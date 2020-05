Fólk heldur að hún sé kærasta hans, ekki móðir hans

View this post on Instagram

Been waiting so long to do a before and after because I’m still so swollen, but I’m too excited to wait anymore. 😬😬😬⁣ ⁣ Still CANNOT believe that I had surgery. Such an out of body experience. ⁣ ⁣ Forever grateful to my husband, @theqazman for this amazing gift! ⁣ ⁣ #mommymakeover #momlife #transformationtuesday #transformation #changes #newme #newbody #plasticsurgery #tummytuck #liposuction #beforeandafter #progressreport #over30