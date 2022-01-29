Newcastle að ganga frá þriðju kaupunum í glugganum

Bruno Guimaraes er við það að ganga í raðir Newcastle frá Lyon. Leikmaðurinn hefur lokið læknisskoðun.

Newcastle mun borga 40 milljónir evra fyrir leikmanninn.

Þetta eru þriðju kaup félagsins frá því að moldríkir eigendur festu kaup á því.

Bruno Guimarães from OL to Newcastle, done deal and here we go! Paperworks now signed in Belo Horizonte together with club director and his agents. 🇧🇷 #NUFC

Medical completed in two sessions, yesterday and today morning. Contract until 2026.

Fee: €40m plus €2m add ons. pic.twitter.com/DfxPIFy6cP

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022