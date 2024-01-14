Gosið í Grindavík – Quick Update On The Eruption in Grindavík

Á YouTube-rásinni Beautiful Iceland (Fallega Ísland) má sjá myndbönd frá landinu sem eigandi síðunnar hefur sett saman. Eigandi síðunnar sem er áhugaljósmyndari bæði með myndavél og dróna hefur tekið stöðuna á Reykjanesinu í dag saman í myndband, en eins og alþjóð veit hófst eldgos við Grindavík rétt fyrir klukkan átta í morgun.

On the YouTube channel Beautiful Iceland you can see videos from the country that the owner of the site has put together. The owner of the site, who is an amateur photographer with both a camera and a drone, has captured the situation in Reykjanes today in a video, after an eruption started near Grindavík just before 8 o’clock this morning.

Texti myndbandsins er á ensku og fylgir hér á eftir, nær orðréttur:

The text of the video is in English and follows verbatim:

„This is a quick update on the situation on the Reykjanes peninsula.

An eruption has just started North of the town of Grindavík. The town has been evacuated and the lava flow has reached the protective barriers and a fissure has even opened up inside them.

The Icelandic authorities had been warning that an eruption could be imminent close to, or even inside, the town of Grindavík. The town of 3000 people has been evacuated as well as the Blue Lagoon wellness resort.

The ground in the area has been rising due to inflow of magma and it had reached the same level as before the December 2023 eruption.

Then, just before 3 am on January 14 2024 local time in Iceland an intense seismic episode of two hundred small earthquakes started close to where the eruption in Sundhnúkagígar took place on 19 December last year.

The seismic activity then moved closer to Grindavík with earthquakes directly under the town. Measurements indicate that a magma intrusion has occurred into a trench or a dike that reaches underneath the town of Grindavík.

Just this morning scientists were warning that an eruption could be imminent, even inside the town of Grindavík. And now an eruption has started just north of the town. The fissure reaches beyond the protective barriers and lava is now oly 450 meters from the northern most houses in Grindavík.

Here we can see the fissure that has opened up just on the edge of town.

And here the lava has reached the protective barriers for the town.

Our thoughts are with the people of Grindavík and we will keep you updated on the situation as it develops. We leave you with some footage of the previous eruptions and hope for the best.

If you liked this video make sure to give it a like and subscribe to the channel so that you don’t miss our future videos.“