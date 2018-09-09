Lof mér að falla slær í gegn í Toronto – gagnrýnendur á einu máli

Lof mér að falla var heimsfrumsýnd á fimmtudagskvöld á kvikmyndahátíðinni í Toronto og voru viðbrögðin ótrúleg. Dómar eru farnir að birtast í Kanada eins og kom fram fyrr í vikunni og eru gagnrýnendur einróma í áliti sínu.

„It has a sharp narrative that’s brutal and honest. Everything from the start to the end is a pure masterpiece…Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir as older Stella, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir as older Magnea, Elín Sif Halldórsdóttir as young Magnea and Eyrún Björk Jakobsdóttir as young Stella deliver mind-blowing and absolutely shockingly real performances that will turn anyone upside down…“Let Me Fall” does not hesitate to offer nothing less but a soul-destroying piece that will reach right to the core of your bone and destroy it from within. The affect the film will have on the viewer, especially on sensitive ones, is something I can barely describe…”

5/5 stars – Tiff – Ulkar Alakbarova – moviemovesme.com

Lof mér að falla var frumsýnd á föstudag hér heima.