Besta Instagram-síða í heimi?

come in and take a seat … I will tell you of all my wisdom for the wind tells me secrets that I feel against my fur. I have traveled many mountains and can tell you that the birds and squirrels consider me friend, not enemy. I can tell a storm is coming by the smell of the leaves on the ground. villagers travel near and far to witness such wisdom. I understand the greatest mysteries of them all; love, peace, and who gives the best head scritches.