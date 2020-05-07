fbpx
Fimmtudagur 07.maí 2020

Bleikt

Besta Instagram-síða í heimi?

Jóhanna María Einarsdóttir
Fimmtudaginn 7. maí 2020 21:30

„Panorama myndataka“, eða víðmynd, er afar hentug leið til þess að taka mynd af landslagi og gefur kost á að sýna töluvert meira myndefni en hefðbundnar myndatökur þar sem ramminn er fastur.

Fyrstu víðmyndavélarnar voru framleiddar 1843 í Austurríki en í dag má nú finna slíkan fítus í fjölmörgum myndavélum í snjallsímum. Víðmyndar fítusinn háir hinsvegar hið hvimleiða vandamál að ef eitthvað hreyfanlegt er statt á svæðinu sem panorama myndin er tekin, þá verður það til þess að hreyfanlegi hluturinn afbakast og í mörgum tilfellum er útkoman afar spaugileg.

Á samfélagsmiðlinum Instagram má finna reikning þar sem einhver safnað saman víðmyndarskotum af hundum. Reikningurinn nefnist @panoramicdogs og birtum við hér fyrir neðan nokkrar af bestu hundamyndatökunum.

Margfætla eða hundur? Það veit enginn…

Það eru ekki allir hundar með jafnmörk liðamót.

maybe just, a smol chomp of crust from human træt?

Þessi hundur er eiginlega það elskulegasta sem hægt er að hugsa sér!

Hundurinn í forgrunni er töluvert eðlilegri en sá í bakgrunni.

Sumir hundar eru einfaldlega fallegri en aðrir…

Þessi hundur er líklega það besta sem finnst á internetinu í dag.

„Er það bara ég eða ertu svona rosalega glaður að sjá mig?“

Þessi tegund er líklega lengsta hundategund sem fyrirfinnst.

 

