Vikan á Instagram – „Við erum öll að ganga í gegnum eitthvað sem internetið fær ekki að sjá“

Fókus
Mánudaginn 7. mars 2022 10:14

Myndin er samsett

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Sólborg óskaði eftir atkvæðum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by – SUNCITY – (@itssuncity)

Gréta Karen trúir á brosið

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by G R É T A K A R E N (@gretakg)

Fallegur kjóll og smá maskari gerir daginn betri að mati Lilju Gísla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ＬＩＬＪＡ (@liljagisla)

Thelma Guðmunds skellti sér í sánu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thelma Gudmundsen (@thelmagudmunds)

Kristín umkringir sig fólki sem veitir henni innblástur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristin Bjorgvinsdottir (@kristinbob)

Þórdís Björk og Reykjavíkurdætur komust í úrslit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DÍSA (@thordisbjork)

Björgvin Karl fékk að þjást á æfingu

Andrea Röfn geislaði í kjól frá Yeoman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn)

Vigdís saknar Berlínar

Kara Kristel hefur strögglað eins og aðrir

Sunneva Einars var sumarleg

Jóhanna Helga var líka sumarleg

Birgitta Líf skálaði með bros á vör

Tara Sif henti í dansmyndband

Íris elskar sunnudaga

Fanney Dóra er menningarleg eftir Covid

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora)

Daði kynnti nýtt lag

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daði Freyr (@dadimakesmusic)

Bára Beauty stillti sér upp

Ása Einars elskar snjóinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars: Iceland (@asasteinars)

Katrín Edda elskar laugardaga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrin Edda (@katrinedda)

Pattra nýtur móðurhlutverksins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattra S (@trendpattra)

Elísabet Gunnars stendur í framkvæmdum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars)

Bubbi tók spegilsjálfu

Kristín Péturs henti í pósu

Eva Ruza birti óborganlega mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza)

Sóley Sara brosti blítt

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SÓLEY SARA DAVID 🖤 (@soleysara)

Kristbjörg gaf ræktarráð

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ✨Kris J✨ (@krisjfitness)

Rebekka Einars með mikilvæga áminningu

Sara Sigmunds í keppnisgír

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Gréta Salóme rifjar upp annríkið í Febrúar

Siggi Gunnars kveður burt snjóinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Siggi Gunnars (@siggigunnars)

Stefan John elskar nýja hálsmenið sitt

Áslaug Arna fagnar tilnefningu

Helgi Ómars kom ýmsu í verk á Kjarval

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Helgi Omarsson (@helgiomarsson)

Brynja Dan var í 80´s gír

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B R Y N J A D A N (@brynjadan)

Þórunn Antonía skemmti sér um helgina

Auður Gísla tjaldaði öllu til

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladóttir (@audurgislaaa)

Erna geislar á meðgöngunni

Rúrik Gísla hugsaði um frið á jörð

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

Ástrós Trausta birti eina grjónaða

Elísa Gróa undirbýr sig af kappi

Katrín Lóa birti eina blörraða

Þuríður Blær og Steiney voru klárar í rennsli

Ingibjörg óskar eftir bænum og reiðufé

Hugrún Egils nýtur lífsins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugrún Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils)

Katla þarf bara annan umgang af atkvæðum

