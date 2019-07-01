Vikan á Instagram: „Ókristileg mynd á ókristilegum tíma“

View this post on Instagram

When will society accept that women’s nipples wont blind your eyes or make you feel weird inside for seeing them……? ⁣ 🌼🌼👀 ⁣ When? Just asking, I found these in the fridge when I was cleaning it….in my underwear. ⁣☠️ ⁣ And what? No respect anymore ? Because I am a woman, seeking my dreams, having nipples and a underwear? Must be a “stupid blond asking for it then”……..⁣🔞 ⁣ ⁣ “Wow shes angry!?” Nahh, just cleaning “like womens do”, and wondering like the true Unicorn That I am, owning my bodie, my Standars, my thoughts and the most important : my appearance….🦄 #womensrights #feminism #bodypositive #bodypositivemovement #bodyrespect #mybody #mybodymyrules #womenempowerment