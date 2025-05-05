fbpx
Mánudagur 05.maí 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – „Vinn í sálinni, huganum og rassinum“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 5. maí 2025 09:29

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Jóhanna Helga er stödd í París:

Sunneva í hafmeyjuhelli í Mexíkó:

Daði og Árný keyptu hús á Íslandi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic)

Lína Birgitta í samstarfi við Vera Moda:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Dagbjört Rúriks líður best á sumrin:

Elísabet Gunnars var á Hótel Geysi í Wellness Retreat:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Ásdís Rán og Þórður fóru út á lífið í Búlgaríu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Þòrður Daniel (@thordurdaniel)

Móeiður átti skemmtilegan apríl:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

Guðrún Sørtveit með allt sem hún þarf:

Bríet rokkaði nýja greiðslu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Alda Coco í pottinum:

Sóley Kristín vinnur í sálinni, huganum og rassinum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Katrín Myrra átti skemmtilegan afmælismánuð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

Heiðdís Rós er mætt á Formúluna:

Herra Hnetusmjör brann nokkuð illa en verður þó brúnn að lokum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Hafdís er of glæsileg til að pæla í öðrum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Björg (@hafdisbk)

Elín Stefáns kát í Ástralíu:

Björn Boði var í fríi með fjölskyldunni á Spáni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Ástrós Trausta hitti forsetann á Bessastöðum:

Arnar Gauti og Darri Háski eru að gefa út lag saman:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darri Háski (@haskimusic)

Dagur í lífi Rúriks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Birta Blanco hvetur fólk til að brosa og njóta lífsins:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Þórunn Antonía birti flotta sjálfu:

Brynja Dan töff á því:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Helgi Ómars og Pétur sýndu mögulegum kaupendum íbúðina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Birta glímir við lúxusvandamál:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abiba (@birta.abiba)

Stefán og vinur hans fengu sér báðir nýja skó og voru að spjalla um það úti á götu og tóku það upp:

Svala alltaf flott:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Hildur Sif Hauks var einnig meðal þeirra sem fór á Bessastaði um helgina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Viktor fékk Patrik til að koma í afmælið sitt:

Birta Líf með góð ráð fyrir hárið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Líf (@birtalifolafs)

Kristbjörg rifjaði upp góðar stundir á Íslandi með sínum heittelskaða:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Kolbrún Anna birti alls konar skemmtilegar myndir:

Aron Can og Alaska eru að fara að gefa út nýtt lag saman:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aron Can Gultekin (@aroncang)

Litlu hlutirnir gleðja Heru:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HERA RÚN (@hera.run)

Svava Grétars var í Amsterdam:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Svava Gretars (@sgretars)

Erna María Björns birti skemmtilega myndasyrpu:

Selma Soffía átti dásamlegan laugardag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Steinunn Ósk glæsileg í Prag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Unnur Óla í góðu skapi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Hanna Rún skellti í glæsilega bílasjálfu:

Svona var apríl hjá Natalíu í Dúbaí:

Tara Sif sumarleg í gulu:

Embla tilbúin í sumarið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Lilja Gísla fór á árshátíð Hagkaups:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilja Gísladóttir (@liljagisla)

Anna Guðný í London:

Beggi Ólafs fór á bólakaf hjá stelpunum:

Alisa á ferð og flugi:

Dísa Boða elskar börnin sín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hafdís Jónsdóttir (@disaboda)

Eva Einars á ströndinni í Mexíkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Einarsdóttir (@evaeinars)

Kristín Péturs og Stebbi Jak fermdu um helgina:

Nadía Sif í gallaefni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Magnea Björg fór líka á Bessastaði:

Alda Karen og hennar heittelskaða:

Gummi Kíró og dóttir hans:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Annie Mist og hennar heittelskaði í stíl:

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 19 mínútum
Vikan á Instagram – „Vinn í sálinni, huganum og rassinum“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Smáatriði í mynd af Justin Bieber á Íslandi veldur fjaðrafoki
Fókus
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Katrín Tanja og Brooks eiga von á barni
Fókus
Í gær
Náði ekki fyrsta laxinum þetta árið
Fókus
Í gær
Týndi sér í móðurhlutverkinu: „Ég fann að ég þyrfti núna að staldra aðeins við og hugsa hvað vil ég, hver er ég“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Gísli Pálmi fór með ættjarðarljóð á gröf Jónasar Hallgrímssonar
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Fanney snerti viðkvæman blett hjá sumum – „Fólk er farið að skuldsetja sig til að eignast þessa hluti, sem er galið“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Spielberg segir að þetta sé besta bandaríska bíómyndin

Mest lesið

Segir andstyggileg skemmdarverk á bíl hans tengjast forræðisdeilu – „Ég get ekki séð þig, dóttir mín“
Pedro Pascal í Reykjavík – Naut veitinga á Kaffi Vest
Kvótaerfingi í auglýsingu SFS – Fjölskyldufyrirtækið var selt fyrir 9,5 milljarða
Mikil reiði eftir ákvörðun eins ríkasta manns heims: Rekin eftir 47 ár í starfinu – ,,Þessi moldríki hálfviti er að leika sér með fólkið“
Síbrotakona heldur nágrönnum sínum í heljargreipum – Sögð hafa brotist inn í hverja einustu íbúð og geymslu í húsinu

Nýlegt

Síbrotakona heldur nágrönnum sínum í heljargreipum – Sögð hafa brotist inn í hverja einustu íbúð og geymslu í húsinu
Fanney snerti viðkvæman blett hjá sumum – „Fólk er farið að skuldsetja sig til að eignast þessa hluti, sem er galið“
Sigurður Almar grunaður um að frelsissvipta ferðamann – Lögmaður hans telur að beita eigi öðru úrræði en gæsluvarðhaldi
Stefán Blackburn og Gabriel Douane í blóðugum slagsmálum á Litla-Hrauni – Fangaverðir treystu sér ekki til að stíga inn í átökin
Medvedev hefur í hótunum – „Enginn getur ábyrgst að Kyiv lifi aðfaranótt 10. maí af“
Palmer segist ekki vera mikilvægasti leikmaður Chelsea – ,,Allir í liðinu elska hann“
Skallaði mann og sýndi lögreglu dónaskap
Vonar að Rashford nái einum eða tveimur leikjum til viðbótar
Saka á sér draum
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kanye deilir hrollvekjandi færslu um að hann sé „drottnari“ Biöncu
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þekkt söngkona lést í eldsvoða

Þekkt söngkona lést í eldsvoða
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Beggi Ólafs uppljóstrar leyndarmálinu á bak við áhugann á meðan hann talar við bikiníklæddar konur
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Gleymdu Ozempic andliti, nú vara sérfræðingar við „Ozempic munni“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

102 ára prófessor í næringarfræði segir að þessi sjö atriði séu lykillinn þegar kemur að langlífi

102 ára prófessor í næringarfræði segir að þessi sjö atriði séu lykillinn þegar kemur að langlífi
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Fylgdarkona varar við hættulegu kynlífstrendi meðal para – „Þetta er ógnvekjandi“

Fylgdarkona varar við hættulegu kynlífstrendi meðal para – „Þetta er ógnvekjandi“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Reglurnar í villtu „lífsstílspartýjunum“ sem allir þurfa að fylgja
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Laufey í hópi með Paul McCartney og Bob Dylan á nýrri dúettaplötu Barbra Streisand

Laufey í hópi með Paul McCartney og Bob Dylan á nýrri dúettaplötu Barbra Streisand
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Framleiða þætti eftir bók Elizu – „Ég er ótrúlega spennt að sjá mína fyrstu skáldsögu vakna til lífs á sjónvarpsskjánum“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Fanney varð ólétt 17 ára: „Oft hugsa ég til baka, það er ótrúlegt hvað maður kom samt vel út úr þessu“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Jógvan auglýsti eftir gítarnum sem færði honum sigur í X-Factor

Jógvan auglýsti eftir gítarnum sem færði honum sigur í X-Factor
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Ræddi við meðlimi íslenska furry-samfélagsins og lærði mikið – „Bara venjulegt fólk með skemmtilegt áhugamál“

Ræddi við meðlimi íslenska furry-samfélagsins og lærði mikið – „Bara venjulegt fólk með skemmtilegt áhugamál“
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Hann tók þátt í að ræna Kim Kardashian og skrifaði svo bók um það – Nú sér hann eftir öllu
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Sjáðu teikningu Lóu af njósnamáli Björgólfs Thors
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum

Nýjar myndir af söngkonunni ýta undir Ozempic orðróm

Nýjar myndir af söngkonunni ýta undir Ozempic orðróm
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Björgvin Franz og Berglind selja splunkunýja íbúð
Fókus
Fyrir 4 dögum
Svöl íbúð Prettyboitjokko til sölu
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Justin Bieber staddur á Íslandi að taka upp nýja tónlist
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Segir þennan daglega vana bestu leiðina til að brenna fitu án þess að fara í ræktina

Segir þennan daglega vana bestu leiðina til að brenna fitu án þess að fara í ræktina
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Berglind lenti í óvenjulegu atviki í Bónus –„Þetta kallast þjófnaður. Hefði tilkynnt þetta á staðnum“

Berglind lenti í óvenjulegu atviki í Bónus –„Þetta kallast þjófnaður. Hefði tilkynnt þetta á staðnum“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Leikarinn opnar sig um slysið skelfilega – „Ég sá vinstra augað í mér með hægra auganu“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Segja að krónprinsinn sé öskuvondur út í mágkonuna og að til standi að svipta hana konunglegum titlum – „Vilhjálmur mun ekki umbera þetta“

Segja að krónprinsinn sé öskuvondur út í mágkonuna og að til standi að svipta hana konunglegum titlum – „Vilhjálmur mun ekki umbera þetta“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Trump sakaður um vera með Taylor Swift á heilanum eftir nýlega ræðu í Hvíta húsinu
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
LEGO-meistararnir frá Vopnafirði komnir heim frá keppni á heimsmeistaramótinu
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Frænka Jeffrey Epstein birtir hrollvekjandi myndband: „Ef eitthvað kemur fyrir mig, þá er það ekki sjálfsvíg“

Frænka Jeffrey Epstein birtir hrollvekjandi myndband: „Ef eitthvað kemur fyrir mig, þá er það ekki sjálfsvíg“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Villi naglbítur sýnir gjörbreytt útlit

Villi naglbítur sýnir gjörbreytt útlit
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Hvað varð um tvíburasysturnar í Playboy-höllinni eftir áralöngu martröðina?
Fókus
Fyrir 6 dögum
Jón Gnarr birtir mynd úr bílnum sínum: „Mitt ADHD í hnotskurn“