Miðvikudagur 01.maí 2019

Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal – Byrjaðu á breyttum lífsstíl með 10 daga HIITFIT áskorun

Fókus

Meghan og Harry hætt að fylgja Kate og Vilhjálmi á Instagram

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Miðvikudaginn 1. maí 2019 17:58

Vilhjálmur, Kate, Meghan og Harry.

Það hefur verið mikið skrafað um að illindi ríki á milli hjónanna Meghan Markle og hjónanna Harry prins og Kate Middleton og Vilhjálms prins. Það setti því olíu á eldinn þegar að fjölmiðlar tóku eftir því að Meghan og Harry, sem deila Instagram-síðu, væru hætt að fylgja Kate, Vilhjálmi og restinni af kóngafólkinu á Instagram, þar á meðal Karli föður sínum og Camillu, Eugenie prinsessu og Andrew prins.

Nú fylgja Meghan og Harry aðeins 16 samtökum, en það eru allt samtök sem vinna í að bæta geðheilbrigðismál, en í Bandaríkjunum er árveknisátak í geðheilbrigðismálum í maí. Það er ástæðan fyrir því að Meghan og Harry fylgja nú aðeins samtökum tengd þessum efnum, því þau vilja hlusta á fólkið, eins og þau segja á Instagram.

Plan hjónanna er síðan að skipta fylgjendahópnum út mánaðarlega fyrir önnur samtök og stofnanir sem styðja við ákveðin málefni.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection – to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

