Það besta á Twitter eftir ótrúlega frammistöðu De Gea: ,,Hann gæti bjargað þessu öllu“

Manchester United vann sterkan sigur í ensku úrvalsdeildinni í dag er liðið mætti Tottenham.

United mætti á Wembley og tók þrjú stig en Marcus Rashford gerði eina mark leiksins í fyrri hálfleik.

Það er þó ekki hægt að segja að Tottenham hafi ekki fengið færi í leiknum til að jafna metin og jafnvel komast yfir.

Tottenham átti alls 21 marktilraun í leiknum og fóru 11 af þeim skotum á markið.

David de Gea, markvörður United, átti algjöran stórleik en hann varði 11 skot sem er met í ensku úrvalsdeildinni á þessu tímabili.

Það var að venju líf og fjör á Twitter eftir frammistöðu De Gea og má sjá nokkur skemmtileg tíst hér fyrir neðan.

70% of the World is Covered By Water, The rest is covered by David DeGea👐 ⚽️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8kbz0DlW2W — Robert Riley😎 (@bobriley1985) 13 January 2019

David De Gea can save a PDF on a calculator. pic.twitter.com/o4DwT68GDR — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) 13 January 2019

DeGea in today match#TOTMNU pic.twitter.com/HA1uJoV9zX — Egbe Adanu Samuel (@Mr_Adanu) 13 January 2019

This is how every United fan feels about De Gea right now #MUFC

pic.twitter.com/7E5ZV8czZC — Football (@DeleFootball) 13 January 2019

I did a #DeGea edit and he saved it. pic.twitter.com/rUKbbOpN5O — Emilio Sansolini (@EmilioSansolini) 13 January 2019

David De Gea goes to celebrate with the away fans after his superhuman performance. I’m so happy he’s ours 😍 pic.twitter.com/n2QlCj7I6N — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) 13 January 2019

De Gea could have saved them all. pic.twitter.com/mZWlfRPHLx — weirdways (@awere_jnr) 13 January 2019

Summary of TOTVSMU. De Gea. 👑🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bXXpzQfBt2 — Rabani (@DonyeUno) 13 January 2019

RT TrollFootball: De Gea.. pic.twitter.com/wePEa8jI9M — hakan vardar (@puancezasi) 13 January 2019

Goal – DE GEA

Assist – DE GEA Joke! Only thing he’s not done so far though 😉#TOTMUN #FPL pic.twitter.com/9TVs3Ui5pJ — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) 13 January 2019