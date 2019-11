Þakklátur Kolbeinn ekki alvarlega meiddur: „Lærdómsríkt ferli og miklu meira en bara jákvæð endurkoma“

View this post on Instagram

Thanks to @aik and @footballiceland for the trust and giving me the opportunity to get back on the pitch and enjoy playing football again after almost three years. It has been a huge learning process and way more than just a positive comeback for me. I will be recovering from damaged ankle ligaments for about 4-6 weeks after the last game. Really excited to get better and take another step towards successful coming year 🇮🇸 💛🖤