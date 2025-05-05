fbpx
Mánudagur 05.maí 2025

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Enski boltinn

Bendir á reglurna sem kemur í veg fyrir fléttuna sem sett var fram

90 Mínútur

Horfðu á nýjan þátt af Íþróttavikunni – Viktor Unnar mætir og fer yfir sviðið

433
433Sport

Sjáðu hjartnæma kveðju Trent nú þegar hann fer frá Liverpool

Hörður Snævar Jónsson
Mánudaginn 5. maí 2025 12:00

Lesa nánar

Trent Alexander-Arnold hefur sent stuðningsmönnum Liverpool kveðju eftir að hann ákvað að fara frá félaginu í sumar.

Samningur Trent við Liverpool er að renna út. Hafa aðilar ekki náð saman.

Trent mun skrifa undir hjá Real Madrid á næstunni. Samningurinn tekur gildi 1 júlí.

Trent hefur alla tíð leikið með Liverpool en fer nú frítt frá uppeldisfélaginu.

Hjartnæma kveðju hans má sjá hér að neðan.

