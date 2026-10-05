Greindi frá sambandsslitum hennar og Elon Musk í dramatískri færslu - „Ég er í sárum“

Ríkasti maður heims er einhleypur, eða það má ætla eftir að ein barnsmóðir hans, Shivon Zilis, upplýsti um sambandsslit þeirra á föstudaginn.

„Það er erfitt að fara frá því að vera ástfanginn yfir í að vera sparkað á einni viku án nokkurs fyrirvara, en svona er þetta bara stundum,“ sagði Zilis í færslu sem hún birti á samfélagsmiðli barnsföður síns, X. Zilis og Musk eiga saman fjögur börn, tvíburana Strider og Azure, dótturina Arcadia og soninn Seldon Lycurgus.

„Ég hef elskað hann meira en lífið sjálft,“ skrifaði Zilis sem er þakklát fyrir ástina sem þau deildu og fjölskylduna sem þau sköpuðu saman. Hún hafi sýnt ríkasta manni heims hvernig það var að vera skilinn, nærður og elskaður. Fjölskylda þeirra hafi verið hans griðastaður. Hún vonar að þrátt fyrir sambandsslitin geti þau átt í farsælum og vinalegum samskiptum barna þeirra vegna.

„Ég er í sárum en mér þykir svo innilega vænt um E,“ skrifar Zilis sem óskar Elon Musk áframhaldandi hamingju. „Góða ferð Elon, heimurinn er heppinn að eiga þig.“

Með færslunni deildi hún skjáskotum af innilegum samskiptum sem áttu sér stað rétt áður en Musk sleit sambandinu. Þar sagðist hann elska hana.

It’s hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that’s just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️ I feel happy that I got to show Elon how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness. Given the tumultuous nature of his early life, his often tortured soul, and how hard he fights for humanity I wanted him to feel the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide. My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect. We were always his safe space. A place where all of us were overjoyed to see him and one that was always full of happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out) I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love — and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly. I’ve loved him more than life itself and he’s taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents. I’m hurting, but care deeply about E and will always be cheering for his happiness. God speed, Elon, the world is lucky to have you.

— Shivon Zilis (@shivon) October 2, 2026