Miðvikudagur 08.janúar 2025

Los Angeles brennur og stjörnurnar flýja – Skelfileg staða á svæðinu

Ritstjórn DV
Miðvikudaginn 8. janúar 2025 07:42

Spencer Pratt. Skjáskot/Daily Mail

Að minnsta kosti 30 þúsund íbúum Los Angeles og nágrennis hefur verið gert að flýja heimili sín vegna skógarelda sem loga á svæðinu. Vatnsskortur er farinn að gera vart við sig og óttast yfirvöld það versta.

Veðurskilyrði hafa verið afar óhagstæð síðastliðinn sólarhring og hefur mikill vindur gert slökkviliðsmönnum erfitt fyrir. Hafa yfirvöld sagt íbúum á nokkrum svæðum að búa sig undir að þurfa að yfirgefa heimili sín og gæti það gerst í dag.

Ástandið er einna verst í Pacific Palisades-hverfinu í Los Angeles en þar eiga stjörnur á borð við Chris Pratt, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon og Miles Teller heimili.

Spencer Pratt og eiginkona hans, Heidi Montag, misstu heimili sitt í gær en á myndbandi hér að neðan má sjá Pratt virða fyrir sér eldhafið í kringum heimili hans í hlíðum Pacific Palisades. Ekki löngu síðar náðu eldtungurnar að læsa sig í húsi þeirra og er það gjörónýtt samkvæmt heimildum TMZ. Pratt, Montag og tveir synir náðu að koma sér í öruggt skjól.

