Svona endar enska úrvalsdeildin

Liverpool verður enskur meistari og nær í 101 stig ef reikningar OPTA ganga eftir. Þetta öfluga tölfræði fyrirtæki hefur reiknað út hvernig deildin endar.
Manchester City tekur annað sætið með yfirburðum og Manchester United nær ekki Meistaradeildarsæti.
Arsenal enda í áttunda sæti en Bournemouth fellur á markatölu og Norwich og Aston Villa fara einnig niður.
Útreikningar OPTA:
1st: Liverpool – 101 stig
2nd: Manchester City – 80 stig
3rd: Leicester City – 67 stig
4th: Chelsea – 63 stig
——————–
5th: Manchester United – 61 stig
6th: Tottenham Hotspur – 58 stig
7th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 56 stig
8th: Arsenal – 56 stig
9th: Sheffield United – 55 stig
10th: Everton – 50 stig
11th: Burnley – 49 stig
12th: Crystal Palace – 49 stig
13th: Newcastle United – 46 stig
14th: Southampton – 44 stig
15th: West Ham United – 39 stig
16th: Brighton & Hove Albion – 37 stig
17th: Watford – 36 stig
——————–
18th: Bournemouth – 36 stig
19th: Aston Villa – 32 stig
20th: Norwich City – 29 stig