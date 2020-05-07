Besta Instagram-síða í heimi?

„Panorama myndataka“, eða víðmynd, er afar hentug leið til þess að taka mynd af landslagi og gefur kost á að sýna töluvert meira myndefni en hefðbundnar myndatökur þar sem ramminn er fastur.
Fyrstu víðmyndavélarnar voru framleiddar 1843 í Austurríki en í dag má nú finna slíkan fítus í fjölmörgum myndavélum í snjallsímum. Víðmyndar fítusinn háir hinsvegar hið hvimleiða vandamál að ef eitthvað hreyfanlegt er statt á svæðinu sem panorama myndin er tekin, þá verður það til þess að hreyfanlegi hluturinn afbakast og í mörgum tilfellum er útkoman afar spaugileg.
Á samfélagsmiðlinum Instagram má finna reikning þar sem einhver safnað saman víðmyndarskotum af hundum. Reikningurinn nefnist @panoramicdogs og birtum við hér fyrir neðan nokkrar af bestu hundamyndatökunum.
View this post on Instagram
come in and take a seat … I will tell you of all my wisdom for the wind tells me secrets that I feel against my fur. I have traveled many mountains and can tell you that the birds and squirrels consider me friend, not enemy. I can tell a storm is coming by the smell of the leaves on the ground. villagers travel near and far to witness such wisdom. I understand the greatest mysteries of them all; love, peace, and who gives the best head scritches.
Margfætla eða hundur? Það veit enginn…
View this post on Instagram
the træts good sire! they art a-miss! I ventured many miles to the food dungeon wherefore the træts reside. upon my arrival, I becameth aware that the whole lot hadst been stolen. I immediately sent out an alert signal with a howl so loud it hath reached the outskirts of the town. I suspecteth ‘twas the cats. however, it could has’t been the lizard tormenting me yond the glass door yesterday …… I would hath killed the bastard hadst been up to me.
View this post on Instagram
a̸̛̠̺̤̺̝̘̳̞̜̙͇̞͈͚̘̿̃͂͜si̶̬͍͋̍͑̄͠ͅnģ̴̧̯͚̣̗͔̗͕̖͇͚͔̣͙̓lę̷̪̲̜͙̃͆̿̌̿͝͝ ̷͍̥̈͗̿̐̔͆̏̀̉͋͊̈̉̀̽̄̚p̴̨̡̬͎̫̮̞̲̫͙̳͓̳͓͐͌̈́̃͠͝iece of̴̧̧̗̞̘̤̪̩͍̜̠̮͇͓͎̰́͂̍́̏̿̏͋̽̈́̄̇͒͗̚̚ s̷̬͖̝͓̰̹̩͕̯͉͎̦̜̙̥͛̓̈̔͆̍̃̑̕͝hredd̴̢̢͍̩̫̯͖̫̠͍̠̜̗̫̿͋̔̔̈͠͠ed̴̪͌̒ ̷̼̭̟͇̺̦͙̟̣͙̗͎̞͍̐̋̌̀̓͗̂͗͗̓́̐̏͝͝c̸̢͉͓̙̳͎̝̻̠͖̝̱̈͆̈́̂͊̌̎͗̋͛̎̏́̕͝ͅhe̴̜̠̬̣̘̞͙̜̱̯͗̌͆̃̆͘ͅę̸̢̛͓͍̩̤͔̅͗̎̏̓s̴̛̪̦̣̙̹̪̤͔͉̻̮̉͌̅̿̕e ̴̬͕̝̥̠̄̏̒͑̐̓̈́̚
Það eru ekki allir hundar með jafnmörk liðamót.
Þessi hundur er eiginlega það elskulegasta sem hægt er að hugsa sér!
Hundurinn í forgrunni er töluvert eðlilegri en sá í bakgrunni.
Sumir hundar eru einfaldlega fallegri en aðrir…
View this post on Instagram
cool dog facts: • can smell smells from 100 miles away • if you line 3,429,746 dog up they stretch across entire world • if you scratch them in special spot for 4 hours straight, they grow xtra lëg to kick with • can give birth to tennis bol • their licks are powerful enuf to heal wound • when they sniff butt it’s actually them reading aura
Þessi hundur er líklega það besta sem finnst á internetinu í dag.
„Er það bara ég eða ertu svona rosalega glaður að sjá mig?“
View this post on Instagram
do not disturb me fren… I am on a very important mission to sniff every bush to ensure I receive the messages my kind has left me. Oh! Another message! Roxie from down the street must have peed here…. Oh what’s that? There be a gathering of smol dog w stubby leg ahead? We must go. Now!
Þessi tegund er líklega lengsta hundategund sem fyrirfinnst.