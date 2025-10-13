fbpx
Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Í sjokki hvað rassabuxurnar virka vel

Fókus
Mánudaginn 13. október 2025 09:37

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Birgitta Líf á bráðum afmæli og bauð í pilates í tilefni þess:

Birgitta Haukdal og Benedikt gift í 17 ár:

Bríet þakklát og glöð með helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Edda Lovísa að njóta í Frakklandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovisa (@eddalovis)

Á meðan hefur Sóley Sara það gott í London:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley Sara David (@soleysara)

Gugga var Jessica Rabbit á hrekkjavökunni í fyrra:

Brynja Bjarna hefur það gott á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Svona var september hjá Rúrik:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Brynhildur hélt upp á afmælið á Ítalíu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Auður Gísla skellti í speglamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Birta Blanco getur ekki kvartað:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Helgi Ómars átti draumalaugardag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta elskar haustið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta (@birta.abiba)

Sævar ánægður með árangurinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sævar Þór (@saevar78)

Svala spennt fyrir komandi jólatónleikum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Þetta eru uppáhalds vörur Hildar frá Lancome:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Fanney Ingvars fór í fyrsta göngutúrinn með yngsta krílið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fanney Ingvarsdottir (@fanneyingvars)

Kristbjörg með góð skilaboð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Aron Can birti hversdagslegar myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

Patrik upptekinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

Laufey alltaf stórkostleg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by laufey (@laufey)

Lína Birgitta fór í innflutningspartý:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Sunneva glæsileg í eldhúsinu:

Spennandi tímar fram undan hjá Jóhönnu á FM957:

Guðrún Helga komin með fullkomna skó fyrir haustið:

Fanney Dóra glæsileg á árshátíð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Bára fékk sér espresso martini:

Katrín Edda mátaði svakalegar rassabuxur og var heldur betur hissa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Dagbjört Rúriks finnur sig mest í íslenskri náttúru:

Elísabet Gunnars smart í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi tók lagið:

Eva Ruza elskar vinnuna sína:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Móeiður fór út að borða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Guðrún Veiga alltaf skemmtileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guðrún Veiga (@gveiga85)

Saga Sig átti afmæli um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saga Sig (@sagasig)

Júlí Heiðar og Dísa áttu skemmtilega viku:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Júlí Heiðar (@juliheidar)

Sóley Kristín fór út að borða á Reykjavík Edition:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Camilla Rut með fallegan blómvönd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Heiðdís Rós nýtir hvert augnablik í New York:

Vala Fanney og Elín Stefáns fóru út á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by vala 🍒 (@valafanney)

Hugrún Egils fór í frí með vinkonunum á Suðurlandið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Elísa Gróa elskar bleikan:

Ástrós Trausta fann flottan haustjakka:

Gummi Kíró ánægður með nýtt merki:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

GDRN glæsileg í Eldborg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Magnea Björg elskar haustið:

Nadía Sif komin með nýjar passamyndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Kristín og Stebbi Jak tóku á því:

Heiður Ósk er með snyrtivörumerkið Chilli In June ásamt Ingunni og voru þær að gefa út nýja vöru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HEIÐUR ÓSK💄 (@heidurosk)

Ingunn birti líka myndir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ingunn Sigurdardottir (@ingunnsig)

Lenya Rún með hundinn sinn Díönu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lenya Rún (@lenyarun)

Beggi Ólafs þarf ekki frí:

Tara Sif tók fataskápinn í gegn:

Unnur Óla með skvísulæti:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Friðþóra elskar október:

Steinunn Ósk í smart dragt:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Gummi Emil með nýtt lag:

Selma Soffía elskar að vera úti í góða veðrinu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Erna María glæsileg:

