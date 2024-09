33 ára þjálfari lést í slysi – Bíll hans endaði á tré utan vegar

Helge Rasche þjálfari hjá Eintracht Frankfurt lést í bílslysi í vikunni aðeins 33 ára gamall.

Slysið varð í gær en Rasche starfaði hjá U19 ára liði Frankfurt.

Eintracht Frankfurt is devastated by the loss of U19 head coach Helge Rasche. 🕯️

The 33-year-old lost his life in a traffic accident yesterday. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/mmSBjGst04

— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) September 6, 2024