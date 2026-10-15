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Malfoid flæðir yfir aðdáendur galdrastráksins

Ari Brynjólfsson
Föstudaginn 16. október 2026 19:30
Draca Malfoid eins og aðdáendur hafa fengið gervigreindina til að gera fyrir sig og Draco Malfoy úr kvikmyndunum um Harry Potter. Samsett mynd/X/Harry Potter og dauðadjásnin – síðari hluti.

Galdraheimur Harry Potter og félaga gengur nú gegnum endurnýjun lífdaga, um jólin verða frumsýndir nýir þættir þar sem ný kynslóð fær að kynnast galdrastráknum. Ótrúlegt en satt eru liðin 19 ár frá því síðasta bókin í seríunni kom út og 15 ár frá því kvikmyndaseríunni lauk. Skoðanir rithöfundarins J.K. Rowling á trans fólki hafa valdið deilum og varpað skugga í hugum sumra á galdraheiminn, óvíst er hversu mikil áhrifin af því verða á þættina en í umræðum á samfélagsmiðlum segjast margir geta slitið sköpunarverkið frá höfundinum þar sem hvergi er snert á málefninu í sögunum sjálfum. 

Þættirnir ætla að gera einhverjar breytingar á galdraheiminum frá bókunum og þá hafa stiklur gefið til kynna að sýnd verði atriði sem koma fram í bókunum en ekki kvikmyndunum. Binda margir vonir við að fá að sjá loksins leikna útgáfu af ýmsum hliðarfléttum úr bókunum, má þar helst nefna þegar Hermione, vinkona Harry, spreytir sig í réttindabaráttu húsálfa, meira af baksögu illmennisins Tom Riddle, fleiri atriði úr Quidditch, galdraíþróttinni sem spiluð er á kústum og auðvitað ærsladrauginn Peeves. 

Frá því að bækurnar og kvikmyndirnar komu út hafa aðdáendur haldið umræðum um galdraheiminn lifandi, bæði á spjallborðum og á samfélagsmiðlum. Margar tillögur hafa litið dagsins ljós um hvernig mætti bæta söguþráðinn, má þar helst nefna reglurnar í Quidditch sem bera þess merki að höfundurinn sé ekki mikið fyrir íþróttir og að líklega hefði Harry átt að enda söguna sem maki Hermione en ekki Ginny, það er þó umdeilt. 

Kvenkyns Draco Malfoy

Nú hefur litið dagsins ljós ný tillaga að breytingu á söguþræðinum, það að gera Draco Malfoy, erkióvin Harry Potter í skólanum, að stelpu. Stelpan á, í flestum tilfellum, að heita Draca Malfoid og gera og segja nánast það sama og Draco nema að í gegnum bækurnar á að myndast rómantísk spenna á milli hennar og Harry. 

Þessi túlkun aðdáenda fer nú sem eldur í sinu um samfélagsmiðla og spjallborð þar sem keppst er við að búa til gervigreindarmyndbönd og endurskrifa senur úr bókinni. Hafa færslur á samfélagsmiðlum gefið til kynna að einhverjir ætli að klæða sig upp sem Malfoid á Hrekkavökunni. 

Skal það tekið fram að viðskeytið „foid“ á rætur sínar að rekja til orðræðu incel-menningar á netinu og hefur verið notað á niðrandi hátt um konur, sú merking á ekki við í flestum þessara tilfella þar sem einungis verið er að brjóta upp söguþráðinn. Er þetta þá frekar merki þess að orðanotkun úr afkimum internetsins sé farin að hasla sér völl víðar. 

Fyrir utan senur hefur gervigreindin hjálpað aðdáendum að skapa anime-útgáfu af persónunni.

 

Ein útgáfan er eins konar spegill af sambandi Severus Snape, viðskotailla töfradrykkjakennarans, og móður Harry en sterkt vinasamband þeirra fjaraði út áður en þau luku sinni skólagöngu. Í tilfelli Dracu og Harry myndi samband þeirra hefjast með hreinni fyrirlitningu, líkt og í bókunum, en í gegnum bækurnar myndi óvinasambandið þróast yfir í ást. 

Búið er að skrifa heilu ritgerðirnar á vefnum um hvernig þessi breyting myndi gera söguþráðinn betri. Er bent á að í núverandi sögu þá er Draco einungis óvinur með takmarkaða dýpt, þegar kemur svo að sjöttu bókinni þá myndi það skapa allt annað andrúmsloft að hafa ósagða rómantíska spennu í loftinu þegar Harry er stöðugt að fylgjast með ferðum erkióvinar síns.  

 

  

Draco verður áfram karlkyns í komandi þáttaröð en miðað við viðbrögðin sem Malfoid hefur fengið þá er ekki ólíklegt, með hjálp gervigreindar, að kvikmyndirnar eða þættirnir verði endurframleiddir á samfélagsmiðlum í náinni framtíð. 

 

 

Harry Potter

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