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Greindi frá sambandsslitum hennar og Elon Musk í dramatískri færslu - „Ég er í sárum“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 5. október 2026 17:30

Ríkasti maður heims er einhleypur, eða það má ætla eftir að ein barnsmóðir hans, Shivon Zilis, upplýsti um sambandsslit þeirra á föstudaginn.

„Það er erfitt að fara frá því að vera ástfanginn yfir í að vera sparkað á einni viku án nokkurs fyrirvara, en svona er þetta bara stundum,“ sagði Zilis í færslu sem hún birti á samfélagsmiðli barnsföður síns, X. Zilis og Musk eiga saman fjögur börn, tvíburana Strider og Azure, dótturina Arcadia og soninn Seldon Lycurgus.

„Ég hef elskað hann meira en lífið sjálft,“ skrifaði Zilis sem er þakklát fyrir ástina sem þau deildu og fjölskylduna sem þau sköpuðu saman. Hún hafi sýnt ríkasta manni heims hvernig það var að vera skilinn, nærður og elskaður. Fjölskylda þeirra hafi verið hans griðastaður. Hún vonar að þrátt fyrir sambandsslitin geti þau átt í farsælum og vinalegum samskiptum barna þeirra vegna.

„Ég er í sárum en mér þykir svo innilega vænt um E,“ skrifar Zilis sem óskar Elon Musk áframhaldandi hamingju. „Góða ferð Elon, heimurinn er heppinn að eiga þig.“

Með færslunni deildi hún skjáskotum af innilegum samskiptum sem áttu sér stað rétt áður en Musk sleit sambandinu. Þar sagðist hann elska hana.

 

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