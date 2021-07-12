fbpx
Mánudagur 12.júlí 2021

Vikan á Instagram – „Bara ég og pjöllurnar mínar“

Mánudaginn 12. júlí 2021 10:10

Samsett mynd

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Magnea fór í lautarferð

Sif Saga var í myndatöku fyrir Dior

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sif Saga (@itsmesif)

Hildur Sif ætlar sér að mála bæinn appelsínugulan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by H I L D U R S I F (@hildur.sif)

Jón Jónsson nýtur lífsins með fjölskyldunni

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Jonsson (@jonjonssonmusic)

Jóhanna Helga er í London

Ása finnur fyrir sumartöfrum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asa Steinars: Iceland (@asasteinars)

Lára Clausen starfar á B5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L A R A C L A U S E N (@laracclausen)

Fjóla fór hring í golfi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FJÓLA SIGURÐARDÓTTIR (@fjolasig)

Fanney fann sumarið á Akureyri

Thelma hefur það gott erlendis

Christel með blöðrur

Glowie deildi svipmyndum frá sumrinu

María Birta á setti

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta)

Birgitta Líf fór á carnival

Ástrós fór líka á carnival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Astros Traustadottir (@aastros)

Bubbi birti mynd af tveimur gráum

Donna Cruz fór í útskrift

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis)

Katrín Tanja togaði

Birgitta Haukdal úti á landi

Birta elskar að blanda saman gulli og silfri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @birta.abiba

Sara segir fætur með sárum vera fallega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds)

Auður birti þessa mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auður Gísladottir (@audurgisla)

Nadía Sif fór í Sky Lagoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NADÍA SIF LÍNDAL (@nadiiasif)

Lína Birgitta fór í sumarfrí

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig)

Kristín Avon var bara í bláu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AVON (@kristinavon)

Kara Kristel gefur góð ráð

Gréta Salóme sýnir væntingar sínar til sumarsins í samanburði við hið raunverulega íslenska sumar

Dóra Júlía átti góða helgi

Sunneva ætlar að fá sér sushi í London

Svala tók þessa mynd

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SVALA (@svalakali)

Bryndís Líf tók sjálfu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bryndís Líf (@brynnale)

Dagbjört átti góða helgi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝑫𝑰𝑨 (@dagbjortruriks)

Edda vill verða álfkona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Edda lov👾 (@eddalovis)

Hildur Björnsdóttir var veislustjóri í brúðkaupi

