Ungmennin verða fyrir barðinu á kynþáttahatri – Heimsbyggðin sendir þeim ást og kærleik

Mánudagur 12.júlí 2021

Helgi Sigurðsson
Mánudaginn 12. júlí 2021 14:27

Mynd/Getty

Þeir Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho og Bukayo Saka hafa allir orðið fyrir barðinu á miklu kynþáttahatri á samfélagsmiðlum í gærkvöldi. Það er í kjölfar þess að leikmennirnir klikkuðu á spyrnum sínum í vítaspyrnukeppni úrslitaleiks Evrópumótsins í gærkvöldi.

Eins og flestir vita þá varð Ítalía Evrópumeistari í fótbolta í gær eftir sigur á Englandi. Sem fyrr segir þá fór leikurinn alla leið í vítaspyrnukeppni. Þar hafði Ítalía betur.

Rashford, Sancho og Saka eru allir dökkir á hörund og því miður hafa óprúttnir aðilar notað það gegn þeim er þeir senda leikmönnunum ósvífin skilaboð vegna útkomu vítaspyrnukeppninnar.

Sem betur fer hefur þó fjöldi fólks stigið upp og sent leikmönnunum hlýjar kveðjur. Þar á meðal er fjöldi þekkts fólks, knattspyrnufélaga, stjórnmálafólks og mun fleiri.

Aðeins brot af þeim fallegu skilaboðum sem leikmennirnir þrír hafa fengið í gegnum samfélagsmiðla frá leiknum í gær má sjá hér fyrir neðan.

