Miðvikudagur 16.apríl 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Pressan
Pressan

Þessi vélmenni eru raunveruleg og gætu orðið hluti af hversdeginum á komandi árum – Sjáðu ótrúleg myndbönd!

Pressan
Miðvikudaginn 16. apríl 2025 19:30

Ótrúlegar tækniframfarir hafa átt sér stað síðustu ár. Gervigreindin er mætt á svæðið og nú styttist einnig í vélmennin. Tæknifyrirtæki keppast nú við að skapa vélmenni sem geta létt heimilum og fyrirtækum lífið og er hreint út sagt ótrúlegt að sjá myndbönd og átta sig á því að það sem áður var vísindaskáldskapur en nú að verða eða hreinlega orðið að veruleika.

Hér eru nokkur dæmi um vélmenni sem nú er verið að þróa, en þetta er aðeins brot af því besta.

Vélmennið Ameca

Unitree – H1

1X – Neo Gamma

 

Tesla – Optimus

Agility – Digit

Boston Dynamics – Atlas

Apptronic – Apollo

Sanctuary AI – Pheonix

Kína

