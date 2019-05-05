Sjáðu eldhressar myndir frá árshátíð RÚV: „Allt samkvæmt áætlun“

fbpx
Sunnudagur 05.maí 2019

Sunnudaginn 5. maí 2019 12:30

Starfsmenn RÚV lyftu sér upp á árshátíð í gærkvöldi og voru ýmsir duglegir að birta myndir af sér í hressum gír.

Myndirnar hlóðust á Instagram undir myllumerkinu #ruv19 og sjáum við hér brot af því besta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ruv19

A post shared by Jón Páll Helgason (@jonpall) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ruv19

A post shared by Hrefna Páls (@hrefnapals) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ladies wow #ruv19

A post shared by Hrefna Páls (@hrefnapals) on

„Allt samkvæmt áætlun“

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Allt samkvæmt áætlun #ruv19

A post shared by Magnús Atli Magnússon (@magnusatlimagnusson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love her ❤️ #imwithher #sisters #ruv19

A post shared by Alma Ómarsdóttir (@almaomars) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Kids are alright #ruv19

A post shared by Anna Gyða (@annagyda) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#ruv19

A post shared by steinasteina (@steinasteina) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð #ruv19

A post shared by gummi (@gvendurf) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ég og mitt krú, árshátíð RÚV #ruv19

A post shared by Guðrún Sóley (@gudrun_soley) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Horft til tveggja átta #ruv19

A post shared by Magnús Atli Magnússon (@magnusatlimagnusson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hér er gaman! #ruv19

A post shared by Erla Hrund (@erlhal90) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð #ruv19 #ruvak

A post shared by Þórgunnur Oddsdóttir (@totaodds) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Árshátíð 🥰🥰 #fun #ruv19

A post shared by Alma Ómarsdóttir (@almaomars) on

Jónsi sá um að trylla lýðinn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sigruð ❤️ #ruv19

A post shared by Þóranna Hrönn Þórsdóttir (@thoranna) on

