Reiðir Bandaríkjamenn láta í sér heyra í stærstu mótmælunum til þessa – Mótmælt á rúmlega 1.200 stöðum í dag

Reiðir Bandaríkjamenn létu í sér heyra í dag og mótmæltu á götum úti í borgum Bandaríkjanna. Þetta eru stærstu mótmælin sem hafa farið fram síðan Trump tók við embætti í janúar. Mótmælin fara fram á rúmlega 1.200 stöðum í öllum 50 ríkjum Bandaríkjanna og rúmlega 150 hópar komu að skipulagningunni. Um er að ræða hópa sem berjast fyrir borgaralegum réttindum, verkalýðshreyfingar, hinsegin-samtök, uppgjafahermenn og kosningaaktívistar. Mótmælin hafa verið friðsöm í dag og ekki hafa borist fréttir af handtökum.

Hér fyrir neðan má sjá nokkur myndbönd sem hafa verið birt frá mótmælunum.

Fulltrúar úr demókrataflokknum létu sig ekki vanta og hafa ávarpað mótmælendur og hvatt Bandaríkjamenn til að láta ekki aðgerðir ríkisstjórnar Trump yfir sig ganga.

Samstöðumótmæli fóru eins fram í evrópskum borgum í dag, til dæmis í Berlín, Frankfurt, París og í London.

Chicago

HAPPENING NOW: A MASSIVE protest is taking place in downtown Chicago for the „Hands Off!“ movement against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/NVEiTFi8Iy

Boston

Thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Boston demonstrating in the anti-Trump „Hands Off!“ rally. It’s one of 1,200 other protests unfolding in all 50 states across the country. pic.twitter.com/jNs7KMwKvB

HAPPENING NOW: An aerial view of the MASSIVE protest today in Boston, MA for the „Hands Off!“ movement against Elon Musk and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/0OZgQ2HfHW

Washington DC

BREAKING: 100,000 people are gathering on the National Mall in DC to protest Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Over 1,200 of these rallies are being held today by patriotic Americans who are fed up with MAGA chaos and lawlessness. pic.twitter.com/pJ95mimP5a

Pittsburgh

This picture from Pittsburgh’s #HandsOff protest is incredible pic.twitter.com/Vv3NZCZo13

New York-borg

Thousands are walking down 5th Avenue in New York City. Trump protest. pic.twitter.com/hnS76IuElg

Portland

🚨 BREAKING: Thousands of protestors have descended upon downtown Portland and are now blocking the Morrison bridge.

This is by far the largest protest in Portland I’ve seen since 2020.

Crowd chants include “Free Palestine” and “Black Lives Matter.”

And they wonder why… pic.twitter.com/cOK6rHvj5R

