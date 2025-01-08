Los Angeles brennur og stjörnurnar flýja – Skelfileg staða á svæðinu

Veðurskilyrði hafa verið afar óhagstæð síðastliðinn sólarhring og hefur mikill vindur gert slökkviliðsmönnum erfitt fyrir. Hafa yfirvöld sagt íbúum á nokkrum svæðum að búa sig undir að þurfa að yfirgefa heimili sín og gæti það gerst í dag.
Ástandið er einna verst í Pacific Palisades-hverfinu í Los Angeles en þar eiga stjörnur á borð við Chris Pratt, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon og Miles Teller heimili.
Spencer Pratt og eiginkona hans, Heidi Montag, misstu heimili sitt í gær en á myndbandi hér að neðan má sjá Pratt virða fyrir sér eldhafið í kringum heimili hans í hlíðum Pacific Palisades. Ekki löngu síðar náðu eldtungurnar að læsa sig í húsi þeirra og er það gjörónýtt samkvæmt heimildum TMZ. Pratt, Montag og tveir synir náðu að koma sér í öruggt skjól.
Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires. Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.
Thank you to the brave firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to… pic.twitter.com/vS8cRoZrCn
— Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) January 8, 2025
This may be the longest night in the history of Los Angeles. The devastation is going to be breathtaking
— Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 8, 2025
This is our/neighbor’s backyard in Los Angeles right now. Power lines sparking against trees. Neighbor and I have been trying to call 911 and Fire Department for 45 min with no answer (as instructed by Power Company).
Yes, a lot is going on, but the city is failing us.… pic.twitter.com/qI9pzveZz2
— Kyle Zink (@kylezink) January 8, 2025
Aerial view of Los Angeles. Photos that unfortunately go hard. pic.twitter.com/ch1FFtrqJH
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 8, 2025
This is by far the craziest video from the fire in Los Angeles. This guy is filming huge walls of fire surrounding a house they’re in, and there’s another person and a dog. I have no idea why they didn’t evacuate or what happened to them. Let’s hope they’re okay. #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/QYtsBSKvdl
— Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) January 8, 2025