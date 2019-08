Unnur Eggerts: „Ég hataði að sjá læri mín hristast“

View this post on Instagram

I used to hate seeing my thighs jiggle. In general I just always wanted to take up less space because that's of course how girls are raised. We're taught how to 'dress for your body type' and 'minimize those jiggles'. The more I learn to embrace femininity and appreciate how f*cking majestic women's bodies are, the more I've stopped wasting precious time on what are considered 'imperfections.' I love jiggles, I love curves, I love women who TAKE UP SPACE no matter how big or little they are. Also everyone's thighs jiggle so yay to me for having actually wasted my limited brain space on those thoughts. Btw nei ég er ekki fokking lúði sem skrifar fokk með fokking stjörnu ég var bara aðeins skömmuð um daginn svo þarf núna að spara blótsyrðin á ensku. 🙃