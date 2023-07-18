Manchester United að selja Telles til Sádí Arabíu

Manchester United er að ganga frá sölu á Alex Telles til Al Nassr í Sádí Arabíu. Fabrizio Romano segir frá.

Samkomulag er í h öfn á milli félaganna en Cristiano Ronaldo er leikmaður Al Nassr.

Telles var á láni hjá Sevilla á síðustu leiktíð en Erik ten Hag hefur ekki áhuga á að nota hann í United.

Telles var keyptur til Manchester United árið 2020 en tókst aldrei að festa sig í sessi og er nú á förum til Sádí Arabíu.

EXCL: Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Alex Telles from Man United, here we go soon! 🚨🟡🔵🇸🇦

There’s verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details.

Al Nassr want both Seko Fofana and Telles to join in the next days. pic.twitter.com/1gmI7oEEOw

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023