mætti Tottenham.

United mætti á Wembley og tók þrjú stig en Marcus Rashford gerði eina mark leiksins í fyrri hálfleik.

Það er þó ekki hægt að segja að Tottenham hafi ekki fengið færi í leiknum til að jafna metin og jafnvel komast yfir.

Tottenham átti alls 21 marktilraun í leiknum og fóru 11 af þeim skotum á markið.

David de Gea, markvörður United, átti algjöran stórleik en hann varði 11 skot sem er met í ensku úrvalsdeildinni á þessu tímabili.

Það var að venju líf og fjör á Twitter eftir frammistöðu De Gea og má sjá nokkur skemmtileg tíst hér fyrir neðan.

Enski boltinn á 433 er í boði
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

433Sport
Fyrir 25 mínútum
Það besta á Twitter eftir ótrúlega frammistöðu De Gea: ,,Hann gæti bjargað þessu öllu“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Ragnheiður íhugar framboð hjá KSÍ: ,,Held að það gæti hleypt fjöri í kosninguna“
433Sport
Fyrir 8 klukkutímum
Manchester United jafnaði Arsenal að stigum – Sigur á Wembley
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Skammar Manchester City fyrir að niðurlægja mótherja: Þeir áttu þetta ekki skilið
433Sport
Fyrir 9 klukkutímum
Skrifaði grein um viðkvæmt mál og fékk morðhótanir: Þessir hálfvitar stöðva mig ekki
433Sport
Fyrir 12 klukkutímum
Rúnar var orðinn þreyttur og vildi prófa eitthvað allt annað: Tók mig tvo til þrjá mánuði að átta mig á þessu
433Sport
Fyrir 13 klukkutímum
Fullyrða að landsliðsþjálfarinn sé á óskalista United
433Sport
Fyrir 23 klukkutímum
Rúnar upplifði skrautlega tíma í Belgíu: ,,Lönd sem maður hafði ekki heyrt talað um áður“

Mest lesið

Flugdólgum vísað úr flugvél á Keflavíkurflugvelli – Fagnaðarlæti brutust út – Sjáðu myndbandið
Par í ástaratlotum á þaki vekur athygli – Viðbrögð mannsins gætu komið þér á óvart
Hætti á lögfræðistofunni, þrefaldaði launin á bílaþvottastöð og missti 10 kíló – „Hérna er allt dýrt“
Aldís opnar sig um föður sinn: „Jón Baldvin í dyragættinni, flaggandi kynfærum sínum framan í mig, ég þá 5 ára“
Ómar kærir árás dyravarða á Kiki: „Þau lokuðu dyrunum og þarna réðust þau öll á mig“

Ekki missa af

Halldór sakar Ingu Sæland um trúnaðarbrest
Sigurður G. veiktist eftir tímann á Rás 2: „Staðreyndin er sú að Sjálfstæðisflokkurinn bolaði mér úr starfi“
Stefán Máni hundfúll: „Heiðarleiki er töff, speninn er það ekki“
Hildur Lilliendahl segir að Jón Baldvin sé eitthvað miklu meira og verra en dónakarl
Vissir þú þetta? Börn frægu leikaranna sem leika í Ófærð
Ísbjörn hengdur við borðstokkinn
Vermir sf: Traustir reynsluboltar í pípulögnum og fleiru
Skammar Manchester City fyrir að niðurlægja mótherja: Þeir áttu þetta ekki skilið
Fyrirtak þjónar fyrirtækjum, stofnunum og húsfélögum um almennt fasteignaviðhald
Ómar kærir árás dyravarða á Kiki: „Þau lokuðu dyrunum og þarna réðust þau öll á mig“
433Sport
Í gær
Ber íslenska þjóðin ekki næga virðingu fyrir okkar fremsta íþróttafólki?
433Sport
Í gær

Fyrrum klámstjarna hraunar yfir leikmann Arsenal: Þú ferð oftar niður en ég gerði árið 2014

Fyrrum klámstjarna hraunar yfir leikmann Arsenal: Þú ferð oftar niður en ég gerði árið 2014
433Sport
Í gær
Pochettino fagnaði mikið er Manchester United skoraði: Ótrúlegt hvað ég öskraði
433Sport
Í gær
Gylfi á lista yfir mest skapandi leikmenn deildarinnar – Efsta sætið kemur verulega á óvart
433Sport
Í gær

Rúnar útskýrir hvað vantaði hjá íslenska landsliðinu: ,,Lars kom með eitthvað algjörlega nýtt“

Rúnar útskýrir hvað vantaði hjá íslenska landsliðinu: ,,Lars kom með eitthvað algjörlega nýtt“
433Sport
Í gær

Hefur Sanchez verið svo slæmur? – Tölfræði sem vekur athygli

Hefur Sanchez verið svo slæmur? – Tölfræði sem vekur athygli
433Sport
Í gær
Dæmdur í langt bann fyrir að nota kókaín: ,,John Terry reyndi að vara mig við – Þetta fólk var ekki í lagi“
433Sport
Í gær

Eigandinn var með ranghugmyndir: ,,Einráður, á fullt af peningum og er með metnað“

Eigandinn var með ranghugmyndir: ,,Einráður, á fullt af peningum og er með metnað“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Stjörnuprýtt lið Liverpool vildi fá Rúnar: ,,Þá ákvað ég að ég vildi ekki fara þangað“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Elsti atvinnumaður heims krotar undir nýjan samning – Ferillinn hófst árið 1986
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ísland gerði jafntefli í Katar
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Leikmaður Liverpool settur í bann: ,,Þetta lið er fullt af píkum“

Leikmaður Liverpool settur í bann: ,,Þetta lið er fullt af píkum“
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Bandaríkjamenn brjálaðir eftir fyllerí Wayne Rooney: Þarf að svara til saka

Bandaríkjamenn brjálaðir eftir fyllerí Wayne Rooney: Þarf að svara til saka
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Ronaldo heldur sínu striki þrátt fyrir ásakanir um nauðgun og hefndarklám
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þýskt stórlið semur við Söndru sem kemst ekki í íslenska landsliðið: Sár og svekkt

Þýskt stórlið semur við Söndru sem kemst ekki í íslenska landsliðið: Sár og svekkt
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Bjarni Ólafur tekur sér frí frá fótbolta – Óvíst hvort hann spili með Val í sumar
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum
Geir svarar ekki ítrekuðum fyrirspurnum okkar: Er hann kandídat ÍTF?
433Sport
Fyrir 2 dögum

Lögreglan fer fram á lífsýni úr Ronaldo – Sakaður um nauðgun

Lögreglan fer fram á lífsýni úr Ronaldo – Sakaður um nauðgun
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum

Mata fékk viðurkenningu frá spænsku konungsfjölskyldunni – Sjáðu af hverju

Mata fékk viðurkenningu frá spænsku konungsfjölskyldunni – Sjáðu af hverju
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Hlær að þeim sögusögnum að hann sé á leið til United: Þið eruð glataðir, skrifið um þetta
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
,,Vonlaust starf Hamren með íslenska landsliðið“
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum

90 mínútur með Rúnari Kristinssyni: Magnaður ferill í fótbolta – Liverpool, landsliðið og brottrekstur

90 mínútur með Rúnari Kristinssyni: Magnaður ferill í fótbolta – Liverpool, landsliðið og brottrekstur
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Sjáðu myndirnar: Solskjær fór með strákana út á lífið – Einn tók lagið
433Sport
Fyrir 3 dögum
Segir Ronaldo hóta því að birta hefndarklám af sér: Bauð henni fjármuni til að þegja
433Sport
Fyrir 4 dögum
Sjáðu atvikið: Keyrði yfir leikmann sem lá meiddur á vellinum
433Sport
Fyrir 4 dögum

Sjáðu myndirnar: Gerrard er strangur og það hentar ekki öllum

Sjáðu myndirnar: Gerrard er strangur og það hentar ekki öllum
433Sport
Fyrir 4 dögum

Fyrrum ástkona Ronaldo segir hann geðsjúkling: Ætlar að að aðstoða konuna sem sakar hann um hrottalega nauðgun

Fyrrum ástkona Ronaldo segir hann geðsjúkling: Ætlar að að aðstoða konuna sem sakar hann um hrottalega nauðgun
433Sport
Fyrir 4 dögum
Ástríðan í norðrinu er ótrúleg: ,,Við sáum ykkur grenja á Netflix“