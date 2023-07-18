fbpx
Þriðjudagur 18.júlí 2023

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Enski boltinn

Manchester United að selja Telles til Sádí Arabíu

90 Mínútur

Tuchel harður og ætlar að selja þessa sjö í sumar – Þrír alvöru kantmenn sem gætu orðið eftirsóttir

433
433Sport

Manchester United að selja Telles til Sádí Arabíu

Hörður Snævar Jónsson
Þriðjudaginn 18. júlí 2023 10:30

GettyImages

Manchester United er að ganga frá sölu á Alex Telles til Al Nassr í Sádí Arabíu. Fabrizio Romano segir frá.

Samkomulag er í h öfn á milli félaganna en Cristiano Ronaldo er leikmaður Al Nassr.

Telles var á láni hjá Sevilla á síðustu leiktíð en Erik ten Hag hefur ekki áhuga á að nota hann í United.

Telles var keyptur til Manchester United árið 2020 en tókst aldrei að festa sig í sessi og er nú á förum til Sádí Arabíu.

