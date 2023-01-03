fbpx
Þriðjudagur 03.janúar 2023

Celine Dion skilin útundan og netverjar eru æfir

Þriðjudaginn 3. janúar 2023 16:30

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock (10529479x) Celine Dion

Tímaritið Rolling Stones birti á nýársdag lista yfir 200 bestu söngvara heims. Þar fékk Aretha Franklin toppsætið og í beinu framhaldi komu þau Whitney Houston og Sam Cooke. Söngdívan Beyoncé var svo í 8. sæti og Adele í 22. sæti. En netverjar voru fljótir að taka eftir einu nafni sem vantaði á listann – Celine Dion.

Netverjar voru vægast sagt ósáttir og sögðu sumir að Rolling Stones ætti að gefa tónlistar blaðamennsku á bátinn.

Rolling Stone höfðu þó bent á að ekki væri um að ræða lista yfir bestu raddirnar heldur bestu söngvarana byggt á mati á hæfileikum og snilligáfu.

Hér má sjá dæmi um það sem netverjar höfðu að segja.

„Rolling Stones þurfa að láta af tónlistar blaðamennsku undir eins“

„Enn ein ástæðan fyrir því að svona heimskulegir listar hafa enga þýðingu. Í alvörunni talað? Listi yfir bestu söngvara Rolling Stones og Celine Dion er ekki á listanum?“

„Hér er Celine Dion að að rústa tónhækkun er hún syngur All by myself“

Fleiri dæmi:

