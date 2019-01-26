fbpx
Laugardagur 26.janúar 2019

Matur

Top Chef-stjarnan látin aðeins 29 ára að aldri

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Laugardaginn 26. janúar 2019 17:32

Fatima Ali barðist hetjulega við krabbamein.

Top Chef-keppandinn Fatima Ali lést í gær, föstudag, eftir erfiða baráttu við krabbamein. Fatima var aðeins 29 ára að aldri.

Síðasta uppfærsla Fatimu á samfélagsmiðlum var 10. janúar þar sem hún staðfesti að hún væri að verða sífellt veikari.

Fatima Ali vakti mikla athygli í 15 seríu af matreiðslukeppninni Top Chef á síðasta ári og því þarsíðasta. Eftir að tökum þáttanna lauk greindist Fatima með krabbamein, nánar tiltekið illkynja beinæxli. Í framhaldinu fór hún í geislameðferð og skurðaðgerð og hélt að hún væri laus við krabbameinið. Í september síðastliðnum fékk Fatima þær fregnir að hún væri komin aftur með krabbamein og ætti aðeins ár eftir ólifað.

Í dag hafa vinir hennar úr Top Chef syrgt vinkonu sína, sem lést langt fyrir aldur fram.

