Manchester-liðin sögð berjast um öflugan miðjumann

Manchester-liðin, City og United, eru bæði á eftir Ederson, miðjumanni Atalanta, samkvæmt fréttum Sky í Þýskalandi.

Brasilíumaðurinn hefur heillað mjög á Ítalíu og gæti fengið skipti í stórlið vegna þess.

Ederson er metinn á 50-60 milljónir evra eftir frammistöður sínar undanfarið. Er hann samningsbundinn Atalanta til 2027.

Ederson hefur verið hjá Atalanta í tvo og hálft ár og á kappinn að baki tvo A-landsleiki fyrir hönd Brasilíu.

🚨🔴 Once again been told that #Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position ✔️

Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities. However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this… pic.twitter.com/CvFBzgmMQ5

— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 19, 2024