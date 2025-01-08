Los Angeles brennur og stjörnurnar flýja – Skelfileg staða á svæðinu

Að minnsta kosti 30 þúsund íbúum Los Angeles og nágrennis hefur verið gert að flýja heimili sín vegna skógarelda sem loga á svæðinu. Vatnsskortur er farinn að gera vart við sig og óttast yfirvöld það versta.

Veðurskilyrði hafa verið afar óhagstæð síðastliðinn sólarhring og hefur mikill vindur gert slökkviliðsmönnum erfitt fyrir. Hafa yfirvöld sagt íbúum á nokkrum svæðum að búa sig undir að þurfa að yfirgefa heimili sín og gæti það gerst í dag.

Ástandið er einna verst í Pacific Palisades-hverfinu í Los Angeles en þar eiga stjörnur á borð við Chris Pratt, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon og Miles Teller heimili.

Spencer Pratt og eiginkona hans, Heidi Montag, misstu heimili sitt í gær en á myndbandi hér að neðan má sjá Pratt virða fyrir sér eldhafið í kringum heimili hans í hlíðum Pacific Palisades. Ekki löngu síðar náðu eldtungurnar að læsa sig í húsi þeirra og er það gjörónýtt samkvæmt heimildum TMZ. Pratt, Montag og tveir synir náðu að koma sér í öruggt skjól.

Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate. Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/vS8cRoZrCn — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 8, 2025

This may be the longest night in the history of Los Angeles. The devastation is going to be breathtaking — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 8, 2025

This is our/neighbor’s backyard in Los Angeles right now. Power lines sparking against trees. Neighbor and I have been trying to call 911 and Fire Department for 45 min with no answer (as instructed by Power Company). Yes, a lot is going on, but the city is failing us.… pic.twitter.com/qI9pzveZz2 — Kyle Zink (@kylezink) January 8, 2025

Aerial view of Los Angeles. Photos that unfortunately go hard. pic.twitter.com/ch1FFtrqJH — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 8, 2025