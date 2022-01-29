fbpx
Laugardagur 29.janúar 2022

Newcastle að ganga frá þriðju kaupunum í glugganum

Helgi Sigurðsson
Laugardaginn 29. janúar 2022 17:44

Bruno Guimaraes / GettyImages

Bruno Guimaraes er við það að ganga í raðir Newcastle frá Lyon. Leikmaðurinn hefur lokið læknisskoðun.

Newcastle mun borga 40 milljónir evra fyrir leikmanninn.

Þetta eru þriðju kaup félagsins frá því að moldríkir eigendur festu kaup á því.

