Svona lítur hinn fullkomni diskur út að mati næringarfræðings

Föstudagur 22.maí 2020

Guðrún Ósk Guðjónsdóttir
Föstudaginn 22. maí 2020 16:30

Skjáskot/Instagram

Næringarfræðingurinn Rebecca Gawthorne sýnir hvernig á að setja saman hina fullkomnu máltíð.

Hún fylgir þeirri þumalputtareglu að grænmeti ætti að þekja helming disksins, kolvetni ættu að þekja einn fjórða og prótein einn fjórða. Svo á að bæta við hollri fitu, eins og að strá hnetum yfir diskinn.

„Áttu erfitt með skammtastærðir? Ég var vön að gera það! Ég borðaði annað hvort allt of mikið, svo mikið að mér leið illa. Eða ég borðaði ekki nóg og fékk mér annan disk, svo þann þriðja og svo framvegis,“ segir Rebecca á Instagram.

PORTION CONTROL 🥙 SAVE THIS POST‼️ Do you struggle with portion control? 😩 I used to! I would either serve my self too much food and eat until I felt absolutely stuffed; or I wouldn’t serve myself enough food and then go back for seconds, thirds, tenths lol 😅 I would also eat straight out of the packet or jar, which meant I would mindlessly eat multiple servings, instead of plating up one serving & putting the packet away. 😭 Understanding appropriate portion sizes is an important tool for healthy eating and living a healthy life! It can help with improving digestion & gut health, healthy weight management, ensuring you meet your nutrient needs and reducing your risk of chronic diseases! 🥳 As part of @the_nourish_naturally_program , I teach a "4 Step Approach To Portion Control" to help you gain control over your portions! 👊🏼 This handy little portion plate guide is one technique pictured is one way to help manage your portions. Start by serving yourself 1/2 a plate of colourful veggies, followed by 1/4 plate slow burning carbs, 1/4 plate protein and a tablespoon of healthy fats. 👏🏼 In the program, you’ll learn what this equates to in terms of actual portions and amounts and healthy options you can choose from.🤩 If you struggle with portion control, can’t stop eating or going back for seconds even though you’re not actually hungry, hit the link in my bio and join @the_nourish_naturally_program 👆🏼😚 . . . . . #fitness #healthy #gym #caloriecounting #fitfam #fitnessmotivation #weighloss #healthyfood #lifestyle #exercise #dietitian #nutrition #nourish #nourishyourself

Rebecca borðar mestmegnis plöntufæði en fær sér stundum fisk.

Hvernig á að setja saman hinn fullkomna disk að mati Rebeccu?

  1. Grænmeti eða salat ætti að þekja helming disksins
  2. Einn fjórði disksins ætti að vera þakinn kolvetni, eins og hrísgrjón eða pasta
  3. Einn fjórði ætti svo að vera prótein, eins og fiskur eða tófú
  4. Toppaðu svo máltíðina með hollri fitu eins og avókadó olíu eða hnetum

Rebecca sýnir einnig á Instagram hvernig er hægt að búa til hollt, gott og saðsamt salat.

HOW TO BUILD A BALANCED PLANT BASED SALAD 🥗🥑🥦🍠🧄Tag your plant based friends👇🏼 . Salads are such a healthy meal option and a great way to boost your plant intake for the day! 😋🥳 But often I see people missing the key components of a salad like the slow burning carbs & protein that make them extra filling! So here is a guide to help you build a perfectly balance salad every time 🥗🥳 💫 1️⃣ Start with a base of coloured veggies – aim for a “rainbow” of colours to ensure you get a variety of micronutrients and photochemicals. 2️⃣ Next add some high fibre, slow burning carbs – this could be sweet potato, brown rice, lentils, wholegrain pasta or quinoa. 3️⃣ Add a source of plant protein. Edamame, beans, lentils, tempeh & tofu are great options. 3️⃣ Then add some healthy fats. Avocado, olive oil, any nuts, any seeds or tahini are great choices. 4️⃣ Lastly, add your flavour. A squeeze of lime or lemon, herbs, spices, balsamic, garlic and chilli are delicious! . . What’s your favourite salad combo? Tell me below 😃👇🏼 . . . #salad #salads #fruit #veggies #fibre #healthyfats #carbs #plantbased #dietitian #soy #eattherainbow #healthy #nutritionist #hempseeds #spinach #avocado #lunch #dinner #plantfoods #eatmoreplants #recipe #smoothierecipe #vegan #vegetarian #plants

