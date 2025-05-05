Sjáðu hjartnæma kveðju Trent nú þegar hann fer frá Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold hefur sent stuðningsmönnum Liverpool kveðju eftir að hann ákvað að fara frá félaginu í sumar.

Samningur Trent við Liverpool er að renna út. Hafa aðilar ekki náð saman.

Trent mun skrifa undir hjá Real Madrid á næstunni. Samningurinn tekur gildi 1 júlí.

Trent hefur alla tíð leikið með Liverpool en fer nú frítt frá uppeldisfélaginu.

Hjartnæma kveðju hans má sjá hér að neðan.

After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season.

This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this… pic.twitter.com/emAw5RvXq0

— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) May 5, 2025