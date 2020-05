Grimes selur sál sína til hæstbjóðanda

View this post on Instagram

Maccarone presents its debut collaboration with Grimes: an exclusive online viewing room on Gallery Platform LA (link in bio). The viewing room features Grimes’ series of digital photographs, centering WarNymph, the artist’s virtual avatar. WarNymph is birthed out of machine learning, and executed in collaboration between Grimes and her brother Mac Boucher. The viewing room is live on the platform from May 28th to June 3rd. @grimes @macboucher @warnymph @galleryplatform.la