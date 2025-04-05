fbpx
Laugardagur 05.apríl 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Pressan
Pressan

Reiðir Bandaríkjamenn láta í sér heyra í stærstu mótmælunum til þessa – Mótmælt á rúmlega 1.200 stöðum í dag

Pressan
Laugardaginn 5. apríl 2025 22:13

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Reiðir Bandaríkjamenn létu í sér heyra í dag og mótmæltu á götum úti í borgum Bandaríkjanna. Þetta eru stærstu mótmælin sem hafa farið fram síðan Trump tók við embætti í janúar. Mótmælin fara fram á rúmlega 1.200 stöðum í öllum 50 ríkjum Bandaríkjanna og rúmlega 150 hópar komu að skipulagningunni. Um er að ræða hópa sem berjast fyrir borgaralegum réttindum, verkalýðshreyfingar, hinsegin-samtök, uppgjafahermenn og kosningaaktívistar. Mótmælin hafa verið friðsöm í dag og ekki hafa borist fréttir af handtökum.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá nokkur myndbönd sem hafa verið birt frá mótmælunum.

Fulltrúar úr demókrataflokknum létu sig ekki vanta og hafa ávarpað mótmælendur og hvatt Bandaríkjamenn til að láta ekki aðgerðir ríkisstjórnar Trump yfir sig ganga.

Samstöðumótmæli fóru eins fram í evrópskum borgum í dag, til dæmis í Berlín, Frankfurt, París og í London.

 

Chicago

 

Boston

Washington DC

Pittsburgh

New York-borg

Portland

 

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Pressan
Fyrir 15 mínútum
Reiðir Bandaríkjamenn láta í sér heyra í stærstu mótmælunum til þessa – Mótmælt á rúmlega 1.200 stöðum í dag
Pressan
Fyrir 53 mínútum
Hún var stjarna á toppi tilverunnar en þá kom hann inn í líf hennar
Pressan
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Ber gervigreindin ábyrgð á undarlegum tollum Trump? – Beinast meðal annars gegn bandaríska hernum, mörgæsum og ísbjörnum
Pressan
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Fyrrum embættismenn og bandamenn Trump orðlausir yfir myndbandi sem forsetinn deildi – „Hann er að gera það viljandi“
Pressan
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Harmleikur í litlu lögregluliði – Fjögur sjálfsvíg á sex vikum
Pressan
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Þetta segir gamalt fólk að sé það besta og versta við að eldast
Pressan
Fyrir 6 klukkutímum
Ætlar þú að fá þér hvolp? Þetta þarftu þá að hafa klárt
Pressan
Fyrir 7 klukkutímum
Þessi störf auka hármissi

Mest lesið

Guðrún og Dögg vara við mataræðinu sem Íslendingar eru að tapa sér yfir – „Eitt það skaðlegasta sem hefur birst í þessari bylgju heilsutrenda“
Fiskikóngnum gróflega misboðið – „Er ekki allt í lagi með ykkur ??“
Segir Íslendinga verða af milljörðum á hverju ári – „Þetta er til háborinnar skammar“
Daði Már vill hæft fólk í stjórnir – Inga skipaði bara sitt fólk
Sólveig gerir upp Eflingar-dramað – Segir starfsmann hafa heimtað fjögurra ára starfslokasamning upp á 55 milljónir

Nýlegt

Snædís Xyza: „Ég var alltaf hrædd að koma heim“
Njáll Torfason er látinn – Þekktur fyrir ótrúlega hæfileika
Foreldrar handteknir eftir að hafa kvartað undan skóla dóttur sinnar
Dóttir Elon Musk urðar yfir föður sinn og segir Teslu ekkert annað en svikamyllu – „Óöruggur lítill fábjáni“
Eigandinn tjáir sig um ógnandi menn sem halda til í þvottahúsinu við Grettisgötu – „Þetta kemur í bylgjum“
Vill fá sex leikmenn til Liverpool
Fiskikóngnum gróflega misboðið – „Er ekki allt í lagi með ykkur ??“
Real Madrid tapaði óvænt á heimavelli – Barcelona í kjörstöðu
England: Ipswich 12 stigum frá öruggu sæti – Þrjú rauð spjöld í einum leik
Segir að risastórt enskt félag sé að horfa til mannsins sem var rekinn frá West Ham
Pressan
Fyrir 14 klukkutímum
Þú getur stráð þessu náttúrulega efni í garðinum – Drepur illgresi
Pressan
Í gær

Vísindamenn segja að tímaferðalög séu möguleg og að fólk hafi nú þegar farið í tímaferðalög

Vísindamenn segja að tímaferðalög séu möguleg og að fólk hafi nú þegar farið í tímaferðalög
Pressan
Í gær
Flugfarþegar hvattir til að kaupa ekki ferðatöskur í þessum litum
Pressan
Í gær
Fór inn á kvennaklósett og var handtekin
Pressan
Í gær

Ný bók varpar ljósi á furðulega hegðun Macron Frakklandsforseta

Ný bók varpar ljósi á furðulega hegðun Macron Frakklandsforseta
Pressan
Í gær

Vísindamenn standa ráðþrota – Hunangsflugur drepast í hrönnum

Vísindamenn standa ráðþrota – Hunangsflugur drepast í hrönnum
Pressan
Í gær
Foreldrar handteknir eftir að hafa kvartað undan skóla dóttur sinnar
Pressan
Í gær

Kínverjar segjast hafa fundið risastóra gullnámu

Kínverjar segjast hafa fundið risastóra gullnámu
Pressan
Í gær
Trump spilaði golf með forseta Finnlands – Vill nú kaupa ísbrjóta af Finnum
Pressan
Í gær
Fór að sinna legstæði afa síns og ömmu – Úr varð mikið bál
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

„Mjög mikil óþægindi“ – Feneyjabúar ekki sammála um hvort brúðkaup Jeff Bezos eigi að fara fram í borginni

„Mjög mikil óþægindi“ – Feneyjabúar ekki sammála um hvort brúðkaup Jeff Bezos eigi að fara fram í borginni
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

Macron biður franska auðmenn að standa í lappirnar gegn Trump – „Við erum engir kjánar og við munum verja okkur“ 

Macron biður franska auðmenn að standa í lappirnar gegn Trump – „Við erum engir kjánar og við munum verja okkur“ 
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Afhjúpa sannleikann um hvernig Trump reiknaði út tollana og það hefur ekkert að gera með raunverulega tolla annarra þjóða
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Fékk áfall þegar hún sá hvað eins árs sonur hennar var að borða – „Þegar sonur þinn borðar pabba þinn“
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

350 bjarndýrum verður slátrað í Slóvakíu eftir banvæna árás

350 bjarndýrum verður slátrað í Slóvakíu eftir banvæna árás
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Bandarískur ferðamaður handtekinn fyrir afar heimskulegt uppátæki
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Borgarstjóri segir af sér eftir skelfileg mistök – Sendi vafasamt myndband á ranga manneskju
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum
Myrti meðleigjanda sinn og hlutaði líkið í sundur – Dreifði síðan líkamshlutunum um Manchester
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

1,5 milljónum mynda lekið frá stefnumótaöppum

1,5 milljónum mynda lekið frá stefnumótaöppum
Pressan
Fyrir 2 dögum

Spænska lögreglan varar ferðamenn við – Gætið ykkar á 50 evru brellunni

Spænska lögreglan varar ferðamenn við – Gætið ykkar á 50 evru brellunni
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum
Gekk í gegnum furðulega breytingu eftir að hún varð fyrir eldingu
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum

Dóttir Elon Musk urðar yfir föður sinn og segir Teslu ekkert annað en svikamyllu – „Óöruggur lítill fábjáni“

Dóttir Elon Musk urðar yfir föður sinn og segir Teslu ekkert annað en svikamyllu – „Óöruggur lítill fábjáni“
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum
Lést á voveiflegan hátt skömmu eftir að hafa lent í bílslysi
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum
Elon Musk tapaði kosningunum sem hann reyndi að kaupa – Eyddi gífurlegum peningum en gerði líklega illt verra
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum

Svínalifur grædd í manneskju í fyrsta sinn

Svínalifur grædd í manneskju í fyrsta sinn
Pressan
Fyrir 3 dögum

Leynileg hernaðarskjöl fundust á götu úti í Newcastle

Leynileg hernaðarskjöl fundust á götu úti í Newcastle
Pressan
Fyrir 4 dögum
Gómaði Teslu-skemmdarvarg og lét hann heyra það – Sjáðu myndbandið
Pressan
Fyrir 4 dögum
Varpa upp skýrari mynd af arkitekt dauðans – „Við kölluðum hann „Elsku Rex““