Vikan á Instagram: „Já ég fór á konunglegu veðreiðarkeppnina“

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.
Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.
Sonur okkar fæddist 17.júní kl.22.19 Allt er eins og það á að vera. Hann er fullkominn. ❤️
The look you give your coach after an hour of boxing endurance and before he makes you do core @arnisa82 @underarmouriceland #TeamUA @perform.is @boxbudin.is @aminoenergyiceland @artasanehf @neon_kringlan @hudfegrun.is #fighthard #workhard #fighter #dottir #femalefighter #femaleboxer #boxer #strong #stronggirl
🥵🥵 don’t take yoself so seriously.. – – @halldoragudlaug 🖤 @annybjork 📷
Light Top set of 2reps for 7sets. 127.5kg on the bar. Weight moving up slowly over the next weeks. Feeling comfortable 👌🏼 #veganpowerlifting #powerlifting #vegan #plantbased #veganmuscle #veganaf #deadlift #squat #bench #veganpowerlifter #veganlife #veganfitness #powerlifter #plantbasedathlete #fitfam #veganpower #veganbodybuilding #vegansofig #kg #strong #dedication #motivation #fitspiration #fitlife #lifeofanathlete #likeagirl #dottir #betterthanbefore #season2019 #BMIisbullshit
Happy vibes! 😁✌🏼 later off to the radio @kissfmiceland ☺️ Have a lovely day fam😊
💖Bómullarbrúðkaup 17.06’17 💖 _ Two years ago I married my beautiful husband. Marriage is something you constantly need to work on, its not always a bed of roses. _ We have gone through a lot together since then, both good and bad things which I’m very grateful for because it has brought us so much closer together and we have learned a lot more about each other. _ Being married to a man I can call my best friend, my rock and my partner in crime is a privilege and I’m forever grateful🙏🏼💑 _ @arongunnarsson I love you more than words can describe and I’m looking forward to the many more years to come🙌🏼💖 #myworld #cottonwedding #anniversary
Big booty problem lol #bigbooty #ass #bigass #bigbooty #tightjeans #enjoy #havefun
Humans take choices away from animals. Specially from those confined their whole lives within the horrific factory farming system. I have done research on the subject and written a thesis about it. The more I learn about that system the more appalled I am. ⠀ ⠀ To paraphrase the animal welfare activist and actress Gretchen Wyler here are some simple truths:⠀ ⠀ 🐥 If they have wings-they should be allowed to fly.⠀ ⠀ 🐖 If they have legs-they should be allowed to walk.⠀ ⠀ 🦃 If they have voices- they should be allowed to communicate.⠀ ⠀ 🐄 If they have offsprings-they should be allowed to nurture them.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🍽 We humans, have taken those rights away from these animals, as if we even have the right to do so. ⠀ ⠀ These are fundamental needs and every being should be allowed to keep them.⠀ ⠀ ⛓ If you don’t want to be a part in causing pain and suffering to animals raised on factory farms, do not buy these highly unethical products. That is how the chain is broken. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
The pic that pretty much sums up our relationship: just constant laugher & one hell of a good time between some really good training sessions! 💥👊🏼💗😜💋 – Highly recommended: Finding yourself a @brookewellss & a @jessicargriffith 💁🏼♀️💁🏽♀️💁🏼♀️ – It’s FINALLY time for another @comptrain.co CAMP! Ahhhh I am so ready for this weekend – let’s go. 💥😍💥 #Day1
Quad bike on the black beach of Iceland! @arcanumiceland @gretargud #ad
Happy saturday one brand new photo by @annamariairisar📸lingerie from @adamogeva.is @bacilingerie 👙 #bombshell#fit#fitness#fitgirl#fitmom#body#bodypositive#bodypositivity#babes#boudoir#somethingboudoir#lingerie#lingeriemodel#model#photography#photoshoot#studio#instafit#instagood#💋
Welcome to the world little angel ❤️ Unconditional love ❤️ • Heilbrigða 15 marka stúlkan okkar Vignis fæddist í gærkveldi eftir langa en afar góða fæðingu í Björkinni. Erum yfir okkur ástfangin af litlu hárprúðu dúllunni okkar og þakklát fyrir hversu heilsuhraust hún er. ❤️
Overly dramatic or you just push so hard? Either way I got some pretty awesome people with me for the ride… 🔥 Btw I have no idea how the banana ended up on my forehead 🤷♀️🤣 Tag your dramatic/hardworking buddy and let them know they are not in it alone 😎 @frederikaegidius @jamitikkanen @thetrainingplan
Þá er þessi sköllótta bína útskrifuð með embættispróf í guðfræði, fyrsta einkunn & èg gæti ekki verið stoltari 👩🏼🎓, það er magnað hvað maður nær langt með því einu að hafa trú á sjálfri sér 🙏🏻 Èg er svo þakklát fyrir þau forrèttindi að hafa tök á því að mentað mig & hvað þá í fagi sem færir mig nær fólkinu & gefur mèr það að vinna náið með fólki á bæði einstökustu mómentum lífsins sem og þeim erfiðustu….það hefur alltaf gefið mèr drifkraft að vera í kring um fólk & hjálpa fólki & er èg skrefinu nær, næst er að finna brauð & fá vígslu….þá verð èg formlega sèra Ernuland 😂🙏🏻 Margir hérna inná hafa fylgt mèr frá því èg var á mínu fyrsta ári í guðfræði & voru farin að þekkja þegar èg var undir álagi eða í prófatörn og baráttustraumarnir sem èg hef fengið í gegnum þetta símtól sem èg held á eru engu líkir….hver hefði haldið að samfèlagsmiðlar gætu myndað dýrmæt tengsl við allskonar fólk aðeins í formi textaskilaboða? Magnað fyrirbæri….èg er einnig nokkuð viss um að Jesús hefði verið all over á Snapchat, Instagram og Youtube að boða kærleika, jafnrètti og berjast fyrir ranglæti eins og honum best sæmdi, enda kominn mun framar í hugsun en flestir samferðamenn sínir, èg sè þetta alveg fyrir mèr 😂😎 What Would Jesus Do? Gærdagurinn & kvöldið var magnað í alla staði. Fagnaði með dýrmæta fólkinu mínu framm eftir kvöldi & sofnaði svo hliðina á manninum mínum sem styður mig í gegnum allt sem èg tek mèr fyrir hendur, það breytir engu máli hvað það er, èg get alltaf stólað á að hann sè 100% þarna til að hvetja mig eða grípa mig. Elska þig @bassitromm ❤️
Iceland tomorrow b*tches! 🛩 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #huahin #vacation #vaca #thailand #beachlife #summer #tropical #icelandicgirl #actress #travelling #actress #danielhoff #pool #orange #bikini #bananatree #fashionnova #hammock #model #tanlines #model #goodvibes #iceland #flying
moood ✨ jumpsuit is @sorelleuk – use the code “JOHANNA15” for 15% off 💋 #sorelleuk ad
If i’m feeling stressed or anxious I remind myself that it’s not form of fear – and is caused by too much future, and not enough presence. I also tell myself that worrying mostly just wastes precious time. It always helps to remember that all we have is the present moment and try to enjoy every second. Do you agree? ❤️👏🏼
Swipe til að sjá hvernig mér gengur að lifa lífinu í fjórum póst númerum og að reyna vera fullorðin
Elsku stóri bróðir minn er 45 ára í dag og fagnar um leið meistararéttindum í málaraiðn. Allur minn bílaáhugi kemur til vegna þess að frá 8 átta ára aldri til ca. 15 ára fór ég 1-3 í viku á bílasölurúnt með Daða. Ég veit samt ekkert um bíla en hann nánast allt — það er að segja ef bílarnir eru 30 ára eða eldri. Hann hefur aldrei lamið mig þó ég hafi sparkað í punginn á honum nokkrum sinnum. Hann barði Sigga bróður miklu frekar. Eðlilega. Innilega til hamingju með daginn, elsku Daði❤️
Fyrir hvað ert þú þakklát/ þakklátur fyrir í dag? – – Ég er þakklát fyrir þennan mánuð sem ég hef verið að ferðast með besta vini mínum 🥰 – – Á hverjum degi gerum við þakklætis æfinguna saman. Einföld lítil æfing sem styrkir sambandið okkar og viðheldur spennu og ást. ❤️ Ég get ekki útskýrt það fyrir ykkur nægilega vel hversu mikilvægt það er að sýna þakklæti og segja þeim sem við elskum hvað við erum þakklát fyrir reglulega. Æfingin skilar svo ótrúlegum árangri bæði strax og svo til lengri tíma. Æfingin er einföld. – – Þú getur gert hana hvar sem er, ein eða með hverjum sem er. 👌👌 Nefndu 3 hluti sem þú ert þakklátur fyrir. Getur verið um hvað sem er eða ef þú ert að gera hana með makanum þínum t.d þá er hægt að breyta spurningunni og segja t.d: ,,Segðu 3 hluti sem þú ert þakklátur fyrir í sambandinu okkar.” Ég elska að gera æfinguna með Hektori og þá tölum við um hvað við erum þakklát fyrir eftir daginn eða hvað okkur fannst skemmtilegast. Hann er 9 ára og elskar að gera þessa æfingu. – – Það er ómögulegt að vera dapur og neikvæður þegar maður er að gera þakklætis æfinguna. Um leið og þú ferð að finna hvaða áhrif þessi æfing hefur á andlega heilsu og samband þitt við aðra þá á þér eftir að langa að gera hana mörgum sinnum á dag 😇 Commentaðu fyrir neðan hvað þú ert þakklát/ þakklátur fyrir ❤️ – – – – #gratitute #gratefulheart❤️ #grateful #love #thankful🙏 #paris #lovebirds #vc #effel_tower #summerinparis🇫🇷 #lovelyday #dayqoutes
Summer vibes☀️ . Flashwback from my photoshoot with @arnortrausti & @bikinisbyfreydis couple of years ago☺️ . I remember being soooo nervous for this photoshoot because I was in my offseason🙈 I was always so hard on myself & felt the need to be in contest shape all year round! If I gained a little bit of fat I felt HORRIBLE🤦🏻♀️ . Working hard everyday to improve my mindset and loving my body no matter how I look🤗💞 . Photo: @arnortrausti Bikini: @bikinisbyfreydis Make up: @barabeautymakeup Hair: @beautybar.is Tan: @jan_tana_international
That’s my bestfriend🌺 ~ ~ Wearing @wagtail.is 434 bikini! My favorite😍
„You eat many greens, it’s very good“- the waiter said when I ordered the most amazing gluten-free veggie pizza with fresh arugala and then asked for a moderate sized (..ok large) salad to start! 🙋🏼♀ What can I say, I like my greens 🥦🥒🥬! Do you? • • • • • #greens #southbeachmiami #salad #glutenfreepizza #healthylifestyle
Never growing up . . . . . #splithair #twotonehair #arcticfoxhaircolor #arcticfoxvirginpink
I see right through you bitches,through the fake I see you. Put a bullet through my head, go to sleep, wake up dead. Feel the shake through my blood, wake up dead in a knot. Cause you hoes tried to kill me,well look here I don’t need you cause you ain’t me. 📸 @berglaug Did you check out my new song yet? Link in bio. #newmusic #rapper #berlin #fake