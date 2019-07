Mótmælendur segja Stöð 2 hafa pantað mótmælin: „Báðu okkur um að trufla aftur svo þau geti tekið það upp“

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday we did the very first direct action distruption in Reykjavik, Iceland. ~ There have been so many news articles about this! It has created huge discussion and we forced the issue of animal rights into the mainstream. ~ Today, we did a second disruption and the media wanted to film it and do a news story! ➡️ WATCH THE LIVE STREAM. ~ The disruption was on the evening news, along with a live interview discussing the action. ~ Direct Action is needed to create social change. PLEASE watch the video "The Science of Social Change" on YouTube by @directactioneverywhere … it will explain why this action is absolutely necessary to achieve animal rights. ~ Thanks to all the activists who took part in both actions (we had more people join for the second disruption!). Keep it going Iceland ✊🖤 ~ "Going vegan is not the most we can do, it's the least we can do" – That Vegan Couple. . . @directactioneverywhere