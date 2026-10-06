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Ronaldo rýfur þögnina - Segist hafa verið svikinn tvisvar og ætlar ekki að hætta með landsliðinu

Helgi Fannar Sigurðsson
Þriðjudaginn 6. október 2026 19:02
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Cristiano Ronaldo hefur staðfest að hann sé ekki hættur með portúgalska landsliðinu þrátt fyrir dramatíska brottför sína úr hópnum á dögunum. Hann segir Jorge Jesus landsliðsþjálfara hafa svikið loforð við sig í tvígang.

Ronaldo segir að upphaflega hafi ekki staðið til að nota hann gegn Noregi en Jesus hafi síðan beðið hann um að spila í 30 mínútur. Ronaldo hitaði upp stóran hluta seinni hálfleiks en kom aldrei inn á.

„Þjálfarinn sveik loforð sitt við mig,“ sagði Ronaldo, sem yfirgaf leikvanginn án þess að yrða á stuðningsmenn.

Þeir funduðu tveimur dögum síðar og Ronaldo segir Jesus hafa lofað að útskýra málið opinberlega og viðurkenna sín mistök. Jesus hafi hins vegar tekið allt annan pól í hæðina á blaðamannafundi daginn eftir. „Þetta var í annað sinn sem hann sveik loforð sitt við mig.“

Ronaldo biðst afsökunar á að hafa yfirgefið landsliðshópinn og segist tilbúinn að taka þeirri refsingu sem portúgalska knattspyrnusambandið ákveður.

Hinn 41 árs gamli Ronaldo ætlar hins vegar áfram að gefa kost á sér eftir að hafa tekið út hugsanlega refsingu.

Hér að neðan er yfirlýsingin í heild.

 

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