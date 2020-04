Áhrifavaldar sem hafa opnað sig um jákvæða líkamsímynd

View this post on Instagram

Losing weight does not cure negative body image💖 . I need this reminder every time I think about loosing weight! I lost 10 kg in the first week after giving birth to Elias & since then I have not lost any weight. I don’t weigh myself often because its a trigger for me but when I do its an exercise for me. To let go of the fear & embrace my body. . No matter how skinny or shredded I got in the past I was NEVER happy with the way I look. I won a World Championship in looking good but it still wasn’t enough. I could always find something I don’t like about my body. . Working on self love every day & staying away from diets🙏🏻 . #13weekspostpartum #bodypositivity #postpartumbody #postpartum #healthymindset #edwarriors #newmom