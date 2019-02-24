Halle Berry drekkur sérstakan drykk fyrir hverja einustu æfingu

Leikkonan Halle Berry settist niður með þjálfaranum sínum, Peter Lee Thomas, fyrir stuttu og svöruðu þau í sameiningu spurningum fylgjenda á Instagram. Meðal spurninga sem þau fengu var um hvað þau borða fyrir æfingar til að hafa næga orku.
Peter Lee sagðist borða mat eins og egg, avókadó og hnetur til að fylla sig af orku. Halle fer hins vegar aðra leið og drekkur drykk sem heitir Hint Kick og er vatn með koffíni.
„Maður þarf vatn til að næra sig og Hint er með koffíni, en það er náttúrulegt koffín,“ segir hún og bætir við. „Ég drekk þrjá til fjóra svoleiðis drykki fyrir hverja æfingu.“
Yay it’s #FitnessFriday and let’s start the year off by acknowledging the importance of a fitness partner. I challenge each of you to find a workout partner this year that will hold you accountable and support you in reaching your fitness goals. Your partner does not have to be a trainer, but it does have to be someone who is like minded and you both must be willing to push each other to the limit. And join us for today for our first #PHITtalks of 2019 as it’s all about staying healthy, focused and in-sync in your fitness journey. We touch on migraine relief, strengthening the immune system, and the benefits of MCT & CBD. Join us on stories & IGTV for more and have a beautiful #FitnessFriday!!
Þá játaði hún einnig að hún væri mikið fyrir gosdrykki og fengi sér stundum Diet Coke. Hún bregður einnig á það ráð að hafa engin sætindi eða snakk á heimilinu til að forðast það að falla í freistingu. Ef hún kaupir slíkt kruðerí þá læsir hún það inni einhvers staðar á heimilinu svo erfitt sé að komast í það.
This week is FLASHBACK #FitnessFriday and it covers what has kept me fit, healthy and full of energy for the past decade: diet! Our inner warrior is only as good as how we choose to nourish it, and what we eat builds our foundation. I’m thrilled to share this week’s #PHITTalks, because I think it’s safe to say @peterleethomas and I are on a nutrition mission. Check stories or IGTV and join the conversation – planning meals to coincide with exercise routine, curbing that soda addiction (guilty!), eating to cope with anxiety, and the cleansing benefits of Green Kamut Wheatgrass 🌱. Let me know what you guys love to fuel your body with in the comments, and Happy #FitnessFriday ♥️