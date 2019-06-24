Vikan á Instagram: „Já ég fór á konunglegu veðreiðarkeppnina“

fbpx
Mánudaginn 24. júní 2019 09:17

Vikan á Instagram er fastur liður á DV.is á mánudagsmorgnum þar sem við skoðum hvaða myndir slógu í gegn á Instagram síðustu daga.

Þetta er fólkið sem við erum að fylgja, ef þú ert með ábendingu um áhugaverða einstaklinga/síður að fylgja sendu okkur póst á fokus@dv.is.

Birgitta Líf birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mermaid mode 🧜🏼‍♀️💜😈🦄💫

A post shared by Birgitta Líf Björnsdóttir (@birgittalif) on

Unnur Eggerts klappaði kú:

Fanney Ingvars fór til Ítalíu:

Guðrún Sörtveit setti á sig rauðan varalit:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💄💋🐆

A post shared by G U Ð R Ú N S Ø R T V E I T (@gudrunsortveit) on

Katrín Kristins birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

U know it, white on white 💁🏼‍♀️ – #reykjavik #iceland

A post shared by KATRÍN KRISTINSDÓTTIR (@katrinkristinsdottir) on

Emmsjé Gauti eignaðist son:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sonur okkar fæddist 17.júní kl.22.19 Allt er eins og það á að vera. Hann er fullkominn. ❤️

A post shared by Emmsjé Gauti (@emmsjegauti) on

Eva Laufey Kjaran fór í brúðkaup:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sami staður – nýr kjóll. Nú skulum við gifta Dísu mína ♥️🥂

A post shared by Eva Laufey Kjaran Hermannsd. (@evalaufeykjaran) on

Hildur María fór á Secret Solstice:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What a perfect Icelandic night! #secretsolstice ✨

A post shared by Hildur Maria (@hildurmariaa) on

Kristín Björgvins boxaði:

Svala Björgvins tróð upp á Secret Solstice:

Hanna Rún fór í bíó:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Movie Time🎬🍿🥤#movie#

A post shared by Hanna Rún Bazev Óladóttir (@hannabazev) on

Embla Ósk birti töff mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🥵🥵 don’t take yoself so seriously.. – – @halldoragudlaug 🖤 @annybjork 📷

A post shared by EMBLA ÓSK (@embla_osk) on

Hulda B Waage lyfti lóðum:

Elísabet Gunnars fór á opnum með makanum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Þegar hann mætir með mér á opnanir .. ♥️ // Best partner 👫

A post shared by Elísabet Gunnars (@elgunnars) on

Bubbi Morthens var á Akranesi:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#akranes

A post shared by Bubbi Morthens (@bubbimorthensofficial) on

Binni Löve birti krúttlegustu myndina á Instagram í vikunni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stormur skrúðgarðyrkjumaður 🌱

A post shared by Brynjólfur Löve Mogensson (@binnilove) on

Donna gekk um frumskóga:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Donna the exploraaah 🌴🌿 #philippines

A post shared by Donna Cruz (@donnacruzis) on

Eva Ruza fór yfir fréttir Hollywood:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Veislufréttir!!!

A post shared by 🌟 Eva Ruza🌟 (@evaruza) on

Stefán John Turner brosti fyrir myndavélina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy vibes! 😁✌🏼 later off to the radio @kissfmiceland ☺️ Have a lovely day fam😊

A post shared by Stefán John Turner (@stefanjohnturner) on

Kristbörg fagnaði tveggja ára brúðkaupsafmæli:

Arna Bára reyndi að klæða sig í buxur:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Big booty problem lol #bigbooty #ass #bigass #bigbooty #tightjeans #enjoy #havefun

A post shared by Arna Bára Karlsdóttir (@theicelandicbeauty) on

Aron Mola birti bossamynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No you didn’t sneeze BUTT this picture just blessed you! 🤧🍑

A post shared by Aron Már Ólafsson (@aronmola) on

Margrét Erla birti þessa mynd:

Áslaug Erna fór á konunglegu veðreiðarkeppnina:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Já ég fór á konunglegu veðreiðarkeppnina 🐎👑 #royalascot2019

A post shared by Áslaug Arna Sigurbjörnsdóttir (@aslaugarna) on

Ásdís Rán birti þessa mynd:

Og Linda Pé þessa með mikilvægum texta:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Humans take choices away from animals. Specially from those confined their whole lives within the horrific factory farming system. I have done research on the subject and written a thesis about it. The more I learn about that system the more appalled I am. ⠀ ⠀ To paraphrase the animal welfare activist and actress Gretchen Wyler here are some simple truths:⠀ ⠀ 🐥 If they have wings-they should be allowed to fly.⠀ ⠀ 🐖 If they have legs-they should be allowed to walk.⠀ ⠀ 🦃 If they have voices- they should be allowed to communicate.⠀ ⠀ 🐄 If they have offsprings-they should be allowed to nurture them.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 🍽 We humans, have taken those rights away from these animals, as if we even have the right to do so. ⠀ ⠀ These are fundamental needs and every being should be allowed to keep them.⠀ ⠀ ⛓ If you don’t want to be a part in causing pain and suffering to animals raised on factory farms, do not buy these highly unethical products. That is how the chain is broken. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

A post shared by LIΠDΔ PÉTURSDÓTTIR (@lindape) on

Árný Fjóla nýtur sumarsins í Berlín:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bullandi sumar í Berlín. Vel heitt og sveitt stemming.

A post shared by Árný Fjóla Ásmundsdóttir (@arnyfjola) on

Katrín Tanja hló með vinum:

Andrea Röfn deildi mynd af sér með stelpunum sínum:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stelpurnar mínar💕💃🏼💕💃🏼💕💃🏼💕

A post shared by Andrea Röfn (@andrearofn) on

Arnhildur Anna frumsýndi nýja kærastann:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hvernig varð ég svona heppin🥰

A post shared by Arnhildur Anna Árnadóttir (@arnhilduranna) on

Rúrik fór á fjórhjól:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Quad bike on the black beach of Iceland! @arcanumiceland @gretargud #ad

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

Alda Coco birti þessa mynd:

Viktor Andersen fór á Secret Solstice:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

activated🤖

A post shared by Viktor Andersen (@viktor.andersen) on

Christel Ýr birti fjölskyldumynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Lil fam ♡

A post shared by Cʜʀɪsᴛᴇʟ Jᴏʜᴀɴsᴇɴ (@christelyr) on

Arna Ýr eignaðist dóttur:

Annie Mist tók vel á því:

Sara Sigmunds tók á því:

Alexandra Helga hefur það notalegt í brúðkaupsferðinni:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When he’s officially an instagram husband 💙

A post shared by @ alexandrahelga on

Dóra Júlía var með kórónu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

👑

A post shared by Dóra Júlía | J’adora (@dorajulia) on

Ernuland útskrifaðist með embættispróf í guðfræði:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Þá er þessi sköllótta bína útskrifuð með embættispróf í guðfræði, fyrsta einkunn & èg gæti ekki verið stoltari 👩🏼‍🎓, það er magnað hvað maður nær langt með því einu að hafa trú á sjálfri sér 🙏🏻 ⁣ ⁣ Èg er svo þakklát fyrir þau forrèttindi að hafa tök á því að mentað mig & hvað þá í fagi sem færir mig nær fólkinu & gefur mèr það að vinna náið með fólki á bæði einstökustu mómentum lífsins sem og þeim erfiðustu….það hefur alltaf gefið mèr drifkraft að vera í kring um fólk & hjálpa fólki & er èg skrefinu nær, næst er að finna brauð & fá vígslu….þá verð èg formlega sèra Ernuland 😂🙏🏻⁣ ⁣ Margir hérna inná hafa fylgt mèr frá því èg var á mínu fyrsta ári í guðfræði & voru farin að þekkja þegar èg var undir álagi eða í prófatörn og baráttustraumarnir sem èg hef fengið í gegnum þetta símtól sem èg held á eru engu líkir….hver hefði haldið að samfèlagsmiðlar gætu myndað dýrmæt tengsl við allskonar fólk aðeins í formi textaskilaboða? Magnað fyrirbæri….èg er einnig nokkuð viss um að Jesús hefði verið all over á Snapchat, Instagram og Youtube að boða kærleika, jafnrètti og berjast fyrir ranglæti eins og honum best sæmdi, enda kominn mun framar í hugsun en flestir samferðamenn sínir, èg sè þetta alveg fyrir mèr 😂😎 What Would Jesus Do? ⁣ ⁣ Gærdagurinn & kvöldið var magnað í alla staði. Fagnaði með dýrmæta fólkinu mínu framm eftir kvöldi & sofnaði svo hliðina á manninum mínum sem styður mig í gegnum allt sem èg tek mèr fyrir hendur, það breytir engu máli hvað það er, èg get alltaf stólað á að hann sè 100% þarna til að hvetja mig eða grípa mig. Elska þig @bassitromm ❤️

A post shared by 𝐸𝓇𝓃𝓊𝓁𝒶𝓃𝒹 (@ernuland) on

Herra Hnetusmjör birti þessa mynd:

María Birta birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Iceland tomorrow b*tches! 🛩 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #travel #huahin #vacation #vaca #thailand #beachlife #summer #tropical #icelandicgirl #actress #travelling #actress #danielhoff #pool #orange #bikini #bananatree #fashionnova #hammock #model #tanlines #model #goodvibes #iceland #flying

A post shared by María Birta (@mariabirta) on

Tanja Ýr er í Miami:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miami beach 🏝

A post shared by Tanja Ýr 💃 (@tanjayra) on

Sunneva Einars fór á bát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

send me your coordinates📍, I’m on my way 🛥

A post shared by Sunneva Eir Einarsdóttir🌸 (@sunnevaeinarss) on

Jóhanna Helga klæddi sig upp:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

moood ✨ jumpsuit is @sorelleuk – use the code “JOHANNA15” for 15% off 💋 #sorelleuk ad

A post shared by JÓHANNA HELGA JENSDÓTTIR ✨ (@johannahelga9) on

Hugrún Egils tók sunnudagsæfingu:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My kind of sunday. 💪🏽✨

A post shared by Hugrún Birta Egilsdóttir (@hugrunegils) on

Kristín Avon fór upp á fjall:

Lína Birgitta fór á bát:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

On a boat 🧜‍♀️ @harpayachts #harpayachts

A post shared by Lína Birgitta (@linabirgittasig) on

Írena Sveins birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🤠

A post shared by IRENA (@irenasveins) on

Kara Kristel sýndi í myndum hvernig henni gengur í lífinu:

Sóli Hólm hélt upp á afmæli bróður síns:

Alda Karen birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

CP party on a Saturday 💃🏼

A post shared by Alda Karen (@aldakarenh) on

Fanney Dóra naut sín á snekkju:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That yacht life 🤷🏽‍♀️ @harpayachts

A post shared by F A N N E Y D O R A (@fanneydora.com_) on

Manuela Ósk fór á Secret Solstice:

Gerður fór til París:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Fyrir hvað ert þú þakklát/ þakklátur fyrir í dag? – – Ég er þakklát fyrir þennan mánuð sem ég hef verið að ferðast með besta vini mínum 🥰 – – Á hverjum degi gerum við þakklætis æfinguna saman. Einföld lítil æfing sem styrkir sambandið okkar og viðheldur spennu og ást. ❤️ Ég get ekki útskýrt það fyrir ykkur nægilega vel hversu mikilvægt það er að sýna þakklæti og segja þeim sem við elskum hvað við erum þakklát fyrir reglulega. Æfingin skilar svo ótrúlegum árangri bæði strax og svo til lengri tíma. Æfingin er einföld. – – Þú getur gert hana hvar sem er, ein eða með hverjum sem er. 👌👌 Nefndu 3 hluti sem þú ert þakklátur fyrir. Getur verið um hvað sem er eða ef þú ert að gera hana með makanum þínum t.d þá er hægt að breyta spurningunni og segja t.d: ,,Segðu 3 hluti sem þú ert þakklátur fyrir í sambandinu okkar.” Ég elska að gera æfinguna með Hektori og þá tölum við um hvað við erum þakklát fyrir eftir daginn eða hvað okkur fannst skemmtilegast. Hann er 9 ára og elskar að gera þessa æfingu. – – Það er ómögulegt að vera dapur og neikvæður þegar maður er að gera þakklætis æfinguna. Um leið og þú ferð að finna hvaða áhrif þessi æfing hefur á andlega heilsu og samband þitt við aðra þá á þér eftir að langa að gera hana mörgum sinnum á dag 😇 Commentaðu fyrir neðan hvað þú ert þakklát/ þakklátur fyrir ❤️ – – – – #gratitute #gratefulheart❤️ #grateful #love #thankful🙏 #paris #lovebirds #vc #effel_tower #summerinparis🇫🇷 #lovelyday #dayqoutes

A post shared by Gerður Arinbjarnar (@gerdurarinbjarnar) on

Margrét Gnarr birti mynd úr fyrstu myndatökunni sem hún fór í:

Sigrún Sigurpáls deildi tíu ára gamalli mynd:

Nína Dagbjört deildi þessari mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

That’s my bestfriend🌺 ~ ~ Wearing @wagtail.is 434 bikini! My favorite😍

A post shared by Nína Dagbjört Helgadóttir (@ninadagbjort) on

Berglind Festival hitti Gísla Martein:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

sælir menn?

A post shared by ʙᴇʀɢʟɪɴᴅ ᴘᴇᴛᴜʀsᴅᴏᴛᴛɪʀ (@berglindfestival) on

Guðrún Sóley fékk álteppi:

Stella Björt átti afmæli:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It’s my birthday🥂

A post shared by Stella Björt (@stellabjort) on

Júlía fékk góða pítsu:

Birna Magg gat ekki valið:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Never growing up . . . . . #splithair #twotonehair #arcticfoxhaircolor #arcticfoxvirginpink

A post shared by Birna Magg (@birnajodis) on

Ingibjörg Eyfjörð birti þessa mynd:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🐕

A post shared by Ingibjörg Eyfjörð Hólm (@iingibjorgeyfjord) on

Og Berglind Saga birti þessa:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You said? #balmain

A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐆𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐆𝐀 (@berglindsagab) on

Vigdís Howser gaf út nýtt lag:

