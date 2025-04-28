fbpx
Mánudagur 28.apríl 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Vikan á Instagram – Einhleypur erfingi og sköllóttir frægir menn

Mánudaginn 28. apríl 2025 09:25

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Birgitta Líf átti góða helgi í Köben með vinkonum, en í síðustu viku var greint frá því að hún væri einhleyp. Birgitta er erfingi World Class veldisins, hún er auk þess markaðstjóri og raunveruleikastjarna:

Auddi Blö og félagar allir sköllóttir:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auðunn Blöndal (@audunnblondal)

Bríet töff með sítt svart hár:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Þetta er lífið segir Annie Mist:

Jóhanna Helga átti afmæli:

Sunneva óskaði Jóhönnu til hamingju með daginn:

Sumarstuð á Guðrúnu:

Bryndís Líf í heimsókn á Íslandi:

Daði og Árný skáluðu fyrir síðasta deginum í Berlín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic)

Katrín Edda í 90’s þema:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Elísabet Gunnars kíkti óvænt í Reykjadalinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi birti gamla mynd:

Kristín Péturs bíður spennt eftir barni:

Eva Ruza alltaf glæsileg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Ásdís Rán og Þórður ástfangin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Þòrður Daniel (@thordurdaniel)

Alda Coco óskar gleðilegs sumars:

Ingileif var viðstödd jarðarför Frans páfa:

Selma Soffía ánægð með kæró:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Gummi Emil segir fátt betra en að hoppa í sjóinn:

Steinunn Ósk klæddi sig í stíl við drykkinn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Brynja Bjarna varð 22 ára í New York:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Gugga hringir inn sumarið í gallajakka:

Páskarnir hjá Friðþóru:

Unnur Óla er til í þetta sumar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Hanna Rún glæsileg í gulli:

Snörunardagur hjá Natalíu:

Tara Sif sýndi vinkonu sinni hvernig á að gera þetta:

Simmi Vill sáttur með sína menn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigmar Vilhjalmsson (@simmivill)

Rúrik er að vinna í nýju verkefni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Hera Gísla lítur á björtu hliðina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hera Gísladóttir (@heragisladottir)

Sóley Kristín elskar ljósbleikan þessa dagana:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Camilla Rut er „passanger princess“:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camilla Rut (@camillarut)

Kristmundur Axel og Herra Hnetusmjör gerðu alg:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristmundur Axel (@kristmunduraxel)

Hrafnhildur Haralds tók þátt í stóra plokkdeginum:

Elísa Gróa deildi nokkrum myndum frá Boston:

Ástrós Trausta í sumarstuði með hvítt veski:

Eitthvað spennandi að gerast hjá Arnari Gauta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lil Curly (@lilcurlyhaha)

Birta Blanco treystir á töfrana:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birta Blanco (@birtablanco)

Auður Gísla fór í kaffirölt um Öskjuhlíðina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Helgi Ómars skemmti sér konunglega í Marokkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Svala ánægð með fittið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Hildur Sif klæddi sig:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Viktor búinn að safna í mottu:

Kristbjörg óskaði sínum heittelskaða til hamingju með daginn:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Gummi Kíró er með svalta beltið í að versla:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Magnea átti gott páskafrí:

Kristín Sif elskar að vera með stæla:

Sigríður Margrét kíkti á Vestfirsku alpana:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sigridur Margret (@sigridurr)

Eva Einars elskar sólsetur og margarítur í Mexíkó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Einarsdóttir (@evaeinars)

Kristbjörg hreinskilin um fyrirtækjareksturinn: „Eins og að vera um borð í rússíbana“

Kristbjörg hreinskilin um fyrirtækjareksturinn: „Eins og að vera um borð í rússíbana“
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum

Kanye West opnar sig um sifjaspell í æsku

Kanye West opnar sig um sifjaspell í æsku
Fókus
Fyrir 5 dögum
Kom að móður sinni látinni: „Þegar við vöknuðum sáum við hana og hringdum í 112 og reyndum að bjarga henni“
Fókus
Fyrir 6 dögum
Páskavikan á Instagram – Trúlofun ársins, sykurpabbi og rosa dugleg iðnaðarkona