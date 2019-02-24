Halle Berry drekkur sérstakan drykk fyrir hverja einustu æfingu

View this post on Instagram

Yay it’s #FitnessFriday and let’s start the year off by acknowledging the importance of a fitness partner. I challenge each of you to find a workout partner this year that will hold you accountable and support you in reaching your fitness goals. Your partner does not have to be a trainer, but it does have to be someone who is like minded and you both must be willing to push each other to the limit. And join us for today for our first #PHITtalks of 2019 as it’s all about staying healthy, focused and in-sync in your fitness journey. We touch on migraine relief, strengthening the immune system, and the benefits of MCT & CBD. Join us on stories & IGTV for more and have a beautiful #FitnessFriday!!