Manchester-liðin sögð berjast um öflugan miðjumann

Manchester-liðin sögð berjast um öflugan miðjumann

Helgi Fannar Sigurðsson
Föstudaginn 20. desember 2024 10:40

Getty Images

Manchester-liðin, City og United, eru bæði á eftir Ederson, miðjumanni Atalanta, samkvæmt fréttum Sky í Þýskalandi.

Brasilíumaðurinn hefur heillað mjög á Ítalíu og gæti fengið skipti í stórlið vegna þess.

Ederson er metinn á 50-60 milljónir evra eftir frammistöður sínar undanfarið. Er hann samningsbundinn Atalanta til 2027.

Ederson hefur verið hjá Atalanta í tvo og hálft ár og á kappinn að baki tvo A-landsleiki fyrir hönd Brasilíu.

