Rosaleg fallbarátta á Englandi – Þetta eru leikirnir sem liðin eiga eftir

Það er rosaleg fallbarátta í ensku en allt að sjö lið berjast nú fyrir lífi sínu en bæði Burnley og Newcastle hafa sótt í sig veðrið síðustu vikur.
Brentford, Leeds og Everton hafa dregist niður í pakkann og ljóst að nú þegar endaspreturinn nálgast er ljóst að hart verður barist.
Leikirnir sem liðin eiga eftir eru misjafnir en svo gæti farið að Burnley og Newcastle mætist í lokaleik mótsins í baráttu upp á líf eða dauða.
Hér að neðan er staðan og svo leikirnir sem liðin eiga eftir.
Brentford: Newcastle (H), Norwich (A), Burnley (H), Leicester (A), Chelsea (A), West Ham (H), Watford (A), Tottenham (H), Manchester United (A), Southampton (H), Everton (A), Leeds (H).
Leeds: Tottenham (H), Leicester (A), Aston Villa (H), Norwich (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (H), Watford (A), Chelsea (H), Crystal Palace (A), Manchester City (H), Arsenal (A), Brighton (H), Brentford (A).
Everton: Manchester City (H), Tottenham (A), Wolves (H), Newcastle (H), Watford (A), West Ham (A), Manchester United (H), Crystal Palace (H), Liverpool (A), Chelsea (H), Leicester (A), Brentford (H), Arsenal (A).
Newcastle: Brentford (A), Brighton (H), Southampton (A), Chelsea (A), Everton (A), Crystal Palace (H), Tottenham (A), Wolves (H), Leicester (H), Norwich (A), Liverpool (H), Manchester City (A), Arsenal (H), Burnley (A).
Burnley: Crystal Palace (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (H), Brentford (A), Southampton (H), Manchester City (H), Norwich (A), West Ham (A), Wolves (H), Watford (A), Aston Villa (H), Tottenham (A), Newcastle (H).
Watford: Manchester United (A), Arsenal (H), Wolves (A), Southampton (A), Everton (H), Liverpool (A), Leeds (H), Brentford (H), Manchester City (A), Burnley (H), Crystal Palace (A), Leicester (H), Chelsea (A).
Norwich: Southampton (A), Brentford (H), Leeds (A), Chelsea (H), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Manchester United (A), Newcastle (H), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Wolves (A), Tottenham (H).