Ungmennin verða fyrir barðinu á kynþáttahatri – Heimsbyggðin sendir þeim ást og kærleik

Þeir Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho og Bukayo Saka hafa allir orðið fyrir barðinu á miklu kynþáttahatri á samfélagsmiðlum í gærkvöldi. Það er í kjölfar þess að leikmennirnir klikkuðu á spyrnum sínum í vítaspyrnukeppni úrslitaleiks Evrópumótsins í gærkvöldi.

Eins og flestir vita þá varð Ítalía Evrópumeistari í fótbolta í gær eftir sigur á Englandi. Sem fyrr segir þá fór leikurinn alla leið í vítaspyrnukeppni. Þar hafði Ítalía betur.

Rashford, Sancho og Saka eru allir dökkir á hörund og því miður hafa óprúttnir aðilar notað það gegn þeim er þeir senda leikmönnunum ósvífin skilaboð vegna útkomu vítaspyrnukeppninnar.

Sem betur fer hefur þó fjöldi fólks stigið upp og sent leikmönnunum hlýjar kveðjur. Þar á meðal er fjöldi þekkts fólks, knattspyrnufélaga, stjórnmálafólks og mun fleiri.

Aðeins brot af þeim fallegu skilaboðum sem leikmennirnir þrír hafa fengið í gegnum samfélagsmiðla frá leiknum í gær má sjá hér fyrir neðan.

We couldn't be any prouder of Bukayo. But once again, we are sad to have to say we condemn the racism of a number black players. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 12, 2021

For the courage you showed.

For the way you played.

For the next generation you’ve inspired. We’re so proud of you, lads. Keep your heads held high. pic.twitter.com/2ERlVShSCp — England (@England) July 12, 2021

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

The FA and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have condemned racist online abuse suffered by a number of England players following the Euro 2020 loss to Italy… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 12, 2021

We stand with Saka, Rashford and Sancho – and all Black footballers. We stand against the abuse and violence flooding social media. We stand together in solidarity against racism ✊✊✊ — Amnesty International (@amnesty) July 12, 2021

Booing and racially abusing the fine young men that play for our country and have given us so much pleasure and joy over the last month is not being an @england fan. That goes for the pathetic fighting at the ground too. It’s a minority but it’s a loud one and it’s embarrassing. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2021

We stand together 🤍 We are driven by inclusion and equality and nobody should have to endure the repulsive online abuse seen recently. pic.twitter.com/JvfL2oSXAD — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 12, 2021

I admire every player who steps up & shows the balls to take a penalty in a game that important. Especially when they’re just 19, 21 & 23. Proud of you @BukayoSaka87 @Sanchooo10 @MarcusRashford– you missed, and we lost, but you’ve all got guts. pic.twitter.com/YOBP4bmpBd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 11, 2021