Fimmtudagur 25.apríl 2019

Þetta eru vinsælustu Íslendingarnir á Instagram – Katrín Tanja tapar toppsætinu

Einar Darri var aðeins 18 ára þegar hann lést – „Við eigum öll bara eitt líf“ – Fyrsta forvarnaverkefnið í minningu Einars Darra

Þetta eru vinsælustu Íslendingarnir á Instagram – Katrín Tanja tapar toppsætinu

Fimmtudaginn 25. apríl 2019 21:00

Vinsælir Íslendingar.

Instagram verður alltaf stærri og stærri samfélagsmiðill, en fjölmargir Íslendingar njóta mikilla vinsælda á miðlinum. Við á Fókus ákváðum að taka saman hverjir vinsælustu Íslendingarnir á Instagram væru út frá fylgjendafjölda, en athygli vekur að fáir áhrifavaldar skipa sér í þær raðir, raunar bara einn – Manuela Ósk. Íþróttafólk er hins vegar afar áberandi á listanum.

Crossfit-stjarnan Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir hefur átt toppsætið um nokkra hríð en tapar því nú fyrir Fjallinu Hafþóri Júlíusi Björnssyni. Aðrir nýir á lista eru til dæmis Sara Rún Ísafold, sem hefur vakið athygli í dönskum raunveruleikaþætti upp á síðkastið, fitness-pían Sara Heimis og tónlistarkonan Greta Salóme. Kíkjum á listann.

20. sæti – Tónlistarkonan Greta Salóme – 45,5 þúsund fylgjendur

19. sæti – Áhrifavaldurinn og athafnakonan Manuela Ósk – 51,4 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hello 🤨 – @audurs @samvelasquez @fashionnova #fashionnova #novababe

A post shared by M A N U (@manuelaosk) on

18. sæti – Íþróttakonan Margrét Gnarr – 91,4 þúsund fylgjendur

17. sæti – Raunveruleikastjarnan Sara Rún Ísafold – 94,5 þúsund fylgjendur

Sara Rún.

16. sæti – Pilateskennarinn og verslunareigandinn Jóhanna Maggý – 111 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I spy with my little eye 👁

A post shared by Johannamaggy (@johannamaggy) on

15. sæti – Fitness-pían Sara Heimis – 119 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🧡Good Vibes Only🧡

A post shared by Sara 👑 (@sara.ice.queen) on

14. sæti – Knattspyrnukappinn Aron Einar Gunnarsson – 120 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Christmas everyone! Hope you guys have a wonderful time 🎉❤️️ 🎄 @krisjfitness

A post shared by Aron Gunnarsson (@arongunnarsson) on

13. sæti – Knattspyrnukappinn Birkir Bjarnason – 135 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@thermakota @moshalundstrom Photo: @sagasig

A post shared by Birkir Bjarnason (@birkirbjarnason) on

12. sæti – Ferðaljósmyndarinn Ása Steinars – 136 þúsund fylgjendur

11. sæti – Crossfit-kappinn Björgvin K. Guðmundsson – 139 þúsund fylgjendur

10. sæti – Snjóbrettakappinn Halldór Helgason – 188 þúsund fylgjendur

9. sæti – Bardagakappinn Gunnar Nelson – 207 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

170,5 lb👊 —– #ufcfightnightlondon #ufc #mjolnirmma #collab #sportvörur #66north

A post shared by Gunnar Nelson (@gunninelson) on

8. sæti – Knattspyrnukappinn Gylfi Þór Sigurðsson – 223 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gylfi Sigurdsson (@gylfisig23) on

7. sæti – Leikarinn Stefán Karl Stefánsson heitinn – 225 þúsund fylgjendur

 

View this post on Instagram

 

London is my favorite new city. #London #plantdadoutandabout.

A post shared by Stefán Karl Stefánsson (@stefanssonkarl) on

5.-6. sæti – Knattspyrnukappinn Rúrik Gíslason – 1 milljón fylgjenda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sitting in the morning sun ☀️

A post shared by Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason) on

5.-6. sæti – Crossfit-stjarnan Annie Mist Þórisdóttir – 1 milljón fylgjenda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Work HARD, play HARD. #enjoythejourney #inspire #doitforYOU #10thyear #crossfit

A post shared by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on

4. sæti – Tónlistarkonan Björk – 1,1 milljón fylgjenda

3. sæti – Crossfit-stjarnan Sara Sigmundsdóttir – 1,4 milljónir fylgjenda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love me some cocoa @foodspring bars😛 _ _ _ @foodspring_athletics #foodspring #cocoabar #betweensessions #loveit

A post shared by Sara Sigmundsdóttir (@sarasigmunds) on

2. sæti – Crossfit-stjarnan Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir – 1,5 milljónir fylgjenda

1. sæti – Aflraunamaðurinn Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson – 2,2 milljónir fylgjenda

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THOR’S POWER PROGRAM 50% OFF SALE! $20 for the next 24 HOURS ONLY to celebrate my 5th win at Europe’s Strongest Man 2019 🎉 This is the exact program that I followed in my main strength building block in the off season leading up to my most successful strongman competitions ever 💪🏼 @australianstrengthcoach and I have created Thor’s Power Program to help you GET STRONG THE RIGHT WAY! We use simple and effective exercises that everyone can perform in the gym. During this phase, I performed most of the exercises with barbells and dumbbells to build as much strength and muscle mass as possible, to prepare me for the competition season. The exercises, techniques and principles I used in Thor’s Power Program can be followed by anyone who wants to develop a strong body that moves well and is free from injury, the only difference is, the weights I used may be slightly heavier than the weights you will use 😝 but that’s ok, because we have designed a load calculator to help you use the right weights for you! If you want to learn the tips, secrets and the programming principles that I use to get as strong as I am today, this program is for you. THOR’S POWER PROGRAM INCLUDES: -12 Week Strength Training Program -Load Calculator – to help you choose the weights on the main lifts throughout the entire program -Video Tutorials With Thor And Australian Strength Coach -Loads of great information to teach you the best strength training principles and techniques in the world Note: this program can be performed without strongman equipment!!! Most gyms will have the equipment needed!!! Let’s do this! Or as the Icelandic’s say – Koma Svo! USD$20.00 for the next 24 HOURS ONLY!!! To follow the program, go to http://www.thorspowerprogram.com or click the link bio 💪🏼 #thorspowerprogram #sale @australianstrengthcoach @thorspowerprogram @thorbjornsson

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

