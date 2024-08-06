fbpx
Þriðjudagur 06.ágúst 2024

Vikan á Instagram – „Við þurfum að dansa, við þurfum að elska“

Fókus
Þriðjudaginn 6. ágúst 2024 11:30

Páll Óskar tryllti lýðinn á Akureyri

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum, en teygist nú fram á þriðjudag í ljósi Verslunarmannahelgarinnar. Við reynum að gera okkar besta til að skoða hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Prófaðu að endurhlaða síðuna ef þú sérð ekki færslurnar hér að neðan.

 

Patrik var með stjörnustæla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrik Snær Atlason (@patrikatlason)

GDRN gerði víðreist um landið

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GDRN (@eyfjord)

Páll Óskar man ekki eftir öðru eins á Akureyri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Páll Óskar (@palloskar)

Birgitta Líf var í rólegheitunum

Sunneva naut sín í sólinni

Kristín og Stebbi Jak buðu upp á blautan verslókoss

Tanja Ýr blómstraði í Króatíu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by T A N J A Ý R (@tanjayra)

Biðin styttist hjá Jóhönnu Helgu

Annie Mist er að komast á skrið

Eva Laufey kynnti íslensku sumarkonuna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran (@evalaufeykjaran)

Salka Sól átti góðan júlímánuð

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salka Sól Eyfeld (@salkaeyfeld)

Birgitta fór á hestbak með Ragnhildi Steinunni

Svala gerði það sem hún gerir best

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Sóley er ánægð með nýja húðflúrið

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sóley (@soleykj)

Júlí Heiðar tróð upp

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Júlí Heiðar (@juliheidar)

Gummi Kíró naut sín í Flórens

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G U M M I – K Í R Ó (@gummikiro)

Bríet sat fyrir

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRÍET (@brietelfar)

Embla kvaddi júlímánuð

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Embla Gabríela Wigum (@emblawigum)

Brynhildur lifir á ystu nöf

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRYNNY (@brynhildurgunnlaugs)

Björn Boði er maður hátíðanna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Björn Boði (@bjornbodi)

Ingileif kvaddi Guðna og Elizu

Kristbjörg er ánægð með kallinn sinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Bubbi deilir gæsahúð frá Versló

Viktor var sætur á Seyðisfirði

Gummi Emil steig á svið

Vikan á Instagram – „Við þurfum að dansa, við þurfum að elska"
