Mánudagur 21.mars 2022

Vikan á Instagram – „Aldrei fresta símtali til ástvinar“

Mánudaginn 21. mars 2022 09:50

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga. Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Gréta Karen vaknaði bara svona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Sólborg leitar að grænni spjör

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by – SUNCITY – (@itssuncity)

Mister Peanutbutter has arrived in London

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herra Hnetusmjör (@herrahnetusmjor)

Birgitta Líf var svöl á Sauðárkróki

Sunneva Einars skartaði sínu fegursta norðan heiða

Thelma Guðmunds gerði sér glaðan dag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Gudmundsen (@thelmagudmunds)

Kristín henti í Instagram-boðskap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Bjorgvinsdottir (@kristinbob)

Björgvini leiðist ekki í ræktinni

Andrea Röfn nýtur lífsins í Boston með fjölskyldunni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Kara Kristel reyndi að lífga upp á Insta

LXS-helgarferðin var að gefa

Jóhanna Helga fagnar afmæli kærastans

Íris skemmti sér

Raunverulegu Gilmore-stelpurnar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Ása Steinars nýtur vetursins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars: Iceland (@asasteinars)

Katrín Edda skellti sér á tónleika í Amsterdam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Pattra þakkar guði fyrir tengdaforeldrana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra)

Bára Beauty tjaldaði öllu til

Elísabet Gunnars naut lífsins í París

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi lét púðann finna fyrir því

Kristín Péturs kann að meta úlpuna sína

Sóley Sara henti í fjölskyldumynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SÓLEY SARA DAVID 🖤 (@soleysara)

Kristbjörg slakar ekkkert á með ræktina í fríinu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Rebekka Einars birti sjálfu

Sara Sigmunds er næstum því tilbúin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Gréta Salóme saknar þessa að spila fyrir pabba sinn í eigin persónu

Bingóstjórinn Siggi þakkar fyrir sig

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siggi Gunnars (@siggigunnars)

Stefán John er lentur í London

Áslaug Arna fékk sér drykk eftir góða stund í fjallinu

Föstudagssaga Helga Ómars

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Þórunn Antonía boðar nýja tónlist

Auður Gísla henti í rosalega mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Erna er í erfiðasta ferðalagi lífs síns

Elísa Gróa fagnar trúlofun

Einhver slapp frá Katrínu

Dísa Edwards tók því rólega fyrir storminn

Blær birti forsíðumynd

Katla er spennt fyrir frumsýningu

Magnea naut sín í LXS-skíðaferðinni

