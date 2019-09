Svona æfir Margrét Gnarr á meðgöngu

View this post on Instagram

Should pregnant women exercise? . Hell yes!!!😄 Love when I have energy to workout😇 . Swipe right to watch my shoulder workout of the day💪🏻 . 1️⃣ 20 reps 2️⃣ 15 reps 3️⃣ 10 reps 4️⃣ 15 reps 5️⃣ 15 reps each arm 3-4 sets of everything!💪🏻 . . . Song: Horfir á mig by @huginnfrarr 👌🏻 . . #pregnancyworkout #shoulderworkout #shoulders #workout #fitpregnancy