Vikan á Instagram: „Ókristileg mynd á ókristilegum tíma“

ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
When will society accept that women’s nipples wont blind your eyes or make you feel weird inside for seeing them……? 🌼🌼👀 When? Just asking, I found these in the fridge when I was cleaning it….in my underwear. ☠️ And what? No respect anymore ? Because I am a woman, seeking my dreams, having nipples and a underwear? Must be a “stupid blond asking for it then”……..🔞 “Wow shes angry!?” Nahh, just cleaning “like womens do”, and wondering like the true Unicorn That I am, owning my bodie, my Standars, my thoughts and the most important : my appearance….🦄 #womensrights #feminism #bodypositive #bodypositivemovement #bodyrespect #mybody #mybodymyrules #womenempowerment
Þessi stelpa er með smá áminningu: “Hvað sem þið eruð að gera í lífinu, you are doing good! Ekki berja ykkur niður með slæmum hugsunum, reynið ykkar besta að tala jákvætt til ykkar! Því við eigum það til að vera okkar verstu óvinir. Ég held að við flest séum að reyna okkar besta að komast í gegnum daginn með bros á vör. Stundum er það auðvelt og stundum er það erfitt! Það er fullkomlega eðlilegt því lífið er upp og niður. Þið sem eigið erfiðan dag, munið að það kemur annar dagur eftir þennan dag… ef við erum svo lánsöm að fá annan dag til að taka þátt í lífinu ❤️”
#flashbackfriday to when I searched all of LV for an opening night dress then found this number for $40 on Amazon 🙏 🤷🏼♀️ I had spent HOURS trying on dresses in every single store and they were either too stippery (no judging tho) or too boring (def judging). I know Amazon is evil and cheap clothing is murdering our planet but I was desperate ok and if I just wear it to the next 10 red carpets I'll even it out (?) . . . . . #reddress#openingnight#lasvegas#marilynthenewmusical#theatre##parislasvegas#party#marilynmonroe#jaynemansfield#blondes#amazon#redcarpet#amazonisevilbutsuperuseful
Suns out Guns out! I'm enjoying two weeks off work, summer holiday is here and I'm travelling in my country. #fitnessmodel #fitness #fitnessmotivation #gym #bodybuilding #fit #workout #motivation #fitnessaddict #gymlife #fitfam #muscle #fitspo #fitnessgirl #lifestyle #training #model #instafit #healthy #gymmotivation #health #veganpowerlifting #fitnesslife #instagood #strong #shredded #plantbasedathlete #BMIisbullshit #veganathlete #bodypositivity
One Wellness Tip that I highly recommend is to Meditate. It doesn’t have to be a complex practice, far from it actually. ⠀ ⠀ Just start by sitting down in a place with minimal distraction, for 5 minutes a day. Anytime is good, but when you have just woken up in the morning (when your brain is waking from deep sleep), or just before bed after you’ve digested dinner, is best. ⠀ ⠀ Sit, close your eyes, and focus on your breath (nose breathing). Just focus on the warmth of your breath on your nostrils. Your mind will wonder and that’s normal. When you become aware that your mind has drifted, simply re-focus. ⠀ ⠀ Repeat daily and slowly you can add more minutes to this practice, 20 min or longer being great. You will notice the benefits slowly but surely.⠀ ⠀ 🧘🏻♀️ 🦋 🧘🏻♀️ 🦋 🧘🏻♀️⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🇮🇸 Byrjaðu daginn á hugleiðslu.⠀ ⠀ Ég byrja flesta daga á hugleiðslu. Þannig finnst mér ég komast betur í gegnum daginn og fyrir vikið verð ég í betra jafnvægi. Maður öðlast meiri meðvitund og getu til að takast á við stress og áhyggjur, sem við höfum flest þörf á. ⠀ ⠀ Taktu ákvörðun um að byrja daginn með 5-10 mínútna hugleiðslu, hvort sem þú sest upp í rúminu eða færir þig um set og sest í sófann inn í stofu, með teppi utan um axlir og kveikt á kerti.⠀ Lokaðu augunum, fókuseraðu á andardráttinn og þegar hugurinn reikar (sem hann mun gera) færðu hann þá aftur að andardrættinum.⠀ ⠀ Mér finnst best að hugleiða áður en aðrir á heimilinu fara á stjá. Smá saman geturðu aukið tímann sem þú hugleiðir, mjög gott að ná 20 mínútum eða lengur, í upphafi, eða lok dags.⠀ ⠀ Smá saman muntu finna jákvæð áhrif af þessari dásamlegu iðju.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🍏 Lærðu meira um hugleiðslu í prógramminu mínu 7 Daga Áætlun að Vellíðan (sjá hlekk að ofan í “bio”).⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Ljósmyndari @asta.kristjans
F i n a l l y 💥😍 Ahh – Got my hands on the final copy! Can’t believe it’s coming to REAL LIFE! – I just keep getting more & more excited about this book being out. August 6th! Both hardcover AND audible. – Ps THE BACK 😭🥰 Makes my heart happy – Thank you @mathewfras, @lewishowes & @anniethorisdottir AND we got to use my @roguefitness sled dog image that means so much to me! 🔥🐕❄️ I am so proud of this!! xxx – I put the link in my bio to the pre-order page if you are interested! 😚✨
Good morning babes one from my older work i did with @stebbiljos 📷 im a mermaid 🌊 #mermaid#littlemermaid#model#modeling#photography#naturephotography#photooftheday#landscapephotography#iceland#icelandscape#icelandicgirl#iceland_photography#icelandicbeauty#swimsuit#swimsuitmodel#babe#babesofinsta#blonde#longlegs#legsfordays#🍀🌴🌱
EAT, train, sleep, recover. You put in hours training to become the best version of YOU – don’t leave the most important variable out. Know what you need to fuel the best you. Every. Single. Day. Second picture 1 of 5 daily meals (post, post training meal listed – 8pm meal) @rpstrength #rpstrengthAPP #makeitahabit #allsmiles #getbettereveryday #getorganized
1 year 👏👏👏 …… – In other’s eyes, my life looked like the perfect success, but aside from work, I used to have little joy one year ago. – – I joined the Plats 1 year ago to find happiness within myself. It has bin a true adventure and I have travelled the world with amazing group of people that now are a part of my family from all over the world. Treat yourself well, and cherish others. As we get older we are smarter, and we slowly realize that the bag that is worth $ 30 or $ 300 they both work well. Your true inner happiness does not come from the material things of this world. Whether you’re flying first class, or economy class – if the plane crashes, you crash with it. So, I hope you understand that when you have friends or someone to talk to – that is true happiness and that’s what my plat year has taught me. – – Five Undeniable Facts that I have learned this year with my platinum family 1. Do not educate your children to be rich. Educate them to be happy. – So when they grow up they will know the value of things, not the price. 2. Eat your food as medicine, otherwise you will need to eat your medicine as food. 3. Make mistakes and learn from them. That is part of living. 4. You don’t have to sacrifice anything to be wealthy You can have it all. 5. If you’re not growing you’re dying. Keep learning as long as you’re a life. – – “Love the people God sent you, one day he’ll need them back.” – – #tonyrobbins #traveling #graduation #grateful #platinum
Evening bump💙💕 . Thank you so much to everyone who liked and commented on yesterdays post!🥰🤗💖 I am over the moon with joy & I’m so excited to share my pregnancy journey with you guys😄 . I am currently 12 weeks & 5 day’s pregnant! Been dealing with nausea, acne, heartburn & fatique but I hope now that I have reached the second trimaster that these symptoms will go down🙏🏻 . I don’t know the gender yet but I have an appointment with @9manudir on august 2nd to find out! SO EXCITED!!!🙈😄 . The evening bump is always bigger then the morning bump because in the evening I also have a food baby I guess🤷🏻♀️😂 . . #pregnant #pregnancy #12weeks #13weeks #pregnancybump #12weekspregnant #13weekspregnant
Þú ert hnetusmjörið í skyrið mitt, hummus-inn á maískökurnar mínar, kryddið á franskarnar, súru gúrkurnar á Subway-inn, makkarónusalatið með hangikjötinu, rauðvínið í glasinu og osturinn á Dominospizzunni. Þú ert allt sem er gott og ómissandi í þessu lífi. Til hamingju með daginn ástin mín eina. Kveðja, tveimur árum yngri konan þín sem er samt með margfalt fleiri grá hár en þú. Jullu að kenna.
My style is always comfy 💋 Wearing: Calvin Klein long sleeve hoodie & Adidas Originals leggings . . . #ootd#ootdfashion#fashion#fashionable#calvinklein#adidas#comfyoutfit#mystyle#fashionistas#fashioninspo#beautyaddict#swaggersouls#asos#asosfashion#longdarkhair#icelandicgirl#fridayvibes#influencer#fitmom
Retro red❤️☀️ Secret Solstice 2019 @benni_hlodvers . . . . . . . #retro #red #vintage #secretsolstice #couple #couplegoals #fashion #vintageclothing #retroclothing #summer #solstice #summervibes #funpark #festival #festivalfashion #festivaloutfit #festivalmakeup #gucci #guccibag #longhair #iceland #sun #midnightsun @secretsolstice @gucci @gucci.lovers @gucci_community @designercommunity @designersinternational
Ég er svo ánægð af sjálfri mér hvert eg er komin og hvert ég ælla 😍. ekki gleyma að hrósa þér 😘❤️😘❤️😘 knús 😍❤️😍❤️😍 #bodytransformation #body #bodygoals #love #loveyou #kimkardashian #khloe #khloe #revengebody #transgender #loveyourbody #heppy #revengebodywithkhloekardashian #reykjavik #ísland #summer #zara #zarawoman #swimwear #plussize #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #believeinyourself #believe #plusize #asos #hmfashion