Top Chef-stjarnan látin aðeins 29 ára að aldri

Top Chef-keppandinn Fatima Ali lést í gær, föstudag, eftir erfiða baráttu við krabbamein. Fatima var aðeins 29 ára að aldri.
Síðasta uppfærsla Fatimu á samfélagsmiðlum var 10. janúar þar sem hún staðfesti að hún væri að verða sífellt veikari.
I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.
Fatima Ali vakti mikla athygli í 15 seríu af matreiðslukeppninni Top Chef á síðasta ári og því þarsíðasta. Eftir að tökum þáttanna lauk greindist Fatima með krabbamein, nánar tiltekið illkynja beinæxli. Í framhaldinu fór hún í geislameðferð og skurðaðgerð og hélt að hún væri laus við krabbameinið. Í september síðastliðnum fékk Fatima þær fregnir að hún væri komin aftur með krabbamein og ætti aðeins ár eftir ólifað.
Í dag hafa vinir hennar úr Top Chef syrgt vinkonu sína, sem lést langt fyrir aldur fram.
It’s with a heavy heart we say goodbye to Fatima Ali today, as she has lost her battle with cancer. I will miss you Fati, and you will be in my heart forever. I’ll always remember the great times we had, especially our interview during the tailgating episode discussing football, stadiums, and Taylor Swift. Much love, Bruce 😘 #fuckcancer #cheffati #topchef #friends #family #itsnotfair
My heart is heavy today with news of the beautiful @cheffati passing away from her battle with cancer this morning. I’m at a loss right now of how much this sucks but grateful she’s no longer in pain. God is gaining another angel today and heaven will be full of laughter upon her arrival. She was a queen who carried a heart of gold and my prayers go out to her family. I’m so grateful for the time spent with her and memories we shared. Please cherish the time you have with someone because tomorrow isn’t promised for anyone……. 👸🏽 👩🏽🍳