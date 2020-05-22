Svona lítur hinn fullkomni diskur út að mati næringarfræðings

View this post on Instagram

PORTION CONTROL 🥙 SAVE THIS POST‼️ Do you struggle with portion control? 😩 I used to! I would either serve my self too much food and eat until I felt absolutely stuffed; or I wouldn't serve myself enough food and then go back for seconds, thirds, tenths lol 😅 I would also eat straight out of the packet or jar, which meant I would mindlessly eat multiple servings, instead of plating up one serving & putting the packet away. 😭 Understanding appropriate portion sizes is an important tool for healthy eating and living a healthy life! It can help with improving digestion & gut health, healthy weight management, ensuring you meet your nutrient needs and reducing your risk of chronic diseases! 🥳 As part of @the_nourish_naturally_program , I teach a "4 Step Approach To Portion Control" to help you gain control over your portions! 👊🏼 This handy little portion plate guide is one technique pictured is one way to help manage your portions. Start by serving yourself 1/2 a plate of colourful veggies, followed by 1/4 plate slow burning carbs, 1/4 plate protein and a tablespoon of healthy fats. 👏🏼 In the program, you'll learn what this equates to in terms of actual portions and amounts and healthy options you can choose from.🤩 If you struggle with portion control, can't stop eating or going back for seconds even though you're not actually hungry, hit the link in my bio and join @the_nourish_naturally_program 👆🏼😚