Stuðningsmenn Manchester United létu í sér heyra og eru að fá nóg – ,,Þvílíkur aumingi“

Það er óhætt að segja það að margir stuðningsmenn Manchester United hafi verið ósáttir í dag.

Man Utd tók á móti Crystal Palace á heimavelli og tapaði óvænt 1-0 eftir mark Joachim Andersen.

Erik ten Hag, stjóri Man Utd, er að missa traust margra eftir brösuga byrjun á leiktíðinni.

Man Utd er með níu stig eftir sjö leiki og hefur tapað þremur af síðustu fjórum leikjum sínum.

Hér má sjá það sem nokkrir stuðningsmenn höfðu að segja eftir leik.

Kominn með nóg af þessum Ten Hag trúð. Þvílíkur aumingi. — Kristján Óli Sigurðsson (@kristjanoli) September 30, 2023

Ten Hag thought he would be playing Charlton and Burnley at OT every week. Sacking is inevitable. — 🇶🇦 (@standards_fc) September 30, 2023

ten Hag just ain’t the guy. You’ll be on my side by the end of the season. — Bohoko Matiko (@Bohoko__Matiko) September 30, 2023

How easily we scored goals under Ole ? Why we can’t do that under ten hag ? What we are missing ? #MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/yAT1PfCFAr — UTDindia 🩵 (@JohnJafar36) September 30, 2023

I have been watching United constantly like since 2005 but I feel now is the right time to take a break from this dead club. I have been hoping for us to rise again .Am starting to believe a thing about ten hag having favourites and people think is Anotny but it’s Rashford for me — Glazersout (@LoweSulayman) September 30, 2023

Fraud manager & biggest hypocrite, Double standards, Jadon Sancho was right — EraIsEnding (@TenHag_mufc) September 30, 2023

I have seen player obsession from coach got him a sack, I pray Erik Ten Hag is sacked for this nonsense he’s doing with Rashford. — AGU OWULU 🐆 (@MartinEmeto) September 30, 2023

Tenhag should pattern up his football quickly or else he could get the sack. — Odogwu 1 (@Odogwu1off) September 30, 2023

Can’t blame our players at the moment! Ten hag is not coaching them properly! No identity, no ideas — BINI321 (@BiniMersha49943) September 30, 2023

If this was Mourinho, Man Utd explayers and the media would have been calling for his sack. Ten Hag should be fired. https://t.co/Y7OSkR6AQq — Mr. Bazz (@basilokpara) September 30, 2023