Celine Dion skilin útundan og netverjar eru æfir

Tímaritið Rolling Stones birti á nýársdag lista yfir 200 bestu söngvara heims. Þar fékk Aretha Franklin toppsætið og í beinu framhaldi komu þau Whitney Houston og Sam Cooke. Söngdívan Beyoncé var svo í 8. sæti og Adele í 22. sæti. En netverjar voru fljótir að taka eftir einu nafni sem vantaði á listann – Celine Dion.

Netverjar voru vægast sagt ósáttir og sögðu sumir að Rolling Stones ætti að gefa tónlistar blaðamennsku á bátinn.

Rolling Stone höfðu þó bent á að ekki væri um að ræða lista yfir bestu raddirnar heldur bestu söngvarana byggt á mati á hæfileikum og snilligáfu.

Hér má sjá dæmi um það sem netverjar höfðu að segja.

„Rolling Stones þurfa að láta af tónlistar blaðamennsku undir eins“

Celine Dion is a top 3 vocalist of all time. Rolling Stone needs to immediately exit the business of music journalism.pic.twitter.com/YP5tJ6jDlp — celine vocals (@mtl_vocalist) January 2, 2023

„Enn ein ástæðan fyrir því að svona heimskulegir listar hafa enga þýðingu. Í alvörunni talað? Listi yfir bestu söngvara Rolling Stones og Celine Dion er ekki á listanum?“

One more reason these stupid ass lists don’t mean shit. Really??? A list of greatest singers @RollingStone and #CelineDion isn’t on it??🙄 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 2, 2023

„Hér er Celine Dion að að rústa tónhækkun er hún syngur All by myself“

Oh so the rolling stone’s released an all time greatest singers list?

Anyway here’s Celine Dion absolutely knocking out a key change while singing all by myself pic.twitter.com/yJ6zSjaQte — Ujjwal Mohindra (@ujjwalmohindra) January 2, 2023

Rihanna should not even be on that Rolling Stones list of Greatest Singers. But for her to also be ahead of Michael Jackson, Usher, Anita Baker, and Patti Labelle… then Celine Dion is not even on the list? I would like criminal charges brought against the entire company. — Childless Gambino (@Mr_Xecutive) January 2, 2023

My oldest daughter took her first steps, without crutches, in a choreographed dance to a Celine Dion song. It doesn’t matter what Rolling Stone thinks of her. One of her songs inspired someone to walk. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) January 2, 2023

No Judy Garland. No Cher. No Céline Dion. No Britney. Rolling Stone editors tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/rLGWaFUMii — Connor Lounsbury (@ConnorLounsbury) January 2, 2023

This is how you know Rolling Stone has no merit.

On their ‘200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ list, they put Kurt Cobain above #MichaelJackson. Even as a die-hard #Nirvana fan, there is no way Cobain is better than Michael. Plus, Celine Dion didn’t even make the list?!? pic.twitter.com/yTUWmOPQx7 — Raul Hernandez (@theartofraul) January 2, 2023

Celine Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s list of the greatest singers of all time. Taylor Swift was. pic.twitter.com/pLX5cRmRYB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 1, 2023

I’m just thinking about what Céline Dion did on ‘I Surrender’, ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and the entire ‘Falling into You’ album… And then thinking about how disrespectful Rolling Stones is… pic.twitter.com/bp20nrYMXN — Theo (@Thunda_munk) January 2, 2023

Celine Dion is the greatest singer in music history! Rolling Stone must have only been counting humans, because this vocal ability is NOT humanpic.twitter.com/eqpLI6Jz77 — celine vocals (@mtl_vocalist) January 2, 2023

Look… you can argue Celine Dion’s music is not your cup of tea and that’s fair. You can argue Celine’s songs are now irrelevant in today’s Billie Eilish generation and that’s also fair. But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable. https://t.co/wvmLYvE059 — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) January 2, 2023