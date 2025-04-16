Þessi vélmenni eru raunveruleg og gætu orðið hluti af hversdeginum á komandi árum – Sjáðu ótrúleg myndbönd!

Ótrúlegar tækniframfarir hafa átt sér stað síðustu ár. Gervigreindin er mætt á svæðið og nú styttist einnig í vélmennin. Tæknifyrirtæki keppast nú við að skapa vélmenni sem geta létt heimilum og fyrirtækum lífið og er hreint út sagt ótrúlegt að sjá myndbönd og átta sig á því að það sem áður var vísindaskáldskapur en nú að verða eða hreinlega orðið að veruleika.

Hér eru nokkur dæmi um vélmenni sem nú er verið að þróa, en þetta er aðeins brot af því besta.

Vélmennið Ameca

Ask Ameca: Music Fusion Do you have a question for Ameca? leave it below and it may be used in the next video! #ameca #ai #humanoidrobot #robotics pic.twitter.com/mcY3zBKsBI — Ameca The Robot (@AmecaTheRobot) June 30, 2023

Unitree – H1

1X – Neo Gamma

Introducing NEO Gamma.

Another step closer to home. pic.twitter.com/Fiu2ohbIiP — 1X (@1x_tech) February 21, 2025

Tesla – Optimus

New Optimus Video 🤯:

⦿ Exploring spaces autonomously. Multiple bots can build a shared memory of surroundings

⦿ Locating nearest charging station and dock itself

⦿ Climb stairs and carry an 11kg payload

⦿ Can autonomously interact with people and hand out items upon request pic.twitter.com/eg179kn9Ls — The Humanoid Hub (@TheHumanoidHub) October 17, 2024

Agility – Digit

Agility Robotics is set to secure $400M in funding, boosting its valuation to $1.75B. This investment aims to enhance the mass production of its humanoid robot, Digit, designed for warehouse tasks. pic.twitter.com/8cCdralVah — CyberRobo (@CyberRobooo) April 2, 2025

Boston Dynamics – Atlas

Boston Dynamics Atlas robot has been trained with motion capture and is now able to do all these acrobatics: pic.twitter.com/uOWpndWE7y — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) March 23, 2025

We might just be witnessing the Next Gen AGI breakthrough in robotics! #BostonDynamics #AtlasRobot has reached an astonishing new level, effortlessly running, walking, crawling, and even breakdancing. What do you think pic.twitter.com/XRUSyNjLLy — RudyShoushany (@rudyshoushany) March 21, 2025

Apptronic – Apollo

We’re thrilled to partner with @GXOlogistics, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, to advance humanoid robotics in the logistics industry! 🤝🤖📦 Our multi-phase R&D initiative with Apollo aims to tackle labor-intensive tasks, improve safety, and enhance… pic.twitter.com/GduZ3DICMp — Apptronik (@Apptronik) June 20, 2024

Sanctuary AI – Pheonix

Sanctuary AI new touch sensor technology is now integrated into our general purpose robots. Read the full announcement to learn how this benefits general purpose robot performance and our Physical AI: https://t.co/tzSKUVMFFR#AI #Humanoid #GeneralPurposeRobot #SanctuaryAI pic.twitter.com/JfKYrZG10f — Sanctuary AI (@TheSanctuaryAI) February 26, 2025

Kína