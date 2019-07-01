fbpx
Mánudagur 01.júlí 2019

Vikan á Instagram: „Ókristileg mynd á ókristilegum tíma“

Mánudaginn 1. júlí 2019 10:00

Myndir: Skjáskot/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ernuland birti þessa mynd með áhrifamiklum texta:

View this post on Instagram

When will society accept that women’s nipples wont blind your eyes or make you feel weird inside for seeing them……? ⁣ 🌼🌼👀 ⁣ When? Just asking, I found these in the fridge when I was cleaning it….in my underwear. ⁣☠️ ⁣ And what? No respect anymore ? Because I am a woman, seeking my dreams, having nipples and a underwear? Must be a “stupid blond asking for it then”……..⁣🔞 ⁣ ⁣ “Wow shes angry!?” Nahh, just cleaning “like womens do”, and wondering like the true Unicorn That I am, owning my bodie, my Standars, my thoughts and the most important : my appearance….🦄 #womensrights #feminism #bodypositive #bodypositivemovement #bodyrespect #mybody #mybodymyrules #womenempowerment

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Herra Hnetusmjör birti skvísumynd:

View this post on Instagram

skvísumynd

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor) on

María Birta flytur til Skotlands:

View this post on Instagram

Moving to Scotland tomorrow 👀

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Tanja Ýr horfði á sólsetrið:

View this post on Instagram

Sunset 🌄

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva Einars er hamingjusöm:

View this post on Instagram

Lowkey & happy 😌

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Jóhanna Helga horfði á öldurnar:

View this post on Instagram

Watching the waves 🌊

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Hugrún Egils var í góðu skapi:

Lína Birgitta var með góða áminningu:

Írena Sveins var í París:

View this post on Instagram

pari ❤️

A post shared by IRENA (@irenasveins) on

Kara Kristel deildi ókristinlegri mynd á ókristinlegum tíma:

Sóli Hólm birti þessa mynd:

Birgitta Líf fór út á lífið:

View this post on Instagram

The sun don’t need no filter 🌞

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts minnist þess að hafa gert góðan díl:

Fanney Ingvars klippti hárið:

View this post on Instagram

New hair 💇‍♀️🤷‍♀️🙈

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdóttir (@fanneyingvars) on

Guðrún Sörtveit var sumarleg:

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼🌿🌸☀️

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín Kristins baðaði sig í sólinni:

Hildur María var í sólinni:

View this post on Instagram

☀️

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Kristín Björgvins var í GYM:

Svala Björgvins var hamingjusöm á rigningardegi:

View this post on Instagram

Happy on a rainy day 💫

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali) on

Hanna deildi fjölskyldumynd:

Embla Ósk deildi einnig fjölskyldumynd:

View this post on Instagram

☺️

A post shared by EMBLA ÓSK (@embla_osk) on

Hulda B Waage er í fríi:

Elísabet Gunnars birti þessar myndir:

View this post on Instagram

Sundays .. 🌴

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars) on

Bubbi Morthens fór í ræktina:

View this post on Instagram

#öngvirfangar

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Binni Löve var með matarboð:

View this post on Instagram

FAM 💝

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Donna Cruz átti afmæli:

Eva Ruza fagnaði 12 ára hjónabandi:

Stefán John Turner slakaði á:

Arna Bára birti þessa mynd:

Aron og Hildur fóru í brúðkaup:

View this post on Instagram

BRÚÐKAUP🥂#divar19

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Áslaug Arna var í Búkarest:

View this post on Instagram

Búkarest ✨

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

Ásdís Rán birti þessa mynd:

Og Linda Pé þessa:

View this post on Instagram

One Wellness Tip that I highly recommend is to Meditate. It doesn’t have to be a complex practice, far from it actually. ⠀ ⠀ Just start by sitting down in a place with minimal distraction, for 5 minutes a day. Anytime is good, but when you have just woken up in the morning (when your brain is waking from deep sleep), or just before bed after you’ve digested dinner, is best. ⠀ ⠀ Sit, close your eyes, and focus on your breath (nose breathing). Just focus on the warmth of your breath on your nostrils. Your mind will wonder and that’s normal. When you become aware that your mind has drifted, simply re-focus. ⠀ ⠀ Repeat daily and slowly you can add more minutes to this practice, 20 min or longer being great. You will notice the benefits slowly but surely.⠀ ⠀ 🧘🏻‍♀️ 🦋 🧘🏻‍♀️ 🦋 🧘🏻‍♀️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇸 Byrjaðu daginn á hugleiðslu.⠀ ⠀ Ég byrja flesta daga á hugleiðslu. Þannig finnst mér ég komast betur í gegnum daginn og fyrir vikið verð ég í betra jafnvægi. Maður öðlast meiri meðvitund og getu til að takast á við stress og áhyggjur, sem við höfum flest þörf á. ⠀ ⠀ Taktu ákvörðun um að byrja daginn með 5-10 mínútna hugleiðslu, hvort sem þú sest upp í rúminu eða færir þig um set og sest í sófann inn í stofu, með teppi utan um axlir og kveikt á kerti.⠀ Lokaðu augunum, fókuseraðu á andardráttinn og þegar hugurinn reikar (sem hann mun gera) færðu hann þá aftur að andardrættinum.⠀ ⠀ Mér finnst best að hugleiða áður en aðrir á heimilinu fara á stjá. Smá saman geturðu aukið tímann sem þú hugleiðir, mjög gott að ná 20 mínútum eða lengur, í upphafi, eða lok dags.⠀ ⠀ Smá saman muntu finna jákvæð áhrif af þessari dásamlegu iðju.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🍏 Lærðu meira um hugleiðslu í prógramminu mínu 7 Daga Áætlun að Vellíðan (sjá hlekk að ofan í “bio”).⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Ljósmyndari @asta.kristjans

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Katrín Tanja er að fara að gefa út bók:

Andrea Röfn birti þessa mynd:

Alda Coco birti gamla mynd:

Viktor Andersen birti þessa:

View this post on Instagram

Mwah mwah 💋

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Og Christel Ýr þessa:

Arna Ýr fór í fyrsta göngutúrinn með dóttur sinni:

Annie Mist birti þessa svakalegu mynd:

Sara Sigmunds fór í myndatöku fyrir Nike:

View this post on Instagram

NIKE PRO📸

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds) on

Alexandra Helga er í brúðkaupsferð:

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Dóra Júlía var flott í bleiku:

View this post on Instagram

💖 Howdy summer VIBES💖

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Stella Björt var í Danmörku:

View this post on Instagram

👯

A post shared by Stella Björt (@stellabjort) on

Alda Karen gat ekki hætt að brosa:

Fanney Dóra lætur lífið ekki bíða eftir sér:

Manuela Ósk birti þessa mynd:

Og Gerður þessa:

View this post on Instagram

1 year 👏👏👏 …… – In other’s eyes, my life looked like the perfect success, but aside from work, I used to have little joy one year ago. – – I joined the Plats 1 year ago to find happiness within myself. It has bin a true adventure and I have travelled the world with amazing group of people that now are a part of my family from all over the world. Treat yourself well, and cherish others. As we get older we are smarter, and we slowly realize that the bag that is worth $ 30 or $ 300 they both work well. Your true inner happiness does not come from the material things of this world. Whether you’re flying first class, or economy class – if the plane crashes, you crash with it. So, I hope you understand that when you have friends or someone to talk to – that is true happiness and that’s what my plat year has taught me. – – Five Undeniable Facts that I have learned this year with my platinum family 1. Do not educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy. – So when they grow up they will know the value of things, not the price. 2. Eat your food as medicine, otherwise you will need to eat your medicine as food. 3. Make mistakes and learn from them. That is part of living. 4. You don’t have to sacrifice anything to be wealthy You can have it all. 5. If you’re not growing you’re dying. Keep learning as long as you’re a life. – – “Love the people God sent you, one day he’ll need them back.” – – #tonyrobbins #traveling #graduation #grateful #platinum

A post shared by Gerður Arinbjarnar (@gerdurarinbjarnar) on

Margrét Gnarr birti bumbumynd:

View this post on Instagram

Evening bump💙💕 . Thank you so much to everyone who liked and commented on yesterdays post!🥰🤗💖 I am over the moon with joy & I’m so excited to share my pregnancy journey with you guys😄 . I am currently 12 weeks & 5 day’s pregnant! Been dealing with nausea, acne, heartburn & fatique but I hope now that I have reached the second trimaster that these symptoms will go down🙏🏻 . I don’t know the gender yet but I have an appointment with @9manudir on august 2nd to find out! SO EXCITED!!!🙈😄 . The evening bump is always bigger then the morning bump because in the evening I also have a food baby I guess🤷🏻‍♀️😂 . . #pregnant #pregnancy #12weeks #13weeks #pregnancybump #12weekspregnant #13weekspregnant

A post shared by Margret Gnarr (@margretgnarr) on

Sigrún Sigurpáls er þakklát vökudeildinni á Landspítalanum:

Nína Dagbjört sigldi um höfin:

Berglind Festival birti þessa mynd:

View this post on Instagram

hver hendir svona?

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Guðrún Sóley fór í frí:

Júlía fagnaði tíu ára brúðkaupsafmæli:

View this post on Instagram

Anniversary 💍

A post shared by Julia's food (@julias.food) on

Ingibjörg Eyfjörð fór á Slipknot tónleika:

Berglind Saga horfði í augun á erni:

Svona kælir Vigdís sig:

Daði Freyr átti afmæli:

View this post on Instagram

Ég á afmæli 📷 @arnyfjola

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic) on

Gurrý Jóns fór í partí:

View this post on Instagram

FM, party á FM #divar19

A post shared by Gurrý Jóns (@gurryjons) on

Guðrún Veiga fagnaði ástinni:

Katrín Bjarka birti þessa mynd:

Sölvi Tryggva fór á fjöll:

Sara Heimis fór í ræktina:

View this post on Instagram

Just. Do. It. 👊🏼🤩 . #BelieveToAchieve

A post shared by Sara 👑 (@sara.ice.queen) on

Bára Beauty birti paramynd:

Snædís Yrja var ánægð með sjálfa sig:

Salka Sól drakk morgunkaffið í náttfötum:

 

