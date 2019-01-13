Það besta á Twitter eftir ótrúlega frammistöðu De Gea: ,,Hann gæti bjargað þessu öllu“

Manchester United vann sterkan sigur í ensku úrvalsdeildinni í dag er liðið mætti Tottenham.
United mætti á Wembley og tók þrjú stig en Marcus Rashford gerði eina mark leiksins í fyrri hálfleik.
Það er þó ekki hægt að segja að Tottenham hafi ekki fengið færi í leiknum til að jafna metin og jafnvel komast yfir.
Tottenham átti alls 21 marktilraun í leiknum og fóru 11 af þeim skotum á markið.
David de Gea, markvörður United, átti algjöran stórleik en hann varði 11 skot sem er met í ensku úrvalsdeildinni á þessu tímabili.
Það var að venju líf og fjör á Twitter eftir frammistöðu De Gea og má sjá nokkur skemmtileg tíst hér fyrir neðan.
70% of the World is Covered By Water, The rest is covered by David DeGea👐 ⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8kbz0DlW2W
— Robert Riley😎 (@bobriley1985) 13 January 2019
David De Gea can save a PDF on a calculator. pic.twitter.com/o4DwT68GDR
— Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) 13 January 2019
DeGea in today match#TOTMNU pic.twitter.com/HA1uJoV9zX
— Egbe Adanu Samuel (@Mr_Adanu) 13 January 2019
This is how every United fan feels about De Gea right now #MUFC
pic.twitter.com/7E5ZV8czZC
— Football (@DeleFootball) 13 January 2019
I did a #DeGea edit and he saved it. pic.twitter.com/rUKbbOpN5O
— Emilio Sansolini (@EmilioSansolini) 13 January 2019
David De Gea goes to celebrate with the away fans after his superhuman performance. I’m so happy he’s ours 😍 pic.twitter.com/n2QlCj7I6N
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) 13 January 2019
De Gea could have saved them all. pic.twitter.com/mZWlfRPHLx
— weirdways (@awere_jnr) 13 January 2019
Summary of TOTVSMU. De Gea. 👑🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bXXpzQfBt2
— Rabani (@DonyeUno) 13 January 2019
RT TrollFootball: De Gea.. pic.twitter.com/wePEa8jI9M
— hakan vardar (@puancezasi) 13 January 2019
„look son, it’s @D_DeGea“ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PrrB7JXicv
— Bri Thornton 🇬🇧 (@Bri_t11) 13 January 2019
@ManUtd @D_DeGea fantastic pic.twitter.com/v8F70NlSJM
— ANDY/LEWIS (@pr4tty) 13 January 2019
Goal – DE GEA
Assist – DE GEA
Joke! Only thing he’s not done so far though 😉#TOTMUN #FPL pic.twitter.com/9TVs3Ui5pJ
— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) 13 January 2019