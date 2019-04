Ísold Halldórudóttir: „Mér er sama um undirhökuna, appelsínuhúðina, bakfituna“

View this post on Instagram

I nominate myself for #dazed100 because I don’t care about my double chin, my cellulite, my back fat and my stomach that quite obviously isn’t flat. I nominate myself every day because I believe in myself and others like me who feel they don’t fit in. I promise to always make space for you, to stand up for you and be loud. ➖ Picture taken by @berglaug Tag @dazed down below if you believe in yourself too ✨ #joindazed100 #fatgirloncam #isoldhalldorudottir #effyourbeautystandards #girlboss #gurlstalk #girlgaze #cellulite #fat #selfcare #selflove #body #bodypositive #facts