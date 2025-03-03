fbpx
Fókus

Vikan á Instagram – Makaleitin mikla, sjálfsást og rómantík

Fókus
Mánudaginn 3. mars 2025 09:30

Samsett mynd/Instagram

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan, smelltu hér. Það getur einnig virkað að endurhlaða síðuna eða skipta um vafra.

Sunneva svöl í svörtu:

Kristín Péturs átti góða stund í Hvammsvík:

Ásdís Rán elskar náttúruna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asdis Ran aka IceQueen (@asdisran)

Viktor fór á landsfund Sjálfstæðisflokksins:

Rúrik þakklátur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Kristín Sif er sterk og verður bara sterkari:

Jóhanna Helga er í Kaupmannahöfn:

Fegurðardrottningar saman á mynd:

Sóley Kristín ánægð með nýju klippinguna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Svala skellti í klassíska bílasjálfu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Birgitta Líf varði helginni í New York:

Bryndís Líf birti fleiri myndir úr myndatökunni:

Fanney Dóra prófaði nýjar vörur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Andrea Röfn sátt og sæl í Svíþjóð:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Hera Rún lítur rómantískum augum á lífið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HERA RÚN (@hera.run)

Dagbjört lítur á björtu hliðarnar:

Hildur Sif átti gott kvöld með sínum heittelskaða og góðum vinkonum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hildur sif hauks (@hildursifhauks)

Gummi Kíró ástfanginn upp fyrir haus:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Nadía Sif átti ljúfan sunnudag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Bríet og Birnir tilnefnd til Íslensku hlustendaverðlaunanna:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Natalía Gunnlaugs aldeilis öflug:

Katrín Myrra og Klara voru að gefa út nýtt lag:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by katrinmyrra (@katrinmyrra)

GDRN var tilnefnd í nokkrum flokkum fyrir Íslensku hlustendaverðlaunin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Gugga og vinkonur skemmtu sér vel:

Helga Gabríela fór á æfingu hjá Andreu Sigurðar:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helga Gabríela (@helgagabriela)

Brynja Bjarna í samstarfi með 66° Norður:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brynja anderiman (@brynjabjarnaa)

Þetta er djammið hennar Söru Davíðs:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Davíðsdóttir (@saradavidsd)

Eygló Mjöll í tígrisdýrakjól:

Selma Soffía manifestar lífið sem hún vill:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Selma🤍 (@selmasoffia)

Svona gerir Steinunn Ósk hárið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steinunn Ósk (@steinunnosk)

Rakel Hlyns ánægð með nýjustu kaupin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakel Hlynsdóttir (@rakelhlyns)

Unnur Óla skellti sér í skvísugallann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unnur Óladóttir (@unnurola.is)

Beggi Ólafs um makaleit:

Spennandi hlutir að gerast hjá Söru:

Andrea Sigurðar elskar bláan:

Arna Vilhjálms einlæg:

Embla Wigum sýndi fallega förðun:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Auður Gísla rifjar upp góða tíma í Balí:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Ástrós Trausta sýndi hvað hún borðar:

Anna Guðný Ingvars átti afmæli:

Lína Birgitta sýndi flugvallarfötin:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Alltaf nóg að gera hjá Heiðdísi Rós:

Móeiður birti skemmtilegar myndir frá mars:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Móeiður Lárusdóttir (@moeidur)

