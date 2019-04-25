Þetta eru vinsælustu Íslendingarnir á Instagram – Katrín Tanja tapar toppsætinu

Instagram verður alltaf stærri og stærri samfélagsmiðill, en fjölmargir Íslendingar njóta mikilla vinsælda á miðlinum. Við á Fókus ákváðum að taka saman hverjir vinsælustu Íslendingarnir á Instagram væru út frá fylgjendafjölda, en athygli vekur að fáir áhrifavaldar skipa sér í þær raðir, raunar bara einn – Manuela Ósk. Íþróttafólk er hins vegar afar áberandi á listanum.
Crossfit-stjarnan Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir hefur átt toppsætið um nokkra hríð en tapar því nú fyrir Fjallinu Hafþóri Júlíusi Björnssyni. Aðrir nýir á lista eru til dæmis Sara Rún Ísafold, sem hefur vakið athygli í dönskum raunveruleikaþætti upp á síðkastið, fitness-pían Sara Heimis og tónlistarkonan Greta Salóme. Kíkjum á listann.
What does your Monday look like? ——— After travelling and finally being home, mine is gonna pretty much like this: – Practice 🎻 – Clean 🧼 – Practice 🎻 – Clean 🧼 – Practice 🎻 – Clean 🧼 – Gym 🤸♀️ – Zzzzzz 😴 ——— Flying home after an amazing family getaway in London🇬🇧 ——— #travel #100daysofpractice #violinist #singer
Hello 🤨 – @audurs @samvelasquez @fashionnova #fashionnova #novababe
“Confidence comes from within” . I used to think that if I was just a little bit leaner I would be more confident & more happy🤦🏻♀️ The photo on the right shows my body at its leanest last year & can you see how happy I am?🙈😂 The photo on the right was taken today☺️ I have learned to accept my body as it is🙏🏻 As long as I take good care of my body it will look the way I’m suppose to look☝🏻 . Hope you are all having a wonderful day!!💞💞💞💞💞 . . #bodypositive #edwarrior #loveyourself #recovery #mentalhealthawareness
Happy Christmas everyone! Hope you guys have a wonderful time 🎉❤️️ 🎄 @krisjfitness
170,5 lb👊 —– #ufcfightnightlondon #ufc #mjolnirmma #collab #sportvörur #66north
London is my favorite new city. #London #plantdadoutandabout.
Work HARD, play HARD. #enjoythejourney #inspire #doitforYOU #10thyear #crossfit
i am very excited to announce that i will be part of @theshedny opening season in manhattan next spring. this winter i will prepare my most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators. warmth, björk photo : warren du preez & nick thornton jones #bjorkcornucopia
Love me some cocoa @foodspring bars😛 _ _ _ @foodspring_athletics #foodspring #cocoabar #betweensessions #loveit
THOR’S POWER PROGRAM 50% OFF SALE! $20 for the next 24 HOURS ONLY to celebrate my 5th win at Europe’s Strongest Man 2019 🎉 This is the exact program that I followed in my main strength building block in the off season leading up to my most successful strongman competitions ever 💪🏼 @australianstrengthcoach and I have created Thor’s Power Program to help you GET STRONG THE RIGHT WAY! We use simple and effective exercises that everyone can perform in the gym. During this phase, I performed most of the exercises with barbells and dumbbells to build as much strength and muscle mass as possible, to prepare me for the competition season. The exercises, techniques and principles I used in Thor’s Power Program can be followed by anyone who wants to develop a strong body that moves well and is free from injury, the only difference is, the weights I used may be slightly heavier than the weights you will use 😝 but that’s ok, because we have designed a load calculator to help you use the right weights for you! If you want to learn the tips, secrets and the programming principles that I use to get as strong as I am today, this program is for you. THOR’S POWER PROGRAM INCLUDES: -12 Week Strength Training Program -Load Calculator – to help you choose the weights on the main lifts throughout the entire program -Video Tutorials With Thor And Australian Strength Coach -Loads of great information to teach you the best strength training principles and techniques in the world Note: this program can be performed without strongman equipment!!! Most gyms will have the equipment needed!!! Let’s do this! Or as the Icelandic’s say – Koma Svo! USD$20.00 for the next 24 HOURS ONLY!!! To follow the program, go to http://www.thorspowerprogram.com or click the link bio 💪🏼 #thorspowerprogram #sale @australianstrengthcoach @thorspowerprogram @thorbjornsson